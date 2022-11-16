Audio
Republicans will win control of the House

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:37 p.m. ET, November 16, 2022
1 min ago

Analysis: McCarthy has a narrow margin for error to secure House speakership

From CNN's Chris Cillizza

McCarthy takes questions from journalists on Capitol Hill on November 15.
House Republicans voted for Kevin McCarthy as their leader on Tuesday. But that victory contained a dangerous omen for the California Republican as he tries to become the next speaker of the House.

McCarthy won the leadership vote over Arizona GOP Rep. Andy Biggs by a 188-31 margin. Which is the problem.

CNN projects that Republicans will win control of the House — but their majority will be a narrow one. As of Wednesday evening, CNN projected Republicans will control 218 seats compared to 208 for the Democrats. If the current leaders of the nine uncalled races wind up winning, that would leave Republicans with 221 seats.

Under that scenario, McCarthy would only be able to afford to lose three Republican votes in the new Congress to secure a majority and become speaker, presuming Democrats remain united in opposition.

That would mean McCarthy could only lose one out of every 10 members who cast a ballot for Biggs. Which is almost zero margin for error.

It’s worth noting here that voting against McCarthy in a secret-ballot election among the Republican conference isn’t the same thing as voting against him to be speaker on the House floor in January.

It’s possible that the members who voted against him — particularly the members of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus — did so as a way of voicing their concerns and getting McCarthy’s attention.

McCarthy can also take some solace in fact that past House speakers initially received fewer than 218 votes in their intraparty elections. Democrats nominated Nancy Pelosi for speaker by a 203-32 vote in 2018, and Republicans nominated Paul Ryan by a 200-43 vote in 2015 – though both enjoyed larger majorities at the time than McCarthy will.

22 min ago

Soon: Former Vice President Mike Pence takes questions in CNN town hall

From CNN staff

(Hilary Swift/CNN)
Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall tonight at 9 p.m. ET as questions swirl about his plans for 2024 and the direction of the Republican Party after a disappointing showing in last week’s midterm elections.

CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper will be moderating the discussion. The town hall will be held in New York City in front of a live studio audience and Pence is expected to take questions.

The town hall is taking place the day after former President Donald Trump announced his third bid for president and just hours after CNN projected Republicans will win the House. The event also follows the release of Pence’s memoir, “So Help Me God,” on Tuesday.

The former vice president has hinted at his own potential 2024 run, recently telling ABC News he thinks “we’ll have better choices in the future” than Trump. In the same interview, he criticized Trump for being “reckless” with his tweet attacking him on Jan. 6, 2021.

Pence has been coy about his plans for 2024, but he has long been viewed as a potential aspirant for the Republican presidential nomination.

56 min ago

CNN Projection: Democrat Karen Bass will become the first woman and first Black woman to serve as LA mayor

From CNN’s Maeve Reston

Karen Bass smiles with her supporters during an election night party at the Palladium in Hollywood, California, on November 8.
Democratic Rep. Karen Bass overcame more than $100 million in spending by her rival Rick Caruso to win the Los Angeles mayor’s race, CNN projects, making history as the first woman and the first Black woman to serve as mayor.

Bass, who currently represents a Los Angeles-area House seat, was on Joe Biden’s shortlist for a running mate in the 2020 campaign.

She’s no stranger to making history: She previously served in the California State Assembly, where in 2008 she became the first Black woman to serve as speaker of a state legislature.

In her campaign, Bass emphasized the depth of her policy experience and her reputation as a collaborative listener and legislator. She also highlighted her early work as a physician assistant in the emergency room and her experience bringing together Black and Latino community organizers in South LA in the early 1990s to address the root causes of crime and the crack epidemic. She did that work through the nonprofit she founded, Community Coalition. 

Bass also highlighted her role as a dealmaker when she led the California State Assembly after the 2008 financial crisis – making budget decisions that earned her a John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award in 2010. She also made history in that role – becoming the first Black woman to serve as speaker of a state legislature in 2008. 

