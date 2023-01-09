President Biden speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday, January 5. (Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

In a sign of what could be to come for the new Congress, the Biden administration says it strongly opposes the first new economic legislation proposed by House Republicans — which would roll back funding for the Internal Revenue Service provided in the Inflation Reduction Act — and vowed that if it passes, President Joe Biden will veto it.

“The Administration strongly opposes H.R. 23, to rescind certain balances made available to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS),” the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) wrote in a statement released Monday. “The bill would rescind funding passed in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that enables the IRS to crack down on large corporations and high-income people who cheat on their taxes and evade the taxes that they owe under the law.”

OMB called the bill “reckless,” alleged it would increase the deficit, and wrote it would enable “wealthy tax cheats to engage in additional tax fraud and avoidance.”

“Far from protecting middle-class families or small businesses, H.R. 23 protects wealthy tax cheats at the expense of honest, middle-class taxpayers,” the statement said. “With their first economic legislation of the new Congress, House Republicans are making clear that their top economic priority is to allow the rich and multi-billion dollar corporations to skip out on their taxes, while making life harder for ordinary, middle-class families that pay the taxes they owe. That’s their agenda; not lowering costs or cutting taxes for hard working Americans — as President Biden has consistently advocated.”

Biden, if “presented with H.R. 23 — or any other bill that enables the wealthiest Americans and largest corporations to cheat on their taxes, while honest and hard-working Americans are left to pay the tab” would veto the legislation, the administration wrote.