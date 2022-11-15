(CNN)

New Hampshire voted for common sense, individual rights, democracy and an economy that works for everyone, re-elected Sen. Maggie Hassan told CNN Tuesday.

"I think what we heard from Granite State voters last week was a really resounding vote for common sense," she said. "They really want us to work together. We got a lot of challenges ahead. We got to build an economy that works for everybody, we got to protect our democracy, protect individual freedoms."

Hassan emphasized needing to address inflation, as well as the cost of energy and drug prescriptions.

"I think people know that we need to work together to address inflation, for instance, which is really hurting families and small businesses all across my state and across the country. We have taken some steps to begin to lower costs on things like prescription drugs, and energy. We need to do more right now, this winter, on home heating expenses, especially in my neck of the woods," Hassan said.

While campaigning, Hassan said she heard voters' concerns about women's health care rights.

"They also care a lot about individual freedoms, particularly a woman's right to make her own healthcare decisions," she told CNN, adding that a voter told her campaign volunteer that he will vote so he could make "sure his granddaughter would have the same rights that her mother did."