The 2020 Nevada caucuses
Nevada GOP awards all delegates to Trump
Democratic presidential candidates aren’t the only ones earning delegates today.
The Nevada Republican Party voted to allocate all 25 of their delegates to President Trump during their winter meeting today.
The state party voted to forgo a formal caucus last year and instead hold an “alternative presidential preference poll” during the meeting. Other state parties — both Democrat and Republican — have opted to do the same when an incumbent president of their party is running for reelection.
Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, Guam, Kansas, and South Carolina Republicans are not holding formal primaries or caucuses this year as well.
It takes 1,276 delegates to win the Republican nomination. After winning the Nevada slate today, CNN estimates Trump currently has 86 delegates.
Warren campaign saw huge cash influx heading into Nevada
Last Wednesday, the day after a tough fourth place finish in the New Hampshire primary, Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign announced a new fundraising goal: to raise $7 million before the Nevada caucuses.
The campaign eventually upped that goal to $12 million after Warren’s strong debate performance in Las Vegas kicked her fundraising into high gear. And this morning, the campaign announced that they ultimately raised more than $14 million — more than double their original goal.
Do the math: It comes out to roughly $1.5 million per day.
Obviously, some of that money came in before the debate, some of it after.
Warren advisers tell CNN that they see the supporters who gave pre-debate as those who were not counting her out and recognizing that she is in third place in delegates. Meanwhile, some of the supporters who gave post-debate, they say, did so because they saw a woman on the debate stage who could take on and defeat President Donald Trump.
Why the influx of cash was so important: CNN learned this week that the Warren campaign ended the month of January with just a little over $2 million cash on hand, and that it also took out a $3 million credit around the Iowa caucuses.
The campaign will, of course, need to keep up its fundraising as it heads into expensive Super Tuesday states and beyond, but the fundraising boost this week came at a moment when they really needed it.
Several people are getting busy signals when trying to call in Nevada caucus results
CNN has spoken to several people who are experiencing busy signals when they are trying to phone in results from their Nevada caucus precincts.
"The hotline is giving people a busy tone," said Stephen Letzler, precinct chair at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas. "I tried it twice, but other captains were also trying and having the same issues. I just gave up, and others did as well."
He said he believes the redundancies that have been set up are working, though.
Caucus volunteers are able to text pictures of their results to headquarters.
“The texting of a photo of the caucus reporting worksheet also worked well. And hard copy of that worksheet is also being carried physically to headquarters. So all in all, things went pretty smoothly, I think," Letzler said.
Matthew Tramp, a precinct chair at Garside Middle School in Las Vegas, said he's working on reporting the results to the Nevada Democratic Party, but he's getting a busy tone when calling the hotline.
“We’ve been prepared all along for a high influx of results as caucuses wrap up, and we’re working diligently to accommodate and continue processing the high volume of incoming results from precinct chairs," Molly Forgey, Nevada State Democratic Party spokesperson, told CNN.
The party acknowledged other forms of verification are coming in.
CNN's Dianne Gallagher has the details:
Here’s what we know about the votes in Nevada
Sen. Bernie Sanders maintains a large lead in terms of the popular vote in Nevada with 5% of precincts reporting.
Sanders has 3,532 votes with former Vice President Joe Biden in second with 1,568.
"We are getting early results from our reporters at caucus sites across Nevada. We are standing by for official results out from the state Democratic party. We expect to get those soon," CNN's Anderson Cooper said this afternoon.
Watch former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang's analysis:
Young Nevada Democrats strongly favor Sanders
Around two-thirds of caucusgoers under the age of 30 supported the Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders significantly more than his competitors.
Next was former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, with around 1 in 10, and in the single digits for former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Biden led among caucusgoers over 65, with around a quarter supporting the former vice president. Around 1 in 5 went for Klobuchar and 1 in 8 for Buttigieg, Sanders, and businessman Tom Steyer each. Around 1 in 10 caucused for Warren.
Early popular vote numbers show Sanders gaining momentum
Sen. Bernie Sanders has taken the lead among Democrats with just 3% of Nevada precincts reporting.
Sanders leads with 1,615 votes in the final round with former Vice President Joe Biden in second with 850.
"In that first round of voting with these early precincts, 1,410 votes. In the final round, after he was viable and clearly was able to bring over some people who were with nonviable groups, he had 1,615 votes," CNN's David Chalian said this afternoon about Sanders. "He gained 205 votes in that process. Again, this speaks to why it's important to organize. Have a good organization. Teach those caucus volunteers how to operate in that room."
Final preference votes vs. county delegates: What's the difference?
The Nevada Democratic Party is reporting three different numbers as it releases its caucus results tonight. Here's what those numbers mean:
- First preference: This is the vote count after the first round in caucusing. Voters in the room grouped with other participants supporting their first choice for president. If their first choice wasn't viable — meaning the candidate reached a certain threshold of support, usually around 15% of the vote — voters were given an opportunity to realign with viable candidates or��to form a viable group with other voters whose top choice wasn't viable.
- Final preference: This is the vote count after voters realign. All of these candidates were viable after the first round.
- County delegates: This is calculated based on the final preference vote counts in the precincts. Think of it like the popular vote vs. the Electoral College in the general election.
CNN will project the winner of the Nevada caucuses based on who wins the most county delegates.
Buttigieg campaign sees an opportunity to amass delegates in rural counties
As Pete Buttigieg's campaign watches the results come in, it believes it has an opportunity to amass a sizable number of county delegates in rural counties where populations are smaller, according to a Buttigieg aide.
The campaign has 1,300 precinct captains across the state and it believes their presence, particularly in the rural counties, will help during realignment, the aide said. They believe if Buttigieg is viable in a specific precinct, having volunteers on site who know their communities, their neighbors and the realignment process is a real advantage to attract voters from other candidates who weren’t viable.
Their organizing strategy is focused on maximizing delegates, the aide added. This is a similar strategy the Buttigieg campaign had in Iowa — which it believes aided Buttigieg's narrow victory even though Bernie Sanders won the popular vote.
Sanders has early lead based on initial results
Bernie Sanders has an early lead in the initial results coming in from the Nevada caucuses.
Sanders is on top with 422 popular votes, followed by Elizabeth Warren second place with 350. Pete Buttigieg got 279 votes, Amy Klobuchar has 231 votes and Joe Biden got 215 votes.
Wolf Blitzer and John King break down the initial results: