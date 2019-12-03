NATO leaders gather in London for anniversary summit
Harry Dunn's parents call on UK PM to demand suspect return for questioning
The family of a teenager killed in a traffic collision that police believe involved a US diplomat's wife, is calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to press US President Donald Trump to return her to Britain, when the NATO leaders meet this week.
“President Trump visits the UK whilst (suspect) Anne Sacoolas remains in the USA evading justice," said the Dunn family’s spokesperson, Radd Seiger, said in a statement on Tuesday.
"It is notable that the country’s sovereign, the Queen of England, is hosting Mr Trump at Buckingham Palace, whilst this gross insult against everything that she and the country stands for, persists."
Trump's response: When asked by reporters how he would react to such a request, the President said he’s spoken to the Dunn family and "to the woman... who has diplomatic immunity.”
"You know I had his parents up they are lovely people, I've spoken to the woman who works for government who has diplomatic immunity and we are trying to work something out," he said in London on Tuesday.
Dunn, 19, was killed in August outside a Royal Air Force station controlled by the US Air Force. UK police say he was riding a motorcycle when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling on the wrong side of the road. Sacoolas apologized via her attorney for the "tragic mistake."
It's going to be a long 48 hours in the UK election campaign
He just couldn't help himself. Barely 30 minutes into his press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, President Donald Trump felt the need to insert himself into the already divisive UK election narrative.
In almost the same breath, Trump said that he would "stay out" of British politics, before endorsing Boris Johnson and restating his support for Brexit.
For weeks, it's been priced in that Trump's trip to England, just over a week before the UK's general, would be a moment this nation held its breath.
Trump has a pretty spectacular track record of planting himself at the center of the UK's politics, particularly on the matter of Brexit. As far back as 2016, Trump was keen to ally himself with the Brexit movement, even going so far as to invite Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party, to speak at one of his campaign rallies.
It's no secret that Johnson was hoping that Trump would keep his mouth shut about the election during his short visit to the UK. Trump has said several times that he is a fan of Johnson. However, Trump's unpopularity in Britain makes an endorsement from the President more a lump of coal than a stocking filler.
However, the leader of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, will be likely pleased. For weeks, his Labour Party has been doing everything it can to tie Johnson to Trump and claim that he is keen to sell off the UK's National Health Service to America.
Trump also felt it necessary to give Johnson a helping hand by saying that even if the US were handed the NHS "on a silver-platter we would want nothing to do with it."
If that's true, the President really needs to have a word with his own trade department. It's very clearly stated in the administration's own priorities for a trade deal with the UK that big pharma would have to have a fair crack at NHS contracts.
So early into the visit the President has 1) broken a promise and 2) told a half-truth.
It's going to be a long 48 hours.
Trump says he has no thoughts on UK election before sharing his thoughts on it
President Trump said he would "stay out of it," when asked about the upcoming UK election, before adding that he's a fan of Brexit, and that he thinks British Prime Minister Boris Johnson "is very capable and he will do a good job”
Trump said he is keeping out of the topic because, “I don’t want to complicate it.”
He later added, "I have no thoughts on it. It's going to be a very important election for this great country, but I have no thoughts on it."
When asked if he could work with Labour Leader, Jeremy Corbyn, should his party win a majority in the election, Trump said: “I can work with anybody, I am a very easy person to work with.”
Trump also confirmed he will be meeting Johnson during his two-day London visit.
Trump's visit comes just 10 days ahead of the UK election, causing jitters among Johnson's Conservative Party.
A reminder: What Macron actually said about NATO
US President Donald Trump has called French President Emmanuel Macron's "brain death" comments around NATO "nasty."
It's a comment that's likely to rear its head many times over the following days.
So what did Macron actually say in his interview with the Economist last month? He warned that Europe is facing the "brain death of NATO," caused by American indifference to the transatlantic alliance.
Macron told the Economist that the alliance "only works if the guarantor of last resort functions as such. I'd argue that we should reassess the reality of what NATO is in the light of the commitment of the United States."
He added that the US "shows signs of turning its back on us."
