Pelosi wouldn’t say who’d she support as Democratic leader to succeed her
From CNN's Ali Zaslav and Ted Barrett
Coming off the House floor, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t say who’d she support as Democratic leader to succeed her. She indicated that now is not the time to make that decision.
Asked how she had prepared two versions of her speech and when she made a final decision, Pelosi said: "I didn't come here with two versions," suggesting she made her decision before coming in to the Capitol today.
Also of note, as Pelosi entered her office you could hear over one minute of loud cheering and clapping, presumably from her staff and others who were there.
1 min ago
House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer will not run for elected leadership position next Congress
From CNN's Daniella Diaz and Manu Raju
House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer will not run for elected leadership in the next Congress, following Nancy Pelosi's announcement that she will step away from the speakership.
In a letter sent to all Democratic members Thursday, Hoyer wrote, "I believe that it is time for me, however, to continue my service in a different role. Therefore, I have decided not to seek elected leadership in the 118th Congress."
He says he will continue to do his work on the Appropriations Committee, "including my focus on education, health care, and investing in America’s productive manufacturing capacity to create more jobs and opportunities for our people."
Hoyer has served with Pelosi for decades — spending 36 years in a Democratic leadership position.
"I have been honored to serve alongside Nancy Pelosi, whose tenure as Speaker was both historic and extraordinarily productive," Hoyer said in the letter.
Hoyer referenced Pelosi's floor remarks when further explaining his decision, telling reporters he believes there are "excellent alternatives."
“You know when Nancy said there is a time and a season? I think it’s a time and a season. And I think we have excellent alternatives," he said.
CNN's Morgan Rimmer contributed to this reporting
23 min ago
Biden spoke to Pelosi this morning, White House says
From CNN's Sam Fossum and Maegan Vazquez
President Biden spoke with Nancy Pelosi Thursday morning and congratulated her on "her historic tenure as Speaker of the House," according to the White House.
Biden said in a statement following her announcement stepping down from the speakership that "history will note she was the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in our history."
"In everything she does," Biden wrote, "she reflects a dignity in her actions and a dignity she sees in the lives of the people of this nation."
"Because of Nancy Pelosi, the lives of millions and millions of Americans are better, even in districts represented by Republicans who voted against her bills and too often vilify her," the president continued. "That’s Nancy – always working for the dignity of all of the people."
Biden, in his statement, also recalled Pelosi's work throughout her time with the gavel and remarked that "history will also note her fierceness and resolve to protect our democracy from the violent, deadly insurrection of January 6th."
"She might be stepping down from her leadership role in the House Democratic Caucus, but she will never waiver in protecting our sacred democracy," he added, saying the nation owes her "a deep debt of gratitude for her service, her patriotism, and above all, her absolute dignity."
9 min ago
What will Pelosi's role in the Democratic Party look like going forward?
Analysis by CNN's Melanie Zanona
By declining to run for a leadership position but remaining in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can still fill a variety of roles in the Democratic Party, CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona explains.
"She's going to be an adviser," Zanona said on "Inside Politics" shortly after Pelosi's speech Thursday. "Obviously we know Nancy Pelosi is a master tactician. And that's going to be hugely important for Democrats" given the Republicans' slim majority in the lower chamber.
"They can have a lot of power. They can make Kevin McCarthy's life pretty miserable if they stick together," Zanona continued. "We expect that Nancy Pelosi will still be advising, you know, informally."
28 min ago
Schumer asked Pelosi to please "change your mind" when he found out about her decision
From CNN's Ali Zaslav and Ted Barrett
Asked for his reaction after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would not seek a run for leadership again, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer clutched his chest and said he pleaded with her to change her mind.
"When she called me... I said please change your mind. We need you here," Schumer said, as he left the House chamber.
6 min ago
Democratic lawmakers celebrate Pelosi's historic legacy as House speaker
Lawmakers are celebrating House Speaker's Nancy Pelosi's historic legacy after she announced that she will not run for a leadership post.
View some of the reactions below:
36 min ago
GOP whip was among the small group of Republicans in the House chamber for Pelosi's speech
From CNN's Daniella Diaz, Kristin Wilson and Maegan Vazquez
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise was among a small group of Republicans who were on the House floor for Nancy Pelosi's speech announcing she would step down as speaker.
Scalise stood with Republicans in the room, which included about two dozen lawmakers — including 10 incoming freshmen, to clap for Pelosi.
After her speech, the majority of Republicans filed out of the room, including the incoming members.
47 min ago
Pelosi thanks her husband for being a "pillar of support"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thanked her husband, Paul, for being a "pillar of support" and said she was grateful for all the well-wishes that they have received for his continued recovery following a brutal attack.
"For my dear husband Paul, who has been my beloved partner in life and my pillar of support, thank you. We're all grateful for all the prayers and well-wishes as he continues his recovery. Thank you so much," Pelosi said as her colleagues on the House floor stood and applauded.
34 min ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will not run for a leadership post
From CNN's Alex Rogers, Annie Grayer, Manu Raju and Matt Meyer
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would relinquish her leadership post on Thursday, after leading House Democrats for two decades, building a legacy as one of the most powerful and polarizing figures in American politics.
Pelosi, the first and only woman to serve as Speaker, said that she would continue to serve in the House, giving the next generation the opportunity to lead the House Democrats, who will be in the minority next year despite a better-than-expected midterm election performance.
“I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” said Pelosi in the House chamber on Thursday. “For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect, and I’m grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility.”
Pelosi touted the party's legislative achievements under her leadership before saying: "Now we must move boldly into the future." Pelosi said she will continue "speaking for the people of San Francisco" as their congresswoman.
Her announcement comes after Democrats lost a majority in the lower chamber but maintained control of the Senate in the 2022 midterms, holding off a potentially larger “red wave.”
Pelosi said that when she first visited the US Capitol as a child, she never imagined she would go "from a homemaker to House speaker."