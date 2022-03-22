The hearing is on a lunch break. These are the senators that will question Jackson next.
The Senate Judiciary Committee is now on a lunch break until 1:30 p.m. ET, committee chair Dick Durbin announced.
When the hearing resumes, the following senators are expected to question Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson next in this order:
GOP Sen. Mike Lee
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar
GOP Sen. Ted Cruz
Democratic Sen. Chris Coons
GOP Sen. Ben Sasse
Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal
GOP Sen. Josh Hawley
Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono
GOP Sen. Tom Cotton
Democratic Sen. Cory Booker
GOP Sen. John Kennedy
Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla
GOP Sen. Thom Tillis
Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff
GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn
More on today's hearing: Senators may ask questions of the nominee for 30 minutes each, according to the schedule outlined by the committee. The questioning is expected to stretch late into the evening. On Wednesday, lawmakers will be allowed 20 minutes each for a second round of questioning.
CNN's Clare Foran contributed reporting to this post.
6 min ago
Justices are no fans of the confirmation process
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
There is one group of people who aren’t fans of modern-day Supreme Court confirmation hearings: The justices themselves.
Most recently, at an event in February, at New York University School of Law, Justice Sonia Sotomayor worried that the current intensely partisan atmosphere of hearings will impact the reputation of the Court.
She noted that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who served as a lawyer to the ACLU, was confirmed 96-3 and Justice Stephen Breyer, who worked at one point for the liberal lion Sen. Ted Kennedy, was confirmed 87-9. But that has changed in recent years, and the hearings themselves have become partisan fests justices feel are simply to be endured.
“Surely it has an effect on the appearance of the impartiality of the court,” Sotomayor (confirmed 68-31) said. “We are far from the times when Supreme Court nominees would receive nearly unanimous approval even in divided Congresses and, the more partisan the voting becomes, the less belief that the public is likely to have that congress is making a merits based or qualifications based assessment of judicial nominees.”
“Is it going to affect directly the court’s functioning?” she asked. “It could.”
During an event at Notre Dame in 2021, Justice Clarence Thomas — who was confirmed only after contentious hearings when Anita Hill made sexual harassment claims against him which he denied — said he thinks the hearings have changed because judges are failing to respect their boundaries on the court.
“I think a lot of the pressure on the nomination and the selection process is because of that,” he said. “I think the court was thought to be the least dangerous branch and we may have become the most dangerous; and I think that is problematic and hence the craziness during my confirmation was one of the results of that. It was absolutely about abortion — a matter I had not thought deeply about at the time.”
Before she died, Ginsburg would often lament the current state of play. In 2017 at the Rathbun Lecture on a Meaningful Life, she said that a senator who had supported her back in 1993 “today wouldn’t touch me with a 10-foot pole”.
“I wish there were a way I could wave a magic wand and put it back when people were respectful of each other and the Congress was working for the good of the country and not just along party lines,” Ginsburg said.
47 min ago
Cornyn takes aim at the Supreme Court's 2015 same-sex marriage ruling
From CNN's Tierney Sneed
GOP Sen. John Cornyn devoted several questions to the topic of the 2015 Supreme Court decision making same-sex marriage legal nationwide, with Cornyn arguing that the legal principle that provided the foundation of the ruling gives “judges carte blanche to do whatever they want.”
The comment came after he asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson several questions about substantive due process, the basis of the 2015 ruling known as Obergefell v. Hodges. The Texas Republican asked her how this concept was not "finding a new fundamental right” and a product of “court-made law.”
"It’s a mode of analysis by the court that allows the court to substitute its opinion for the elected representatives of the people, would you agree?” Cornyn said.
His focus on the question suggested that Republicans – who for years had seemed to have moved on from the 5-4 ruling – were interested in relitigating the opinion, which was authored by former Justice Anthony Kennedy.
Cornyn made several skeptical comments about the ruling, calling it a "dramatic pronouncement” that would “inevitably set in conflict between those who ascribe to the Supreme Court's edict and those who have a firmly held religious belief that marriage is between a man and a woman.”
1 hr 6 min ago
Behind Graham's invoking Janice Rogers Brown and Amy Coney Barrett
From Joan Biskupic, CNN legal analyst & Supreme Court biographer
Sen. Lindsey Graham’s line of questioning suggested Democrats had asked now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett tough questions because of her religion and because she “went to church too much.” Graham similarly suggested that now-retired US appellate court Judge Janice Rogers Brown, who like Jackson is African American, stalled in the Senate because of her racial and family background.
There is a broader context to consider in both cases. As a law professor at the University of Notre Dame, Barrett had publicly expressed her deep Catholic faith and her opposition to reproductive rights. Senators who asked questions about Barrett’s personal and religious beliefs, sometimes awkwardly, said they were trying to determine whether those beliefs would affect her decisions, on such privacy issues as abortion. Barrett before becoming a judge had signed statements referring to Roe v. Wade’s “barbaric legacy” and calling for “the unborn to be protected in law.”
The Supreme Court is currently deciding whether to reverse Roe, and Barrett’s vote could be crucial to whether the 1973 landmark that made abortion legal nationwide is upheld or overturned.
