US gymnasts testify before Congress about FBI's Nassar investigation

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 11:35 a.m. ET, September 15, 2021
1 min ago

Aly Raisman: FBI made me feel "like my abuse didn't count, that it wasn't a big deal" 

Top USA gymnast Aly Raisman called for a "complete and full independent investigation" of the FBI, USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee's failure to investigate the abuse claims against Larry Nassar.

She added, "And then from there, then we will know the answers of who should be held accountable."

Raisman said that the FBI made her feel "like my abuse didn't count, that it wasn't a big deal." 

"I remember sitting with the FBI agent and him trying to convince me that it wasn't that bad. It's taken me years of therapy to realize that my abuse was bad, that it does matter," she told lawmakers.
2 min ago

"Healing is a rollercoaster": Raisman shares advice for other athletes suffering abuse

USA gymnast Aly Raisman was asked for her advice to other young athletes suffering in silence or wrestling with the decision to speak out about abuse.

"The first thing I would want to say to anybody that's watching that's suffering in silence or has been through something really traumatic is that I support them, I believe them," Raisman told a Senate committee hearing on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation.

"Just be patient with yourself. Be kind to yourself. Know that I'm struggling, too. I'm still navigating how to heal from this. Healing is a roller coaster. Some days I feel better, some days I feel like I'm taking a bunch of steps backwards. That's okay. We're all human, all doing the best that we can," Raisman said.

"I would encourage whoever is out there that's listening to tell someone whenever they feel comfortable, and it's so important to have a good support system and a community around you. If you're someone out there that doesn't have a good support system, that's okay. Sometimes it can take some time to find a good support system. I encourage you to not give up until you find that support that you deserve. And just remember that I believe you, I support you, you are not alone, and I encourage you to ask for help," she continued. 

USA gymnast McKayla Maroney, who is also testifying at the hearing, added her advice for others.

"I would just want to say that they need to know their abuse is enough. I think for so long, all of us questioned, that just because someone wasn't fully validating us, that we doubted what happened to us. That's always going to take the healing process take longer. I think the second I gave that to myself is when I really began to heal and began to get my voice back. That took a long time. I think to reach out to other survivors and speak to them and hear their stories is what continues to help me heal. Hearing all these girls speak is what continues to make me want to be here today and help others," Maroney said.

The two gymnasts are some of the more than 150 women and girls who said USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused them over the past two decades. Nassar was convicted and sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.

The Justice Department's inspector general found FBI officials investigating the allegations violated the agency's policies by making false statements and failing to properly document complaints by the accusers.

5 min ago

USA Gymnastics and the FBI "betrayed" victims of Nassar abuse, gymnast Maggie Nichols says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Gymnast Maggie Nichols, who has accused former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar of abuse, said she still has "few answers" six years after reporting it. She accused USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic Committee and the Federal Bureau of Investigation of allowing Nassar to keep abusing others.

Nichols reported Nassar to US Gymnastics in 2015, alleging that his inappropriate touching started when she was 15 and that he also sent her Facebook messages complimenting her looks.

"My Olympic dreams ended in the summer of 2015 when my coach and I reported Larry Nassar's abuse to USAG leadership," Nichols told members of Congress.

"I reported my abuse to USA Gymnastics over six years ago, and so my family and I received few answers and have even more questions about how this was allowed to occur and dozens of other little girls and women at Michigan State had to be abused after I reported," she said.

Nassar also worked for Michigan State University from 1997 until 2016.

"In sacrificing my childhood for the chance to compete for the United States, I am haunted by the fact that even after I reported my abuse, so many women and girls had to suffer at the hands of Larry Nassar," she said.

Nichols said she was not interviewed by the FBI for more than a year after she reported the abuse.

"The coverup of my abuse and the FBI's failure to interview me for more than a year after my complaint are well-documented in the OIG report. After I reported my abuse to USA Gymnastics, my family and I were told by their former president, Steve Penny, to keep quiet and not say anything that could hurt the FBI investigation. We now know there was no real FBI investigation occurring. While my complaints [were] with the FBI, Larry Nassar continued to abuse women and girls," she said.

She said from the day she reported her abuse, she was treated differently by gymnastics officials.

