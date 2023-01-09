Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Unrest in Brazil

live news

Live

Damar Hamlin's recovery

live news

Live

New Congress to reconvene

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

Live Updates

New Congress reconvenes to vote on House rules

By Mike Hayes, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury and Kaanita Iyer, CNN

Updated 5:49 p.m. ET, January 9, 2023
20 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Biden administration issues first veto threat to House legislation

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

President Biden speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday, January 5.
President Biden speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday, January 5. (Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

In a sign of what could be to come for the new Congress, the Biden administration says it strongly opposes the first new economic legislation proposed by House Republicans — which would roll back funding for the Internal Revenue Service provided in the Inflation Reduction Act — and vowed that if it passes, President Joe Biden will veto it. 

“The Administration strongly opposes H.R. 23, to rescind certain balances made available to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS),” the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) wrote in a statement released Monday. “The bill would rescind funding passed in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that enables the IRS to crack down on large corporations and high-income people who cheat on their taxes and evade the taxes that they owe under the law.”

OMB called the bill “reckless,” alleged it would increase the deficit, and wrote it would enable “wealthy tax cheats to engage in additional tax fraud and avoidance.”

“Far from protecting middle-class families or small businesses, H.R. 23 protects wealthy tax cheats at the expense of honest, middle-class taxpayers,” the statement said. “With their first economic legislation of the new Congress, House Republicans are making clear that their top economic priority is to allow the rich and multi-billion dollar corporations to skip out on their taxes, while making life harder for ordinary, middle-class families that pay the taxes they owe. That’s their agenda; not lowering costs or cutting taxes for hard working Americans — as President Biden has consistently advocated.”

Biden, if “presented with H.R. 23 — or any other bill that enables the wealthiest Americans and largest corporations to cheat on their taxes, while honest and hard-working Americans are left to pay the tab” would veto the legislation, the administration wrote.         

21 min ago

McCarthy would not say when he would release details of the deals he made to become speaker

From CNN's Manu Raju

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy heads to the Speaker's Ceremonial Office at the US Capitol on Monday.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy heads to the Speaker's Ceremonial Office at the US Capitol on Monday. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy would not say when he would release details of the side-deals he cut to become speaker.

Many of the details — such as tying a debt ceiling increase to spending cuts and ensuring Freedom Caucus members have more seats on key committees — have not been released.

McCarthy pointed to the rules package that is headed to the floor for a vote tonight. He pointed to how that package includes lowering the threshold to allow just one member to force a vote ousting the speaker.

However, other side-deals are not included in the rules package.

Here is a list of key concessions and promises McCarthy and his allies have made over the course of the negotiations, based on CNN reporting:

  • Any member can call for a motion to vacate the speaker’s chair – this is significant because it would make it much easier than it is currently to trigger what is effectively a no confidence vote in the speaker. Conservatives pushed hard for this, while moderates are worried it will weaken McCarthy’s hand.
  • A McCarthy-aligned super PAC agreed to not play in open Republican primaries in safe seats
  • The House will hold votes on key conservative bills, including a balanced budget amendment, congressional term limits and border security
  • Efforts to raise the nation’s debt ceiling must be paired with spending cuts. This could become a major issue in the future when it is time to raise the debt limit to avoid a catastrophic default because Democrats in the Senate and the White House would likely oppose demands for spending cuts
  • Move 12 appropriations bills individually. Instead of passing separate bills to fund government operations, Congress frequently passes a massive year-end spending package known as an “omnibus” that rolls everything into one bill. Conservatives rail against this, arguing that it evades oversight and allows lawmakers to stick in extraneous pet projects.
  • More Freedom Caucus representation on committees, including the powerful House Rules Committee.

Read about more concessions here.

39 min ago

NOW: House reconvenes ahead of rules package vote

From CNN's Jeremy Herb, Manu Raju, Melanie Zanona and Kristin Wilson

(House TV)
(House TV)

After House GOP members met to finalize components of a rules package — that will govern how the 118th Congress will operate — the full chamber has reconvened and will soon hold a vote.

This vote on the package comes on the heels of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy making key concessions to GOP hardliners to win the speaker’s gavel.

McCarthy’s concessions to the hardliners alienated some centrist House Republicans, and GOP leaders were racing Monday to alleviate those concerns. Sources told CNN that GOP leaders placed numerous calls and texts to Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who said Sunday she was “on the fence” over the House rules package.

McCarthy’s allies have been fanning the airwaves to try to clarify what is and isn’t in the rules package, particularly as it relates to defense spending.

Republican leadership is still confident they will have the votes for the rules package, but with such little margin for error — and this vote seen as McCarthy’s first test of whether he can govern — leaders are leaving little to chance.

50 min ago

McCarthy wouldn’t say if he has the votes for the rules package

From CNN's Nicky Robertson and Daniella Diaz

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy exited the GOP steering committee meeting and wouldn't answer questions on whether the rules package has the votes to pass.  

"Why would I want to take away your suspense," he told CNN. 

More background: In order to flip the 20 GOP holdouts last week to win the speakership, McCarthy agreed to a number of concessions. That included returning the House rules so that one member can move for a vote to oust the speaker.

The California Republican agreed to expand the mandate of a new select committee investigating the “weaponization” of the federal government to include probing “ongoing criminal investigations,” setting up a showdown with the Biden administration and law enforcement agencies over their criminal probes, particularly those into former President Donald Trump.

