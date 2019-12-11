Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the committee, said the inspector general's report “conclusively refutes” prior claims by Trump and Attorney General William Barr.

This “was not a politically motivated investigation,” she added. "There is no deep state.”

What the report itself says: The report essentially rebuts more than two years of talking points by Trump and Republicans about a deep-state effort to derail his campaign.

There were no FBI spies planted in Trump Tower, for instance. And the famed dossier by ex-British spy Christopher Steele was not the reason the investigation was launched, the IG report states.

The IG's office found that the FBI did not try to recruit members of the Trump campaign as informants, and did not to try infiltrate the campaign itself — either by instructing sources to get hired onto the campaign, or by sending sources into campaign spaces to collect information.