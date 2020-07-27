Trump won't pay his respects to John Lewis in Capitol

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before departing from the White House in Washington, DC, on July 27. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump said he won't pay his respects to Rep. John Lewis as he lies in state at the US Capitol.

"No I won’t be going, no," Trump said when asked whether he would travel either later Monday or Tuesday to honor the late congressman and civil rights icon.

Earlier Monday, the White House said Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen would pay their respects to Lewis on Monday evening at the Capitol building.

Trump offered brief words on condolence on Twitter after Lewis' passing last weekend and ordered flags lowered for a day.