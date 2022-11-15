Audio
Latest on the midterm elections as House remains undecided

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 8:55 a.m. ET, November 15, 2022
2 min ago

New Hampshire voters stood for democracy, a working economy and individual rights, Sen. Maggie Hassan says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

(CNN)
New Hampshire voted for common sense, individual rights, democracy and an economy that works for everyone, re-elected Sen. Maggie Hassan told CNN Tuesday.

"I think what we heard from Granite State voters last week was a really resounding vote for common sense," she said. "They really want us to work together. We got a lot of challenges ahead. We got to build an economy that works for everybody, we got to protect our democracy, protect individual freedoms."

Hassan emphasized needing to address inflation, as well as the cost of energy and drug prescriptions.

"I think people know that we need to work together to address inflation, for instance, which is really hurting families and small businesses all across my state and across the country. We have taken some steps to begin to lower costs on things like prescription drugs, and energy. We need to do more right now, this winter, on home heating expenses, especially in my neck of the woods," Hassan said.

While campaigning, Hassan said she heard voters' concerns about women's health care rights.

"They also care a lot about individual freedoms, particularly a woman's right to make her own healthcare decisions," she told CNN, adding that a voter told her campaign volunteer that he will vote so he could make "sure his granddaughter would have the same rights that her mother did."

18 min ago

McCarthy expected to lead House GOP despite far-right critics

From CNN's Melanie Zanona and Alex Rogers

Rep. Kevin McCarthy arrives as Republicans hold their leadership candidate forum at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on Monday.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy arrives as Republicans hold their leadership candidate forum at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on Monday. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is hoping to pass a crucial test on Tuesday in his campaign to become House speaker despite an underwhelming midterm election performance that launched a search among conservatives for a challenger.

A week after Election Day, CNN has still not yet projected whether Republicans will win the House. But McCarthy is confident that he will win a majority of House GOP votes on Tuesday to lead his conference – and will earn in January the 218 votes necessary to hold the speaker’s gavel.

He’ll face at least one opponent: Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, a former chair of the far-right House Freedom Caucus. Biggs announced on Newsmax on Monday night that he would run against McCarthy, while acknowledging it would be “tough” to beat someone who has “raised a lot of money” to elect his colleagues.

“This is not just about Kevin,” said Biggs. “I think it’s about institutional direction and trajectory.”

Before Biggs’ announcement, McCarthy and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, who is running to be majority leader, attempted to quell the tensions vibrating within the party on Monday. McCarthy met with several members of the House Freedom Caucus on Monday, and Scalise apologized at a meeting to Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz for privately criticizing him in the immediate wake of January 6, 2021, according to sources in the room.

Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson said he’ll support McCarthy for leader, noting the GOP gained House seats the last two elections. “He’s done a good job,” said Simpson.

“There were factors beyond what Kevin McCarthy could deal with that affected this election,” he added.

Some members of the far-right appeared assuaged.

“If we don’t unify behind Kevin McCarthy, we’re opening up the door for the Democrats to be able to recruit some of our Republicans,” said Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Even before Biggs jumped in the ring, House members predicted that McCarthy would face a challenger who would expose that the California Republican does not currently enjoy enough support to become speaker next year.

Read more.

1 min ago

Nevada's Cortez Masto says Democrats "can’t take any community for granted" after midterms performance

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

Catherine Cortez Masto speaks at an event in Henderson, Nevada, on November 7.
Catherine Cortez Masto speaks at an event in Henderson, Nevada, on November 7. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Democratic Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, whose recent reelection denied Republicans the chance to control the Senate, said Democrats cannot take any area for granted moving forward.

“We can’t take any community for granted, and we have to not only constantly outreach, but we have to follow up and we have to engage and talk to them and listen to the issues that matter to them,” Cortez Masto, the first Latina senator, told CNN when asked about the role of Latino voters in her successful bid for reelection.

Cortez Masto’s reelection, which CNN projected Saturday evening, marked a critical victory for Senate Democrats, allowing the party to keep control of the chamber. The Nevada Democrat had long been viewed as one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents as she fended off a challenge from former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt in a state whose economy had been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation.

