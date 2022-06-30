Audio
Supreme Court issues major rulings on climate and immigration

By Maureen Chowdhury, Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 10:57 a.m. ET, June 30, 2022
1 min ago

Supreme Court ruling on EPA challenges future of US climate action

From CNN’s Ella Nilsen

Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling on curbing the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to fight climate change calls into question the future of federal-level climate action in the US, and puts even more pressure on Congress to act to reduce planet-warming emissions.

But broad action from Congress is unlikely. Democrats in Congress have been embroiled in difficult negotiations on a climate and clean energy bill with their main holdout, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia for months, with no clear end in sight.

It’s unclear whether those negotiations on a package of clean energy tax credits and other emissions-cutting programs will yield a result.

And without both major investments on clean energy and strong regulations cutting emissions by the EPA, Biden has very little hope of meeting his climate goal, independent analysis has showed.

In a statement Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday's Supreme Court decision makes it "all the more imperative that Democrats soon pass meaningful legislation to address the climate crisis."

3 min ago

"I cannot think of many things more frightening," Kagan says on curbing EPA's ability to fight climate change

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

Steam billows from a coal-fired power plant in Craig, Colorado, in 2021.
Steam billows from a coal-fired power plant in Craig, Colorado, in 2021. (Rick Bowmer/AP/File)

Justice Elena Kagan, writing for the dissenters, sounded the alarm about global warming after the Supreme Court issued a ruling curbing the EPA’s ability to broadly regulate carbon emissions from existing power plants.  

“Today, the Court strips the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the power Congress gave it to respond to ‘the most pressing environmental challenge of our time,’” she wrote. 

She criticized the majority’s holding that Congress did not authorize the agency to act. “That is just what Congress did when it broadly authorized” the agency to select the best system of emission reduction for power plants, she said. 

“The Clean Power Plan falls within EPA’s wheelhouse, and it fits perfectly,” she said. 

“The Court appoints itself — instead of Congress or the expert agency — the decision-maker on climate policy,” Kagan said. 

“I cannot think of many things more frightening,” she concluded. 

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that “our precedent counsels skepticism toward EPA’s claim” that the law “empowers it to devise carbon emissions caps based on a generation shifting approach.” 

Roberts said that capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal may be a “sensible” solution to the “crisis of the day.”  

“But it is not plausible that Congress gave EPA the authority to adopt on its own such a regulatory scheme” under the law in question, he wrote. “A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body.” 

Writing separately, Justice Neil Gorsuch emphasized the court’s move to limit agency power, which he considers unaccountable to the public. 

“While we all agree that administrative agencies have important roles to play in a modern nation, surely none of us wishes to abandon our Republic’s promise that the people and their representatives should have a meaningful say in the laws that govern them,” Gorsuch wrote.

13 min ago

West Virginia governor applauds SCOTUS EPA ruling

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice celebrated Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling that curbed the EPA’s ability to broadly regulate carbon emissions from existing power plants.

“I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision today in West Virginia v. EPA," Justice said in a statement. “This ruling in favor of West Virginia will stop unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. from being able to unilaterally decarbonize our economy just because they feel like it."

"Instead, members of Congress who have been duly elected to represent the will of the people across all of America will be allowed to have a rightful say when it comes to balancing our desire for a clean environment with our need for energy and the security it provides us,” he added.

Justice noted that his state is one of a few in the nation “where all agency regulations must be approved by a vote of the state legislature before they take effect,” and is happy to see the federal government following a similar model.

“This ruling will have a positive impact on our country for generations to come and I’m proud that West Virginia was the state leading the way in this landmark case,” he said.

14 min ago

Supreme Court ruling curbing EPA's authority could also limit the regulatory power of all federal agencies  

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

(Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
(Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The Supreme Court on Thursday curbed the EPA’s ability to broadly regulate carbon emissions from existing power plants, a defeat for the Biden administration’s attempts to slash emissions at a moment when scientists are sounding alarms about the accelerating pace of global warming.

In addition, the court cut back the agency's authority in general, invoking the so-called “major questions” doctrine – a ruling that could impact the authority of all federal agencies to regulate in other areas of policy, as well as regulation of the internet and worker safety.

“Under our precedents, this is a major questions case,” said Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote the majority opinion. “There is little reason to think Congress assigned such decisions to the Agency.”

The decision will send shock waves across other agencies, threatening agency action that comes without clear congressional authorization.

“This ruling could be cataclysmic for modern administrative law,” said Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law. “For a century, the federal government has functioned on the assumption that Congress can broadly delegate regulatory power to executive branch agencies. Today’s ruling opens the door to endless challenges to those delegations – on everything from climate change to food safety standards – on the ground that Congress wasn’t specific enough in giving the agency the power to regulate such ‘major’ issues.”

“It would be one thing if Congress could be expected to respond to this ruling by updating all of those delegations to make them more specific, but we – and the Court – know that it won’t, which will almost surely lead to significant deregulation across a wide swath of federal authority,” Vladeck added.

11 min ago

Here's what Chief Justice Roberts wrote in the opinion limiting EPA's ability to regulate power plants

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

(Erin Schaff/Pool/The New York Times/AP/File)
(Erin Schaff/Pool/The New York Times/AP/File)

The Supreme Court curbed the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to broadly regulate carbon emissions from existing power plants.

The ruling was 6-3. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion for the conservative majority, with the three liberal justices dissenting. 

Roberts said that "our precedent counsels skepticism toward EPA's claim" that the law "empowers it to devise carbon emissions caps based on a generation shifting approach."

"Under our precedents, this is a major questions case," Roberts wrote, adding that "there is little reason to think Congress assigned such decisions to the Agency."

