Civil rights icon John Lewis honored at US Capitol

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 3:53 p.m. ET, July 27, 2020
1 hr 38 min ago

Trump won't pay his respects to John Lewis in Capitol

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before departing from the White House in Washington, DC, on July 27.
President Trump said he won't pay his respects to Rep. John Lewis as he lies in state at the US Capitol.

"No I won’t be going, no," Trump said when asked whether he would travel either later Monday or Tuesday to honor the late congressman and civil rights icon.

Earlier Monday, the White House said Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen would pay their respects to Lewis on Monday evening at the Capitol building.

Trump offered brief words on condolence on Twitter after Lewis' passing last weekend and ordered flags lowered for a day.

1 hr 46 min ago

Navy pallbearer faints outside Capitol ahead of Lewis ceremony

From CNN's Kristin Wilson

A member of a US military honor guard is checked on after collapsing in the heat of the day as a hearse carrying the casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime US Representative John Lewis arrives outside the US Capitol prior to the start of the ceremony preceding the lying in state of John Lewis in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on July 27.
While waiting to retrieve the casket of Rep. John Lewis, one of the military pallbearers — in Navy dress whites — fainted.

They had been standing at attention on the East Front Plaza for nearly an hour.

It is currently 94 degrees in Washington, according to the National Weather Service.

1 hr 50 min ago

John Lewis' casket is being carried up the Capitol steps

The casket of the late Rep. John Lewis is being carried up the Capitol steps by a group of service members.

Once inside the Capitol's Rotunda, there will be a small invite-only ceremony to honor the civil rights icon's life and legacy.

Later today, members of the public will be able to view Lewis' casket as he lies in state.

Watch the moment:

1 hr 54 min ago

Lawmakers wear masks and sit apart at ceremony to honor Lewis

California Rep. Maxine Waters waits prior to the start of the ceremony preceding the lying in state of Rep. John Lewis in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
Members of Congress were wearing masks and sitting apart from each other ahead of a ceremony to honor the life of Rep. John Lewis.

Some lawmakers donned makes with the words "Good Trouble" — a phrase that Lewis often repeated to counsel people on the need for "good trouble, necessary trouble."

Rep. Lucy McBath, a Democrat from Georgia, talks to a colleague ahead of a ceremony for Rep. John Lewis at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
2 hr 14 min ago

Lewis' motorcade arrives at the Capitol 

Rep. John Lewis’ motorcade has arrived at the Capitol, where an invitation-only arrival ceremony is beginning shortly.

Lewis' body will lie in state and a public viewing will take place outdoors as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the procession paused at the rear entrance to the Supreme Court.

“Equal justice under law” is engraved above the front entrance of the building.

2 hr 38 min ago

Late congressman's motorcade passes Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building

From CNN's Chris Boyette

Rep. John Lewis’ motorcade has driven past the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building on its way to the US Capitol.

Lewis worked on Kennedy’s presidential campaign and later introduced legislation that authorized the renaming of the DOJ building for Robert Kennedy.

The motorcade also drove past the National Council of Negro Women.

2 hr 40 min ago

Lewis' motorcade passes the National Museum of African American History and Culture

From CNN's Chris Boyette

Rep. John Lewis’ motorcade just passed by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture on its way to the US Capitol.

“The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, particularly remembers Congressman Lewis as co-author and sponsor of the legislation that created the museum,” Spencer Crew, interim director of the museum, said in a statement on the congressman’s passing. “In a grand display of tenacity, he plowed through harsh criticism and submitted the bill for discussion every year for 15 consecutive years before it was passed by Congress and signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2003.”

Lewis' motorcade is making its way to the Capitol for a ceremony.

2 hr 19 min ago

"Amazing Grace" plays as Lewis' motorcade stops at Black Lives Matter Plaza

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
The late Rep. John Lewis' motorcade stopped at Black Lives Matter Plaza, just steps from the White House in Washington, DC, and the site of Lewis' last public appearance.

The mural was pained in June. Lewis visited it at the time, and called it "a powerful work of art."

Today, Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser presented the congressman’s son, John Miles Lewis, and other family members with a Black Lives Matter Plaza street sign as a bluesy rendition of “Amazing Grace” played in the background.

Watch the moment:

2 hr 57 min ago

Lewis' motorcade briefly stops at MLK Memorial and Lincoln Memorial

From CNN's Chris Boyette

 

A motorcade carrying Rep. John Lewis' body briefly stopped at the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial and the Lincoln Memorial on its way to the US Capitol.

King, a friend and mentor to Lewis, worked alongside the late congressman during the civil rights movements in 1960s.

In 2014 Lewis described hearing King speaking about Rosa Parks over the radio.

"It seemed like Martin Luther King Jr. was speaking directly to me, saying John Lewis, you too can do something. You can make a contribution," Lewis said.

After stopping briefly at the MLK memorial, Lewis' motorcade stopped by the Lincoln Memorial.

At the age of 23 Lewis was a keynote speaker at the historic 1963 March on Washington in front of the Lincoln Memorial. He was the last living speaker from that event.

"We do not want our freedom gradually; we want to be free now," Lewis said at the time.