One of the biggest challenges she faced is that much of Nevada’s population is transient – meaning many voters had not gotten to know Cortez Masto or her record.

But Cortez Masto found support with what she called “kitchen table issues.” Throughout the campaign, she focused on Democrats’ legislative efforts to reduce Americans’ costs, including on health care and prescription drugs, while trying to tie her Republican opponent to “big oil.”

Cortez Masto also tried to remind voters of Laxalt’s history as one of former President Donald Trump’s campaign co-chairs and accused him of pushing an “extreme agenda” and the kind of conspiracy theories that she said fueled the storming of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“To me, it’s all about working families, making sure we’re fighting for them always,” she told CNN. “And I think that’s an important message for so many people to understand in Nevada.”

CNN’s Maeve Reston contributed to this report.

1 min ago

CNN Projection: Democrat Katie Hobbs will defeat Republican Kari Lake in Arizona gubernatorial race

From CNN's Maeve Reston

Katie Hobbs holds a campaign event in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 5.
Katie Hobbs holds a campaign event in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 5. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Democrat Katie Hobbs will win Arizona’s governor’s race, CNN projects, defeating one of the most prominent defenders of former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. 

Calling the 2020 election rigged, Republican Kari Lake had repeatedly said she would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in Arizona in 2020. Hobbs, as Arizona’s secretary of state, had rejected GOP lies about the election. 

Lake’s defeat follows the defeat of two other high-profile election deniers in the state – Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem. 

Before the projection, Lake had already begun sowing doubts about the 2022 results.

During an appearance on right-wing activist Charlie Kirk's talk show Thursday, she said, "I hate that they're slow-rolling and dragging their feet and delaying the inevitable. They don't want to put out the truth, which is that we won."   

There is no evidence that the election officials were delaying the reporting of results. At a news conference Thursday, Bill Gates, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, called out Lake’s comments. “It is offensive for Kari Lake to say that these people behind me are slow-rolling this when they are working 14-18 hours,” Gates, a Republican, said, gesturing to the election workers who were involved in tallying the ballots behind him through a glass window.    

Lake, a former news anchor at Fox 10 in Phoenix, ascended quickly to become one of the most prominent Republicans in the 2022 cycle as she and Hobbs vied to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. The outgoing governor had endorsed Lake’s primary opponent, but then backed Lake in the general election.   

Hobbs, a former social worker who worked with victims of domestic violence before becoming a state lawmaker, ran a far more low-key and understated campaign, limiting her access to reporters and holding small, intimate events with supporters. She made democracy and abortion rights her central focus, portraying Lake as an “extreme” and “dangerous” figure who could jeopardize the sanctity of the 2024 presidential election by refusing to certify the results.     

1 min ago

Rep. Andy Biggs confirms he will challenge McCarthy to lead House GOP conference

From CNN's Maju Raju

Rep. Andy Biggs attends a roundtable discussion with members of the House Freedom Caucus in Washington, DC, on November 10.
Rep. Andy Biggs attends a roundtable discussion with members of the House Freedom Caucus in Washington, DC, on November 10. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rep. Andy Biggs confirmed tonight that he will challenge Kevin McCarthy to lead the House GOP conference and possibly become Speaker of the House if Republicans take control of the chamber.

"I’m going to be nominated tomorrow to the position of Speaker of the House. We’ll see if we can get the job done and the votes. It’s going to be tough. Kevin has raised a lot of money and done a lot of things. But this is not just about Kevin. I think it’s about institutional direction and trajectory,: Biggs said on Newsmax.

CNN has not yet projected which party will control the House.

Some context: The vote to elect the next speaker will take place in January at the start of the new Congress, but House Republicans are holding their internal leadership elections to pick a speaker nominee this week.

Biggs’ challenge is meant to demonstrate that McCarthy lacks 218 votes to become speaker in January — if the GOP wins control of the House — an effort by the hard-line Freedom Caucus to force the GOP leader to make concessions to weaken his potential speakership and empower the rank-and-file. 