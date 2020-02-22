Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren greets supporters during a visit to a caucus site at Coronado High School on Saturday, February 22, in Henderson, Nevada. David Becker/Getty Images

Last Wednesday, the day after a tough fourth place finish in the New Hampshire primary, Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign announced a new fundraising goal: to raise $7 million before the Nevada caucuses.

The campaign eventually upped that goal to $12 million after Warren’s strong debate performance in Las Vegas kicked her fundraising into high gear. And this morning, the campaign announced that they ultimately raised more than $14 million — more than double their original goal.

Do the math: It comes out to roughly $1.5 million per day.

Obviously, some of that money came in before the debate, some of it after.

Warren advisers tell CNN that they see the supporters who gave pre-debate as those who were not counting her out and recognizing that she is in third place in delegates. Meanwhile, some of the supporters who gave post-debate, they say, did so because they saw a woman on the debate stage who could take on and defeat President Donald Trump.

Why the influx of cash was so important: CNN learned this week that the Warren campaign ended the month of January with just a little over $2 million cash on hand, and that it also took out a $3 million credit around the Iowa caucuses.

The campaign will, of course, need to keep up its fundraising as it heads into expensive Super Tuesday states and beyond, but the fundraising boost this week came at a moment when they really needed it.