The chamber of the House of Representatives at the US Capitol is seen on February 28. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

As you tune into CNN's election coverage Monday afternoon, here are the 19 races that are yet to be called.

Alaska’s At-Large District: Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola was the surprise winner of a special election in August to succeed the late GOP Rep. Don Young. She is in a rematch with former Gov. Sarah Palin, the 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee, and Republican businessman Nick Begich in her bid for a full term.

Arizona: As of late Saturday, an estimated 290,000 votes were left to be counted. Two of Arizona’s nine House races remain uncalled as of Sunday afternoon

Arizona’s 1st District – Six-term GOP Rep. David Schweikert, who was previously reprimanded by the House for ethics violations, is locked in a close race with Democrat Jevin Hodge for this redrawn and renumbered Phoenix-area seat.

– Six-term GOP Rep. David Schweikert, who was previously reprimanded by the House for ethics violations, is locked in a close race with Democrat Jevin Hodge for this redrawn and renumbered Phoenix-area seat. Arizona’s 6th District – Republican Juan Ciscomani, a former senior adviser to Gov. Doug Ducey, and Democrat Kirsten Engel, a former state senator, are competing for this redrawn and renumbered district that covers southeastern Arizona and includes parts of Tucson.

California has 10 uncalled races: CNN has not yet projected who will win California’s 34th District but is counting it as part of the Democrats’ total because both candidates are Democrats.) These include races in the 3rd District, 9th District, 13th District, 21st District, 22nd District, 27th District, 41st District, 45th District, 47th District, 49th District.

Colorado: It gained an eighth seat in reapportionment after the 2020 census. Two races remain uncalled.

Colorado’s 3rd District – Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert surprisingly finds herself in a tight race for her Western Slope district that became redder in redistricting. Her Democratic opponent is Adam Frisch, a former Aspen City councilman, and an automatic recount is possible.

– Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert surprisingly finds herself in a tight race for her Western Slope district that became redder in redistricting. Her Democratic opponent is Adam Frisch, a former Aspen City councilman, and an automatic recount is possible. Colorado’s 8th District – Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo and Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer were competing for this newly drawn seat north of Denver. Biden would have carried it by less than 5 points in 2020. CNN has not made a projection in this race, though Kirkmeyer has conceded to Caraveo.

Maine’s 2nd District: The state, like Alaska, uses ranked-choice voting to decide its winners in federal elections. In the 2nd District, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden and former Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin could see their race decided by the state’s ranked-choice voting system for a second time. Neither candidate nor independent Tiffany Bond had cleared 50% of the vote as of Sunday afternoon for a district that covers much of the state north of Portland.

New Mexico’s 2nd District: Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell trails Democrat Gabe Vasquez in her bid for a second term representing a district that now includes parts of southern and western New Mexico and that became more Democratic in redistricting. While Herrell has conceded the race, CNN has not yet made a projection.

New York’s 22nd District: Republican Brandon Williams and Democrat Francis Conole, both Navy veterans, are competing for this redrawn Central New York district. It’s an open seat that Biden would have carried by under 8 points.

Oregon’s 6th District: Elections are conducted entirely by mail. Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and can be received up to seven days later. The state gained a new House seat in redistricting. Democratic state Rep. Andrea Salinas and Republican businessman Mike Erickson are competing for this newly drawn district, which includes Salem. Biden would have carried it by 13 points in 2020.

CNN's Maeve Reston, Eric Bradner and Renée Rigdon contributed reporting to this post.