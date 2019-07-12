Trump speaks after Labor Secretary Acosta resigns
Just reading in? Let us catch you up on everything Trump just said about Acosta, Pelosi, ICE raids and more
President Trump announced Alex Acosta's resignation as secretary of labor from the White House lawn — but the conversation quickly turned to a number of unrelated topics.
Here's how it unfolded: President Trump, standing next to Acosta, announced that the labor secretary was stepping down. He insisted it was Acosta's decision — saying, "I just want to let you know, this was him, not me, because I’m with him" — before Acosta spoke.
Acosta addressed the renewed scrutiny over his previous handling of a plea deal with Jeffrey Epstein (you can read more about that here), saying he wanted to step down so the controversy doesn't become the focus of the Labor Department.
Then, Trump took questions from reporters — and they asked him about a lot of things not related to Acosta.
Here are the key things Trump said on the White House lawn:
- On Acosta, and his deal with Epstein: “He made a deal that people were happy with, and then 12 years later they’re not happy with it. You’ll have to figure all of that out. But the fact is, he has been a fantastic secretary of labor."
- On this weekend's ICE raids: "It starts on Sunday, and they're going to take people out and they're going to bring them back to their countries ... We're focused on criminals as much as we can, before we do anything else."
- On Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi: "I’ll tell you something about Nancy Pelosi that you know better than I do, she is not a racist. OK? She is not a racist."
- On former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan: "Paul Ryan let us down. Paul Ryan was a terrible speaker. Frankly, he was a baby. He didn't know what the hell he was doing."
- On Joe Biden's 2020 campaign: "President Xi, Putin all of these guys go to bed at night and they pray that Joe Biden or somebody like him becomes president so they can continue to rip off our country."
Trump on the census: "Not only didn’t I back down, I backed up.”
President Trump continued to defend his decision to back away from the census citizenship question telling reporters Friday, “I think we will have it in the end where it is actually more accurate than the census.”
Trump was then asked if he was “backing down” Trump responded, “No, no. Not only didn’t I back down, I backed up.”
In response to a question on whether Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross “let down” the president, Trump responded simply: “No, no he didn’t.”
Read Alex Acosta's resignation letter
President Trump announced this morning that Alex Acosta has resigned as Secretary of Labor.
Acosta, speaking alongside Trump at the White House moments ago, said he decided to step aside because he didn't want his previous handling of a plea deal with Jeffrey Epstein to become the focus of the Labor Department.
Trump also insisted that the resignation was Acosta's decision: "I just want to let you know, this was him, not me, because I’m with him. He was — he’s a tremendous talent."
Here's the resignation letter Acosta sent the President:
Trump: Russia and China pray Biden is elected "so they can continue to rip off our country"
President Trump called Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden “weak” and “ineffective."
Trump said foreign leaders, including President Xi of China and President Putin of Russia, “go to bed at night and they pray” that Biden becomes president “so they can continue to rip off our country.”
Trump made the comments when responding to a question on the potential trade deal with China.
“With that being said, I would say this: President Xi, Putin all of these guys go to bed at night and they pray that Joe Biden or somebody like him becomes president so they can continue to rip off our country." Trump said on the White House lawn.
Trump also repeated his “sleepy Joe Biden” nickname saying neither Biden nor the other Democratic candidates at “his heels” have what it takes to be president.
Trump: Paul Ryan was a "terrible speaker" and a "baby"
President Trump continued to slam former House Speaker Paul Ryan this morning, calling him a “terrible speaker” and a “baby," moments before he left the White House for Ryan’s home state of Wisconsin.
Some background: Trump has been on a tear against Ryan since the former speaker’s interview with Tim Alberta this week. Ryan accused Trump in the interview of not knowing “anything” about the government.
Trump defends Pelosi: "She is not a racist. For them to call her a racist is a disgrace."
President Trump defended House Speaker Nancy Pelosi amid her dispute with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other freshman female Democrats.
He said Democrats have been “very disrespectful to Pelosi,” adding that the Speaker “is not a racist.”
Trump strongly defended Speaker Pelosi, saying, “I’ll tell you something about Nancy Pelosi that you know better than I do, she is not a racist. OK? She is not a racist. For them to call her a racist is a disgrace.”
Trump mostly pointed the finger at Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, saying, “She should not be doing what she’s doing.” He added that she's being “very disrespectful to somebody that’s been there a long time.”
What happened this week: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez suggested that Pelosi has been "singling out" freshman congresswomen of color — the latest charge in a growing rift between the leader of the party in the chamber and the high-profile progressive freshman.
Asked if she thinks Pelosi has racial animus or is racist, Ocasio-Cortez said unequivocally, "No, no, absolutely not, absolutely not."
President Trump confirms ICE raids will start Sunday
Moments after speaking about Alex Acosta's resignation as labor secretary, President Trump moved on to upcoming ICE raids this weekend.
He confirmed that the raids will start on Sunday, telling reporters, “They're going to take people out and they're going to bring them back to their countries."
"It starts on Sunday, and they're going to take people out and they're going to bring them back to their countries,” Trump said adding, “We're focused on criminals as much as we can, before we do anything else."
“They came in illegally. They have to go out,” Trump added.
CNN’s Joe Johns also asked Trump about mayors who are against the raids, Trump then railed against New York Mayor Bill De Blasio, calling him the worst mayor in America.