Roberts wrote that capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal may be a "sensible" solution.

"But it is not plausible that Congress gave EPA the authority to adopt on its own such a regulatory scheme" under the law in question.

"A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body," he wrote.

21 min ago

Supreme Court rules Biden can end Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

Activists demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in April.
Activists demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in April. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave President Biden the green light to end the controversial “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy that originated under the Trump administration. 

Since the beginning of his administration, Biden has tried to wind down the policy, which sends certain non-Mexican citizens who entered the US back to Mexico — instead of detaining them or releasing them into the United States — while their immigration proceedings played out.

Biden's bid to terminate the program had been challenged in court by a coalition of red states led by Texas that argued that ending it ran afoul of immigration law. They also argued that administration violated the Administrative Procedure Act — which requires that agencies take certain procedural steps when implementing policy — in how it went about unwinding the program, formally known as Migrant Protection Protocols.

The program, which was first implemented in 2019 under then-President Donald Trump, has been criticized by immigrant-rights advocates, who argue that it's inhumane and that it exposes asylum seekers with credible claims to dangerous and squalid conditions in Mexico.

Before the Trump administration put the "Remain in Mexico" program in place, no other administration had embraced such an approach toward non-Mexican asylum-seekers that required them to stay in Mexico over the course of their immigration court proceedings in the United States. Biden campaigned on ending the policy and has said it "goes against everything we stand for as a nation of immigrants."

Biden has grappled with a growing number of border crossings over the course of his administration amid mass migration in the Western hemisphere. Since October, border authorities have encountered migrants more than a million times along the US-Mexico border, though many have been turned away under a separate pandemic-emergency rule. The Department of Homeland Security, though, has maintained that the "Remain in Mexico" policy comes at a steep human cost and is not an effective use of resources.

Read more about the ruling here.

30 min ago

Supreme Court curbs EPA’s ability to fight climate change

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

Emissions rise from the smokestacks of a coal-fired power plant in Castle Dale, Utah.
Emissions rise from the smokestacks of a coal-fired power plant in Castle Dale, Utah. (George Frey/Getty Images/File)

The Supreme Court curbed the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to broadly regulate carbon emissions from existing power plants, a major defeat for the Biden administration's attempts to slash emissions at a moment when scientists are sounding alarms about the accelerating pace of global warming.

In addition, the court cut back the agency's authority in general invoking the so-called "major questions" doctrine — a ruling that will impact the federal government's authority to regulate in other areas of climate policy, as well as regulation of the internet and worker safety. 

The ruling was 6-3. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion for the conservative majority, with the three liberal justices dissenting.

The decision is one of the most consequential cases for climate change and clean air in decades.

1 hr ago

Here are the two big remaining cases the Supreme Court is expected to rule on today

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

(Patrick Semansky/AP)
(Patrick Semansky/AP)

Although the Supreme Court issued the two most important opinions of the term last week, upending near 50-year-old precedent on abortion and expanding gun rights for the first time in a decade, this blockbuster term is not over.

Still to be decided are two cases, here's a look at what remains:

Immigration: Remain in Mexico

The justices are considering whether the Biden administration can terminate a Trump-era border policy known as "Remain in Mexico." Lower courts have so far blocked Biden from ending the policy.

Under the unprecedented program launched in 2019, the Department of Homeland Security can send certain-non Mexican citizens who entered the United States back to Mexico — instead of detaining them or releasing them into the United States — while their immigration proceedings play out.

Critics call the policy inhumane and say it exposes asylum seekers with credible claims to dangerous and squalid conditions. The case raises questions not only regarding immigration law, but also a president's control over policy and his diplomatic relationships with neighboring countries.

Climate Change: EPA authority to regulate emissions from power plants

The justices will decide a case concerning the EPA's authority to regulate carbon emissions from existing power plants, in a dispute that could harm the Biden administration's attempts to slash emissions. It comes at a moment when scientists are sounding alarms about the accelerating pace of global warming.

The court's decision to step in and hear the case concerned environmentalists because there is no rule currently in place. A lower court wiped away a Trump-era rule in 2021 and the Biden administration's EPA is currently working on a new rule.

But the fact that there were enough votes to take up the issue now, struck some as an aggressive grant, signaling the court wants to limit the scope of the EPA's authority even before a new rule is on the books.

1 hr 3 min ago

Justice Breyer told White House that Judge Jackson is ready to "take the prescribed oaths"

From CNN's Ariane de Vogue

Stephen Breyer sits with his fellow Supreme Court justices for a group photo in 2018.
Stephen Breyer sits with his fellow Supreme Court justices for a group photo in 2018. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP/File)

Justice Stephen Breyer notified the White House on Wednesday that his retirement will be effective Thursday, June 30, at noon ET.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Breyer said it had been his "great honor" to participate as a judge in the "effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law."

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will take the oaths on Thursday to begin her service as the 116th member of the court. Breyer said Wednesday that Jackson is prepared to “take the prescribed oaths."

On his last full day as a sitting justice, Breyer attended a private conference session with his colleagues Wednesday. The justices reviewed a list of pending petitions, some tied to cases in which they had recently ruled, some related to new issues.

Following tradition, Breyer will keep an office at the court, though he will move into smaller chambers

The fact that the court will issue final opinions and orders on the same day reflects a more expedited timeline than past terms. It suggests that the justices — who have been subject to death threats since the release of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade are eager for the momentous and divisive term to end as soon as possible.

There are two big cases awaiting resolution concerning the environment and immigration.

Jackson, Breyer's replacement, was confirmed by the Senate in April by a vote of 53-47, with three Republicans joining Democrats to vote in favor. Though her addition to the bench doesn't change the ideological balance of the court, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the highest court in the nation.