Nancy Pelosi opened her first speech as speaker of the House by calling for respect among colleagues and the truth.

"We have no illusions that our work will be easy and that all of us in this chamber will always agree, but let each of us pledge that when we disagree, we respect each other and we respect the truth," she said.

Pelosi also foreshadowed a Democratic proposal to reopen the government (It has been partially shutdown for 13 days now).

"We will debate in advance good ideas no matter where they come from, and in that spirit, Democrats will be offering the Senate Republican appropriations legislation to reopen government later today," she said.

During her speech, Pelosi thanked loved ones and friends and welcomed the "transformative freshman class."

There are a lot of historic firsts in this Congress, including a record number of women.

"When our new members take the oath, our Congress will be refreshed and our democracy will be strengthened by their optimism, idealism and patriotism of this transformative freshman class. Congratulations to all of you in the freshman class. Working together we will redeem the promise of the American dream for every family, advancing progress for every community," she said.