She argued that her experience would give her a unique perspective and understanding of the problems with homelessness in Los Angeles. She said her experience in the emergency room had given her a depth of understanding of the problem that her primary rivals, including Caruso, did not have. 

“I have a background in the medical field. I’ve worked with these patients,” she told CNN in an interview earlier this year. “I spent several years in the emergency room at (LA) county. My patients were homeless. My patients were mentally ill. They had substance abuse. I know these systems.” 

She said she would declare a state of emergency on homelessness that would set a new tone on addressing homelessness citywide: “It should be dealt with like a natural disaster,” she told CNN. “I’m really hoping that we begin to build a new spirit in this city, where people understand that this problem is everyone’s problem.”

1 hr 28 min ago

Biden says he is "ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results" as GOP wins majority

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

President Joe Biden walks with Hawaii Gov. David Ige, left, and Admiral John C. Aquilino, second right, commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, to greet troops at Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu on November 16 during a refueling stop for Air Force One. Biden returns to Washington, DC, from a week-long trip to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia. 
President Joe Biden congratulated House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Republicans winning the House majority and said he is “ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results for working families.”

“Last week’s elections demonstrated the strength and resilience of American democracy,” a statement from the president said. “There was a strong rejection of election deniers, political violence, and intimidation. There was an emphatic statement that, in America, the will of the people prevails.”

The statement continued:

“In this election, voters spoke clearly about their concerns: the need to lower costs, protect the right to choose, and preserve our democracy. As I said last week, the future is too promising to be trapped in political warfare. The American people want us to get things done for them. They want us to focus on the issues that matter to them and on making their lives better. And I will work with anyone — Republican or Democrat — willing to work with me to deliver results for them."
1 hr 29 min ago

Here's what Republicans plan to do with their new House majority

From CNN's Melanie Zanona and Clare Foran

Winning the House majority, even with a smaller margin than they’d hoped, will give Republicans some newfound power to set the agenda when they take over the chamber in January.

House Republicans will have subpoena power in the majority and control over powerful committees — and they plan to make investigations into the Biden administration a top priority.

On the legislative front, there will be some must-pass policy issues — like funding the government — that will test the ability of Republicans and Democrats to work together.

Here's a look at some of their plans:

Investigations: House Republicans are eyeing potential probes into everything from the chaotic pullout from Afghanistan, border policies being overseen by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, business dealings involving President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and the bureaucratic decision-making behind Covid-related school closures and vaccine mandates.

House Republicans may also use their majority to push a counter-narrative around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack in an attempt to shift blame away from former President Donald Trump after a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol.

Even before the party clinched the House majority, some of the investigative groundwork laid out by Republican officials had started to come to fruition. A federal judge in Louisiana on Monday, for instance, ordered an FBI cybersecurity official to be deposed in a lawsuit alleging that the FBI coerced social media companies to block stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 election.

The FBI deposition is one of several sought by the state Republican officials in a lawsuit accusing Biden officials of effectively enforcing government censorship by pushing social media companies to, among other things, police speech about the origins of the virus that causes Covid-19, the efficacy of face masks and health care measures intended to curb the spread of the virus, as well as claims about election integrity and the security of voting by mail.

It’s not yet clear how far House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is willing to go when it comes to January 6 and the 2020 presidential election. And some Republicans argue that the party would be better served by moving past 2020.

GOP legislative agenda amid narrow majority: The president can exercise veto power over legislation, but House Republicans will still be able to push some messaging bills that highlight their agenda.

In an exclusive, wide-ranging interview with CNN, two days before the midterm elections, McCarthy outlined his plans for power, which includes tackling inflation, rising crime and border security — three issues that have become central to Republicans’ closing pitch to voters.

McCarthy also left the door open to launching eventual impeachment proceedings, which some of his members have already begun to call for.

During a private intraparty meeting on Monday ahead of leadership elections, McCarthy promised he would strip power from Democrats, vowing to kick Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar off the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and California Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff off the House Intelligence Committee, according to a source in the room.

But Republicans’ slim majority will stand in the way of most – if not all — of their priorities in the chamber.

