By Maureen Chowdhury, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN
Updated 11:45 a.m. ET, April 7, 2022
4 Posts
Sort by
1 min ago
Senate voting now to advance Jackson nomination toward final confirmation
From CNN's Clare Foran, Ali Zaslav and Ted Barrett
The Senate is now taking a procedural vote to limit debate and break a filibuster to advance Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination.
This vote requires only a simple majority threshold and is expected to succeed.
Once this vote is complete, the Senate will be on track to approve the nomination in a final confirmation vote later this afternoon. That vote could take place as early as 1:45 p.m. ET.
2 min ago
Even if confirmed, Jackson won't be sworn in immediately
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
Later today, the Senate is expected to vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman Supreme Court justice.
But she won't be on the bench quite yet: If confirmed, she will not be sworn in until after Justice Stephen Breyer retires.
In his letter to President Biden in January, Breyer said his retirement will be effective at the end of the current Supreme Court term, assuming that his successor is confirmed. The term is expected to end sometime late June or early July.
11 min ago
These are the 3 Republicans who voted in favor of Jackson during a procedural vote earlier this week
From CNN's Alex Rogers
A bipartisan group of senators voted on Monday to advance Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination after the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-11.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a vote to break the deadlock and send her nomination to the floor.
Every Democrat and three Republican senators — Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — voted in support of Jackson.
Senate Republican and Democratic leaders agree that Jackson is a well-qualified nominee, but almost all GOP senators are expected to oppose her. Jackson, 51, sits on DC's federal appellate court and had been considered the front-runner for the vacancy since Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement. Jackson previously worked as a clerk for Breyer, a federal public defender, an attorney in private practice, a federal district court judge and a member of the US Sentencing Commission.
"Justice Jackson will bring to the Supreme Court, the highest level of skill, integrity, civility and grace," said Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, the Judiciary Committee chairman, in explaining his support for her on Monday. "This committee's action today is nothing less than making history. I'm honored to be part of it."
28 min ago
Senate expected to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court today
From CNN's Clare Foran, Ted Barrett and Ali Zaslav
Thursday's procedural vote to limit debate and break a filibuster requires only a simple majority threshold and is expected to succeed. It is expected to take place around 11 a.m. ET.
A final confirmation vote, which also requires only a simple majority to succeed, is expected to take place in the afternoon, at around 1:45 p.m. ET.
Jackson is on track to be confirmed and will make history in the process as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Her confirmation will not change the ideological balance of the court, but will represent a major victory for Democrats and a way for the President to deliver on a significant campaign promise.
All 50 members of the Senate Democratic caucus are unified behind the nomination and three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — have announced support as well.