"An important question remains, perhaps the most important question: why? Why would the FBI agents lie to OIG investigators? Why would the FBI not properly document evidence that was received? Why would the FBI agent be interested in the USAG presidency? These questions remain unanswered. The survivors of Larry Nassar have a right to know why their well being was placed in jeopardy by these individuals who chose not to do their jobs," Nichols said.

"For many hundreds of survivors of Larry Nassar, this hearing is one of our last opportunities to get justice," she said.

8 min ago

Maroney calls for indictment of agents who handled Nassar investigation: "We deserve justice"

After detailing the sexual abuse she experienced from Larry Nassar, USA gymnast McKayla Maroney outlined what she hopes will happen next in the investigation.

"They had legal, legitimate evidence of child abuse and did nothing. If they're not going to protect me, I want to know who are they trying to protect?," she said.

"What's even more upsetting to me is that we know that these FBI agents have committed an obvious crime. They falsified my statement, and that is illegal in itself. Yet no recourse has been taken against them. The Department of Justice refused to prosecute these individuals. Why?" she said. "Deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco couldn't bring herself to be here today. It's the Department of Justice's job to hold them accountable."

"I am tired of waiting for people to do the right thing because my abuse was enough, and we deserve justice," she said, looking at teammates Simone Biles Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman who are also testifying today.

"These individuals clearly violated policies and were negligent in executing their duties, and in doing so, more girls were abused by Larry Nassar for over a year," she said.

"To not indict these agents is a disservice to me and my teammates, a disservice to the system which is built to protect all of us from abuse," the gymnast continued.

9 min ago

Raisman stressed need for investigation of why officials ignored abuse reports

Pool
Pool

USA gymnast Aly Raisman said it's "unrealistic" to "grasp the full extent of culpability" without an investigation into why USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee chose to ignore abuse reports

"Without knowing who knew what when, we cannot identify all enablers or determine whether they are still in positions of power. We just can't fix a problem we don't understand, and we can't understand the problem unless and until we have all of the facts."

She added: "If we don't do all we can to get these facts, the problems we are here to address will persist and we are deluding ourselves if we think other children can be spared the institutionalized tolerance and normalization of abuse that I and so many others had to endure."

7 min ago

Aly Raisman: "I felt pressured by the FBI to consent to Nassar's plea deal"

Pool
Pool

USA gymnast Aly Raisman, who accused Larry Nassar of abuse, said "it disgusts me" that that abuse victims "are still fighting for the most basic answers and accountability over six years later."

She said that it initially took the FBI "over 14 months" to contact her after she requested to be interviewed by investigators.

"In 2015 it was known that at least six national team athletes had been abused by Nassar. There was even one of the athletes that was abused on film. Given our abuser's unfettered access to children, stopping him should have been a priority. Instead, the following occurred: The FBI failed to interview pertinent parties in a timely manner. It took over 14 months for the FBI to contact me despite my many requests to be interviewed by them."

Raisman said, "I felt pressured by the FBI to consent to Nassar's plea deal." 

"The agent diminished the significance of my abuse and made me feel my criminal case wasn't worth pursuing," she added.
4 min ago

McKayla Maroney: FBI made "entirely false claims about what I said"

Pool
Pool

US Gymnastic star McKayla Maroney said during her opening statement that after telling the FBI her "entire story of abuse" by former team doctor Larry Nassar, they not only didn't report it, but later made "entirely false claims about what I said."

"After telling my entire story of abuse to the FBI in the summer of 2015, not only did the FBI not report my abuse, but when they eventually documented my report, 17 months later, they made entirely false claims about what I said," she said.

Maroney noted that after she read the inspector general's report, she "was shocked and deeply disappointed at this narrative they chose to fabricate. They chose to lie about what I said and protect a serial child molester rather than protect not only me, but countless others."

Maroney said that to have her "abuse be minimized and disregarded by the people who were supposed to protect me just to feel like my abuse was not enough." 

She continued: "The truth is, my abuse was enough and they wanted to cover it up. USA Gymnastics in concert with the FBI and the Olympic Committee were working together to conceal that Larry Nassar was a predator."

