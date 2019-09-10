Charles Kupperman was named as the next acting National Security Council director following John Bolton's firing, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters.

Kupperman had been serving as the deputy national security adviser. He is a longtime Bolton ally and adviser.

“John Bolton’s priorities and policies just don’t line up with the President’s and any sitting president has the right to put someone in that position that can carry out his agenda. That became no longer tenable so the President made a change,” Gidley told reporters.

He claimed there was “no one issue” that led to Bolton’s firing, and referred reporters to the forthcoming briefing for more information.

Gidley added that the situation with Bolton was "no longer tenable so the President made a change."