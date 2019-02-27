Michael Cohen is expected to discuss a scheme to obtain reimbursement for the $130,000 payment he made in 2016 to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, to silence her for an affair she alleged with President Trump. (Trump has denied the affair.)

Federal prosecutors have previously explained the scheme in court filings, saying that Cohen falsely submitted invoices to the Trump Organization, at the direction of “executives” of the company, during the year 2017, for a total of $420,000. The reimbursements were to be paid in monthly installments of $35,000, according to prosecutors.

In court filings, prosecutors cited two Trump Organizations executives (“Executive-1” and “Executive-2”) who were involved in the reimbursement scheme, but didn’t name them.

At today's hearing, Cohen is expected to say that one of the checks he received to reimburse him was from Trump’s personal bank account and was signed by Trump.

Though federal prosecutors with the Manhattan US Attorney’s office didn’t reference any such check in their charges against Cohen, they obtained evidence of the check from Trump’s personal account during their investigation, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Cohen is also expected to testify that other checks he received were signed by Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, who received immunity in the investigation of Cohen. A spokesperson for the Trump Organization declined to comment on Cohen’s expected testimony.

A spokesman for the Manhattan US Attorney’s office declined to comment.