Texas Rep. Tony Gonzalez was the first Republican to oppose the House rules on Friday. He said on Fox News Monday morning that he remained a no.

CNN's Jeremy Herb, Manu Raju, Melanie Zanona and Kristin Wilson contributed reporting to this post.

53 min ago

McCarthy will face his first test as speaker as the House returns at 5 p.m. ET. Here's what to know

From CNN's Kristin Wilson

Kevin McCarthy celebrates with the speaker's gavel after being elected as House speaker early on Saturday.
Kevin McCarthy celebrates with the speaker's gavel after being elected as House speaker early on Saturday. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Speaker Kevin McCarthy will soon face his his first test Monday in governing the House with a narrow majority, with lawmakers set to take up their first order of institutional business when the chamber reconvenes at 5 p.m. ET after a week-long protracted speaker’s vote battle ate up the clock last week. 

Why this matters: The package governs how the 118th Congress will operate, and includes provisions that were agreed to by McCarthy in his quest to obtain the speaker’s gavel, including allowing a single member of the chamber to call for a vote ousting the speaker. McCarthy can only lose four votes total. 

At least two House Republicans — Tony Gonzales of Texas and Nancy Mace of South Carolina — are balking at the package. Gonzales tweeted late last week that he would be voting no, and Mace told CBS that she’s “on the fence” saying she does not want defense cuts and that some members “don’t know what deals were made.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise laid out the rest of the floor agenda in their first week with a functioning majority, planning to advance a bevy of bills on taxes, abortion and energy – while creating two select committees, one to focus on China and the other on the Justice Department and the FBI. 

But the House will first need to approve a rules package, which expected to come to the floor for debate and possible passage when the chamber returns Monday evening.

 

1 hr 6 min ago

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace is a yes on the rules package, her office says

From CNN's Daniella Diaz

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace is now a "yes" on the rules package, her office says. 

Mace had told CBS on Sunday that she’s “on the fence,” saying she does not want defense cuts and that some members “don’t know what deals were made.”

 

1 hr 1 min ago

Here's who was selected to chair the Ways and Means and Homeland Security committees

From CNN's Annie Grayer, Melanie Zanona and Morgan Rimmer

US Rep. Jason Smith will be chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, according to a source familiar with the situation.
US Rep. Jason Smith will be chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, according to a source familiar with the situation. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images)

Republican Rep. Jason Smith has been selected to serve as chairman of Ways and Means committee, according to a source familiar with the situation, in what had been a contested race against Rep. Vern Buchanan.

Additionally, Republican Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee won the chairmanship of the House Homeland Security Committee, according to a source.

Green laid out his priorities for the committee, and told CNN's Manu Raju that he plans to have some staffers permanently stationed at the southern border.

US Rep. Mark Green will be chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, according to a source.
US Rep. Mark Green will be chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, according to a source.

Green divided his approach into three categories: oversight, GOP legislative goals and bipartisan work. 

"There will be oversight. We have to get to the bottom of what's happened over the last couple of years and the impact on the American people and the American taxpayer," he noted. "And then the other silo will be legislation that is really important to the folks who voted on us and gave us the majority, the commitment to America stuff."

He is a Freedom Caucus member but not one of the dissidents who initially voted against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week. 

The House GOP Steering Committee is still meeting to select the remaining committee chairs. 

57 min ago

House majority whip says rules package is not controversial

From CNN's Morgan Rimmer

Hose Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer said Monday the rules package is "not controversial," despite concerns expressed by moderate GOP Reps. Tony Gonzales and Nancy Mace.

"Our members have voted on it once already, and I expect it'll pass," he said. 

Emmer acknowledged that there have been changes to the package since the previous vote on it in conference, including lowering the threshold on the motion to vacate to one member, but he downplayed that concession. 

"It was restored to the motion to vacate that Nancy Pelosi eliminated four years ago. It was restored back to what it was for 100 years before she eliminated it," he said. 

4 hr 48 min ago

Scalise defends change to make it easier to oust the House speaker

From CNN's Manu Raju and Morgan Rimmer

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise speaks to CNN's Manu Raju on Monday.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise speaks to CNN's Manu Raju on Monday. (CNN)

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise told CNN's Manu Raju, "yeah," the rules package will pass on Monday night and defended the decision to include a concession that allows one member to call for a vote to oust the sitting speaker. 

"We're gonna bring it up shortly, obviously rules package is the first piece allowing us to get started with our agenda to fight for the American people," he said. "And that was the real goal of the rules changes to open up the process, let members of Congress to be able to represent their constituents better to address the challenges facing our country." 

Scalise downplayed concerns that a one-member threshold on the motion to vacate could lead to instability. 

"That's the way Congress works for over 200 years. Nancy Pelosi is the one who changed it. We're changing it back to what it used to be and then ultimately opening up the process," he said. 

But in 2015, conservatives threatened to use that tool on then speaker John Boehner, who ultimately resigned rather than face that vote. It was later changed by Nancy Pelosi to require half of the House to call for a vote of no confidence. But, to get the votes to become speaker, Kevin McCarthy had to agree to change that rule to allow one member to call for the vote. 

Scalise also highlighted the end of proxy voting. "That's the kind of thing that people are sick of and we need to change that about Congress and we do that with the rules package."