Mueller will speak soon about the Russia investigation
Barr knows what Mueller is going to say
Attorney General William Barr was not only given a heads up these 11 a.m. ET remarks were happening, but the attorney general was briefed on the contents of the statement, too.
The bottom line: He knows what Mueller is planning to say, according to a source familiar with the plans.
When asked if Barr requested that Mueller do this, the source said unequivocally: "No."
House Judiciary chair was told about Mueller's upcoming statement
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler was told in advance about Robert Mueller's statement today, a committee spokesman tells CNN.
The committee has been in talks with Mueller about testifying. As CNN has previously reported, Mueller has been hesitant to testify publicly.
Mueller's statement is expected to be "substantial"
A source familiar confirmed to CNN that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's statement will be "substantial," but declined to provide details of the substance.
Barr is currently in Alaska for tribal justice and safety meetings.
Robert Mueller got to work at 7:19 a.m.
Special counsel Robert Mueller arrived at his office this morning at 7:19 a.m. ET.
This will be Mueller's first public comments on his investigation
Special Counsel Robert Mueller will give a statement at 11 a.m. ET about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.
It will mark the first time he's speak publicly about his 22-month-long probe.
Mueller finished the investigation in March. The probe resulted in charges against 37 defendants, seven guilty pleas and one conviction at trial.
The White House got a heads up last night about Mueller's statement
The White House got a heads up last night that special counsel Robert Mueller would likely deliver a statement today about his investigation, according to a senior administration official.
The official said the White House is going to wait until after his remarks to comment.