Pool/CNN

Former President Bill Clinton paid tribute to Rep. John Lewis, outlining his life as a civil rights leader and reiterating Lewis’ call to action for the future.

“He got into a lot of good trouble along the way, but let's not forget he also developed an absolutely uncanny ability to heal troubled waters,” Clinton said. “When he could have been angry and determined to cancel his adversaries, he tried to get converts instead. He thought the open hand was better than the clenched fist.”

Clinton then referenced today’s op-ed by Lewis in The New York Times, which was sent two days before his death to be published on the day of his funeral. In the essay, Lewis called for Americans to "answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe.”

“We got our last letter today on the pages of The New York Times: Keep moving. It is so fitting on the day of his service, he leaves us our marching orders. Keep moving,” Clinton said.