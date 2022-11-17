House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer speaks on September 21, in Washington, DC. (Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer will not run for elected leadership in the next Congress, following Nancy Pelosi's announcement that she will step away from the speakership.

In a letter sent to all Democratic members Thursday, Hoyer wrote, "I believe that it is time for me, however, to continue my service in a different role. Therefore, I have decided not to seek elected leadership in the 118th Congress."

He says he will continue to do his work on the Appropriations Committee, "including my focus on education, health care, and investing in America’s productive manufacturing capacity to create more jobs and opportunities for our people."

Hoyer has served with Pelosi for decades — spending 36 years in a Democratic leadership position.

"I have been honored to serve alongside Nancy Pelosi, whose tenure as Speaker was both historic and extraordinarily productive," Hoyer said in the letter.

Hoyer referenced Pelosi's floor remarks when further explaining his decision, telling reporters he believes there are "excellent alternatives."

“You know when Nancy said there is a time and a season? I think it’s a time and a season. And I think we have excellent alternatives," he said.

CNN's Morgan Rimmer contributed to this reporting