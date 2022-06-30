Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling on curbing the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to fight climate change calls into question the future of federal-level climate action in the US, and puts even more pressure on Congress to act to reduce planet-warming emissions.
But broad action from Congress is unlikely. Democrats in Congress have been embroiled in difficult negotiations on a climate and clean energy bill with their main holdout, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia for months, with no clear end in sight.
It’s unclear whether those negotiations on a package of clean energy tax credits and other emissions-cutting programs will yield a result.
And without both major investments on clean energy and strong regulations cutting emissions by the EPA, Biden has very little hope of meeting his climate goal, independent analysis has showed.
In a statement Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday's Supreme Court decision makes it "all the more imperative that Democrats soon pass meaningful legislation to address the climate crisis."