Trump hits out at Macron for criticizing NATO while also criticizing NATO
President Donald Trump's commitment to NATO has been often been questioned. In the past he's branded the alliance "obsolete" and complained frequently about the amount other member countries contribute to it.
"It (NATO) got to be unfair for the United States because the United States pays a disproportionate amount," Trump told reporters as he sat alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday morning.
In the same breath, Trump then took aim at at French President Emmanuel Macron over his comments last month to the Economist that the alliance was facing "brain death."
"It's a nasty statement," said Trump.
"It's a very tough statement to make, when you have a tough situation in France," Trump added.
The President criticized France's "very high unemployment rate" and political strife caused by the yellow vests movement.
You just can't go round making statements like that about NATO -- it's very disrespectful," said Trump. He added that "nobody needs NATO more than France, and frankly the one that benefits the least is the United States."
The US President appeared to take a softer line on NATO during the press conference, praising the alliance's "flexibility" and willingness to change with the times.
Happening now: Trump makes first remarks at NATO meeting
President Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are taking questions ahead of a working breakfast at the US ambassador's residence this morning.
What's on Trump's agenda today
US President Donald Trump is in London for two days of meetings over NATO -- an alliance he has repeatedly cast doubt on -- sparking uncertainty about what he might say.
The President is slated for what could be a tense meeting with Emmanuel Macron in London on Tuesday following the French President's warning last month that American indifference to the alliance is leading to the "brain death of NATO."
He is also scheduled to have breakfast with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the US ambassador's residence and later have tea with Prince Charles, followed by an evening reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by the Queen.
Trump will then head to 10 Downing Street for a leader's reception hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Here's a complete rundown of today's events:
- 9.30 a.m. local/4.30 a.m. ET: Working breakfast with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg
- 11.30 a.m. local/6.30 a.m. ET: President Trump participates in roundtable with supporters
- 2.00 p.m. local/9.00 a.m. ET: Bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron
- 3.30 p.m. local/10.30 a.m. ET: Bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
- 5.10 p.m. local/12.10 p.m. ET: President Trump and First Lady Melania have tea with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at Clarence House
- 6.00 p.m. local/1.00 p.m. ET: NATO leaders reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II
- 7.45 p.m. local/2.45 p.m. ET: NATO leaders reception hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street
Donald Trump is the man no one in Britain wants to dance with
Donald Trump is a very unpopular man in the UK. Which is unfortunate, given he's here for the next couple of days for a meeting of NATO leaders.
Visits of the US President are hard to predict, but Trump's last two trips to Britain followed a pattern.
First, there's the build-up, in which political groups across the spectrum announce their plans to protest against Trump as soon as he sets foot on British soil.
Then there's the President's obligatory dig at Sadiq Khan, the popular Mayor of London, over the city's knife crime epidemic. He might skip that tradition this time, given the deadly terror attack that took place in London last week. But his dislike of Khan is profound, and it could be too tempting.
There's usually a "surprise" newspaper interview, in which he sticks his nose into British politics and offends a major political figure. That's often followed by a press conference where he tries to clean up the mess, but usually just ends up tying himself in a knot of contradictions.
The visits are usually more of a spectacle than anything else. This time, however, Trump lands just a few days before the UK holds what could be the most important general election in the nation's postwar history. And any unexpected grenades Trump chooses to hurl could have consequences beyond a two-day political storm and affect the outcome of an actual election.
NATO leaders gathering in London brace themselves for Trump "fireworks"
NATO leaders gathering to mark the alliance's 70th anniversary in London face multiple challenges -- including the uncertainty of what President Donald Trump might do.
Trump opened last year's NATO summit with a snarling dismissal of its "delinquent" members for not spending more on their defense budgets and a jibe at Germany for being "a captive of Russia."
This year, Trump is under new pressure -- the 2020 election campaign has begun and he faces an impeachment inquiry that begins its next phase before the House judiciary committee on December 4, the second day of the NATO meeting.
The concern, say NATO watchers, is that the gathering of world leaders will provide an irresistible international stage for the US President to let rip with another series of blistering attacks on NATO members to fire up his base back home.
