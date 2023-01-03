Warning sign for McCarthy: Conservative supporter says he believes he will eventually lose more backing

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A warning sign for Kevin McCarthy – conservative supporter Rep. Ken Buck says he believes the House GOP leader will eventually lose more backing if the voting drags out.

Buck, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, believes more Republicans will defect from McCarthy. He does not expect those who oppose McCarthy to be won over.

This is key because Buck has been talking to the hard-liners but he doesn’t see them to be moving.

“I think it’s more likely that some of the other folks change their view” in backing McCarthy, he told CNN.

Asked if he himself could defect from McCarthy, Buck said, “I think eventually you have to."

"The only thing that could change is Democrats walking away and not voting and then the denominator changes," Buck said. "Otherwise Republicans are gonna have to start moving around.”

During the third round of voting, Rep. Byron Donalds switched his vote from McCarthy to Rep. Jim Jordan.