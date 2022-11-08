Arizona Republicans ask court to extend time at Maricopa County polling locations

Republicans are asking a judge in Maricopa County to keep the polls open until 10 p.m. local time and to suspend the public release of any early ballot returns until 11 p.m. local time.

The lawsuit against Maricopa County officials alleges that 36% of the county’s voting centers have seen excessive delays and long lines because of continuing malfunctions of ballot tabulation devices and printers.

Maricopa County has debunked the claims of excessive delays, CNN's Daniel Dale has reported.

Additionally, the lawsuit claims that voters in some polling places were instructed by poll workers to discard their ballots when the tabulation device could not read their ballot and to go to another polling place where they were not necessarily registered.

The lawsuit alleges that these voters were subsequently turned away at these polling places. CNN's Ella Nilsen reported earlier today that Maricopa County elections officials insisted that every vote would be counted, despite earlier tabulation issues that arose from a printer issue at about 60 vote centers.

“There was no one who came today with a valid ID who was turned away from the polls,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisors chairman Bill Gates told reporters Tuesday afternoon. “Even when we had this [issue] and we hadn’t figured out the solution, people were still able to vote. It was just a matter of maybe not voting in the way they wanted to.”

The lawsuit is asking the court to instruct all inspectors at polling locations to allow voters who may be recorded as previously voting, which could be in error because of earlier delays, to complete a provisional ballot for later potential processing.