McCarthy’s allies have recently attempted to convince moderate Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas to switch parties in hopes of padding their slim margins, according to two sources familiar with the conversation. Cuellar flatly rejected the idea.

1 hr 39 min ago

Why Republican control of the House is significant for the GOP agenda

Republicans will win control of the House, CNN projects, and with that majority comes the power of committees and influence to set the agenda, which will make things much harder for the Biden administration in the next two years.

The GOP has won the 218 seats necessary to claim the majority, according to CNN projections, and Democrats will have a narrow majority in the Senate.

CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju explained why winning control of the House is significant for Republicans. 

"You have subpoena power. You can set schedules for hearings. You can call Cabinet secretaries to come testify. You can do what your party wants to do,” Raju said as he noted how it will impact what might come from lawmakers at the start of the new year.

Additionally, Kevin McCarthy, who won his party’s nomination for speaker of the House, and the rest of GOP leadership will be able to set the exact schedule for what they want to bring to the floor. They can also refuse to bring measures up and set priorities that align with their party’s agenda, Raju added.

In the first two years of President Joe Biden’s term, Democrats held a narrow majority in both the House and Senate. This allowed them to pass some significant bills strictly along party lines, like the Inflation Reduction Act, for example, Raju explained.

“They will no longer be able to do that, because in order to move through the budget process, you need support within… essentially among your party, and Republicans and Democrats would not agree to move in such sweeping legislation like that,” Raju said in his analysis, adding that any legislation that passes now will have to be incremental.

WATCH: Manu Raju explains what the GOP taking control of the House means

1 hr 8 min ago

CNN Projection: Republicans will win control of the House  

From CNN's Stephen Collinson

The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 28.
Republicans will win control of the House of Representatives, CNN projects, reaching the threshold of 218 seats needed for a majority in the chamber after Republican Mike Garcia won in California's 27th Congressional District.

The victory will fall short of their hopes of a “red wave” but thwart President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda and will likely subject his White House to relentless investigations.

The fact that the GOP finally passed the threshold of 218 seats needed for control of the chamber eight days after Election Day – and that it came down to the final districts to report results – underscores the party’s underwhelming midterm election performance, which history and political logic suggested should have delivered a heftier rebuke to Biden and Democrats.

In defiance of political gravity, Democrats held onto the Senate after an election dominated by concerns about high inflation and influenced, in some places, by the Supreme Court’s overturning of a constitutional right to abortion this summer. There’s still an outstanding Senate race in Georgia, which will be decided by a December runoff and will determine how large the Democrats’ majority will be.

Republicans’ victory in the House will end Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s second tenure as speaker in January. But its majority looks set to number a handful of seats, far short of initial expectations in a margin that will make managing a restive Republican conference a stiff task for party leaders.

And while less impressive than party leaders had hoped for, it still represents a return of Trump-style ideology and chaos politics to Washington, given the strong influence the ex-president is likely to wield over his acolytes in the GOP conference. The former president announced his 2024 presidential bid on Tuesday night.

1 hr 57 min ago

CNN Projection: Republican Rep. Mike Garcia will win in California's 27 District

From CNN staff

Rep. Mike Garcia walks to the House steps of the Capitol on September 21.
Republican Rep. Mike Garcia will in California's 27 District, CNN projects, helping the GOP reach the 218 seats necessary to gain control of the House.

1 hr 5 min ago

CNN Projection: Democratic Rep. Jared Golden will win in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District 

From CNN’s Ethan Cohen and Gregory Krieg

Rep. Jared Golden speaks to a supporter on November 1 at the State House in Augusta, Maine.
After Maine’s ranked-choice tabulation, Rep. Jared Golden will win in the state’s 2nd Congressional District, CNN projects, defeating Republican Bruce Poliquin in a rematch of their 2018 contest for the same seat. This is a Democratic hold.

Here's where things stand in the House:

  • House seats controlled by Republicans: 217
  • House seats controlled by Democrats: 208
  • Uncalled House races: 10

Republicans need to win one more race to reach the 218 seats necessary to gain control of the House.