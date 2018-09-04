Senator John Cornyn, a Republican, assailed Democrats and protesters alike for the "pandemonium" that's so far delayed Judge Brett Kavanaugh's hearing by more than an hour.

"I'm amazed at the poker faces I've seen on the front row during all of this pandemonium," Cornyn said, adding it was "nlike anything I've ever seen before in a confirmation hearing."

He was interrupted by numerous protesters, who were removed from the room by Capitol Police.

Toward the end, he added, "I sincerely hope this week we can all take a deep breath. We're not doing very well so far and get a grip and treat this process with the respect and gravity it demands."