 

19 min ago

In an emotional statement, Simone Biles blames "an entire system that enabled and perpetuated" sex abuse

Pool
Pool

US Gymnastic star Simone Biles opened her testimony at the Senate hearing by saying that she could "imagine no place that I would be less comfortable right now than sitting here...sharing these comments."

Biles said that she is a survivor of sexual abuse. She said that the abuse that she suffered happened in part because USA Gymnastics "failed to do their jobs."

"I am also a survivor of sexual abuse. And I believe without a doubt that the circumstances that led to my abuse and allowed it to continue, are directly the result of the fact that the organizations created by Congress to oversee and protect me as an athlete – USA Gymnastics (USAG) and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) – failed to do their jobs," she said.

The athlete said that along with disgraced and imprisoned former USA gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, she blamed "an entire system that enabled and perpetuated his abuse."

"I don't want another young gymnast, Olympic athlete or any individual to experience the horror that I and hundreds of others have endured before, during and continuing to this day, in the wake — of the Larry Nassar abuse," Biles said with her voice cracking with emotion.

"To be clear, I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse. USA gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic committee knew that I was abused by their official team doctor long before I was ever made aware of their knowledge," she told the committee.

She added that even though USA Gymnastics knew that she was abused, the FBI never contacted her about their investigation into sex abuse claims.

"In May of 2015, Rhonda Faehn, the former head of the USA Gymnastics Women’s program was told by my friend and teammate, Maggie Nichols, that she suspected I, too, was a victim. I didn’t understand the magnitude of what all was happening until the Indianapolis Star published its article in the fall of 2016," she said.

WATCH:

19 min ago

US senators call for prosecution of FBI agents who botched investigation into Nassar abuse of gymnasts

From CNN's Christina Carrega

Several US senators have called for the FBI agents who botched the investigation into sexual assault allegations against the former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to be prosecuted during a congressional hearing this morning.

"I understand it's a long-standing department policy not to comment on decisions, not to prosecute, but robust oversight of the Department of Justice is a core responsibility of this committee,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin said in his opening remarks. “The FBI is handling of a Nassar's case is a stain on the bureau.”

Four members of the Olympics USA Gymnastics team are testifying before the committee. The hearing is being held after scathing report from the Justice Department's inspector general's office this summer revealed a number of missteps by the FBI in the case.

Nassar is currently serving a 40-to-174-year state prison sentence after 150 women and girls came forward to expose that he abused them over the course of 20 years.

"Today we believe Nasser abuse more than 300 athletes before he was brought to justice. As the details of Nasser's crimes emerged, there's been a consistent theme of neglect and inaction by those who are responsible for protecting the athletes," Durbin said. 

Decorated gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman as well as the FBI Director Christopher Wray and Inspector General Michael Horowitz are scheduled to testify. 

The inspector general's report found that FBI Special Agent in Charge W. Jay Abbott and Supervisory Special Agent Michael Langeman conducted a "limited follow up" investigation in 2015 and neglected to interview two of the three accusers. 

"I hope to hear more about exactly what happened at FBI Headquarters, other than its children you in it who knew about the Nasser allegations, how and when they learned of these allegations and what they did in response," Sen. Chuck Grassley said in his opening remarks. "If there's one thing the inspector general's report illustrates it says that we need to make sure the bureau is more effective and held more accountable."

Following the inspector general's report, the Justice Department declined to prosecute Abbott and Langeman. Abbott retired and Langeman was fired in recent weeks. 

"It's not only that the FBI failed to do its job, systematically, and repeatedly, it is also the cover of the cover up that occurred afterward,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal said in his opening remarks.

“When FBI agents made material, false statements and deceptive omissions referred by the Inspector General for criminal prosecution, those referrals were declined, without explanation, without any public explanation at all," Blumenthal said. "My hope is that the Department of Justice, which was invited today and has declined to appear, will explain why those lies by FBI agents did not lead to criminal prosecution, and accountability and even days before this hearing."

Durbin said he's "disappointed" that the Justice Department declined to participate in Wednesday's hearing but promises an oversight hearing with them in the fall.

Grassley said that he is working on "legislation to close the legislative loophole in the sex tourism statute that the inspector general flag in his report. This gap in the law allowed Larry Nasser to evade federal prosecution for assaulting children while traveling abroad, and that can never happen again."

 