Brown, whom Graham noted was a child of sharecroppers, indeed had a poignant personal story. The Democrats who blocked her nomination from 2003 into 2005, however, were focused on her conservative record from the California Supreme Court, particularly on civil rights issues. Democrats delayed consideration and a vote on Brown, nominated by then-President George W. Bush to the DC Circuit court on which Jackson now sits. That court has long been a stepping stone to the Supreme Court, and that raised the stakes as Democrats opposed Brown.
She was ultimately confirmed in 2005 but overlooked for two Supreme Court vacancies that came up that year.
1 hr 28 min ago
Graham signals hesitancy on Jackson after tense Guantanamo exchange
From CNN's Tierney Sneed, Manu Raju and Morgan Rimmer
Sen. Lindsey Graham, the only Republican member of the committee who voted for Ketanji Brown Jackson for the DC Circuit last year, told CNN it’s “fair to say” he sees red flags with her nomination in an interview after his first round of grilling the nominee.
Graham was one of three Republicans who voted to confirm Jackson for the DC Circuit on the Senate floor last year, and the only Republican on the committee who had supported her in that 2021 vote. But he has indicated he views the Supreme Court fight as a different matter.
"I don't understand how can she now disassociated herself from the argument she made," Graham told CNN, referring to a friend-of-the-court briefs Jackson issued, while in private practice, on behalf several organizations in support of the detainees.
At Tuesday's hearing, Graham told Jackson that the arguments made in the briefs put America in an “untenable position” and that she would have been “run out of town” if she tried to do this during World War II. Before questioning her about the briefs, he ran down examples of former Guantanamo Bay detainees who had joined the Taliban since their release.
“It was not my argument,” Jackson said in response to one of his questions about her briefs. She said she was “filing an amicus brief on behalf of my client,” which were various organizations.
Rebuking Graham, Jackson said that signing on to the brief did not make those arguments her arguments, as she called back to comments that Chief Justice John Roberts had made about lawyers’ representation of clients. “When you are an attorney, and you have clients who come to you – whether they or not – you represent their positions before the court,” Jackson said, an answer that did not apparently satisfy Graham.
56 min ago
Jackson: Roe and Casey are "settled law of the Supreme Court"
From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said that the two Supreme Court decisions that secured the right to abortion for women in America are "settled law" of the court.
"I do agree with both Justice (Brett) Kavanaugh and Justice (Amy Coney) Barrett on Roe and Casey are the settled law of the Supreme Court concerning the right to terminate a woman's pregnancy," Jackson told Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
Jackson went on to say that the two cases "established a framework that the court has reaffirmed and in order to revisit, as Justice Barrett said, the Supreme Court looks at various factors because stare decisis is a very important principle."
She said that the concept of stare decisis "provides and establishes predictability, stability, it also serves as a restraint in this way on the exercise of judicial authority because the court looks at whether or not precedents are relied upon, whether they’re workable, in addition to whether or not they’re wrong."
However, it makes no difference what a nominee — liberal or conservative — says about the fact that Roe v. Wade is settled precedent. That’s because a Supreme Court justice, unlike a lower court judge, can vote to overturn precedent.
The court is expected to issue a major ruling this summer that could overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, in a case involving a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
2 hr 4 min ago
Jackson says she is a nondenominational protestant in response to an inquiry about her religious faith
From CNN's Mike Hayes
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham began his questioning of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson by asking her what religious faith she subscribes to. She responded that she is a nondenominational protestant.
Judge Jackson told Graham that while her faith is very important to her, "as you know, there's no religious test in the Constitution under Article VI."
"And it's very important to set aside one's personal views about things in the role of a judge," she said.
Graham continued, asking the judge "how faithful would you say you are?" She said that she was "reluctant" to talk about her faith because she believed it is important that when evaluating her qualifications the public can "separate out my personal views."
"Well, senator, I am reluctant to talk about my faith in this way just because I want to be mindful of the need for the public to have confidence in my ability to separate out my personal views."
2 hr 44 min ago
Jackson refutes claims she is soft on crime: "I care deeply about public safety"
From CNN's Mike Hayes
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was asked by Sen. Patrick Leahy, Democrat from Vermont, about accusations that she is "soft on crime or even anti law enforcement" because she worked as a public defender during her career.
Jackson noted in her response that she has multiple family members who have worked as police officers. She said that her brother worked as a police officer in Baltimore, and has two uncles who had careers in law enforcement — one who became the Chief of Police of the City of Miami Police Department in the 1990s.
"As someone who has had family members on patrol and in the line of fire, I care deeply about public safety. I know what it's like to have loved ones who go off to protect and to serve and the fear of not knowing whether or not they're going to come home again because of crime in the community."
She said that crime, its effects on the community, and the need for law enforcement "are not abstract concepts or political slogans to me."
Jackson went on to say that as a lawyer and as a citizen, "I care deeply about our Constitution and the rights that make us free."
"As you say, criminal defense lawyers perform a service and our system is exemplary throughout the world precisely because we ensure that people who are accused of crimes are treated fairly," she said to Leahy and the committee.
She said that it's important to her that people are "held accountable for committing crimes, but we have to do so fairly, under our Constitution."
"As a judge who has to decide how to handle these cases, I know it's important to have arguments from both sides, to have competent counsel and it doesn't mean that lawyers condone the behavior of their clients. They're making arguments on behalf of their clients, in defense of the Constitution and in service of the court. And it is a service."