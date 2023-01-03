Audio
1 hr 5 min ago

Warning sign for McCarthy: Conservative supporter says he believes he will eventually lose more backing

From CNN's Manu Raju

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A warning sign for Kevin McCarthy – conservative supporter Rep. Ken Buck says he believes the House GOP leader will eventually lose more backing if the voting drags out.

Buck, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, believes more Republicans will defect from McCarthy. He does not expect those who oppose McCarthy to be won over. 

This is key because Buck has been talking to the hard-liners but he doesn’t see them to be moving.

“I think it’s more likely that some of the other folks change their view” in backing McCarthy, he told CNN.

Asked if he himself could defect from McCarthy, Buck said, “I think eventually you have to."

"The only thing that could change is Democrats walking away and not voting and then the denominator changes," Buck said. "Otherwise Republicans are gonna have to start moving around.”

During the third round of voting, Rep. Byron Donalds switched his vote from McCarthy to Rep. Jim Jordan.

58 min ago

Rep. Chip Roy nominates Jim Jordan for third ballot

From CNN's Annie Grayer

Rep. Chip Roy nominates Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on Tuesday. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Republican Rep. Chip Roy, who has twice voted against Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday, nominated GOP Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker. 

A third vote for House speaker is underway now.

“Jim has said that he does not want the nomination,” Roy said, but added that Jordan has a track record that he likes.  

“This is not personal,” Roy said. “This is about the future of this country.”

“I don’t want any more empty promises,” Roy added.

1 hr 28 min ago

Kevin McCarthy: "We stay in until we win"

From CNN's Lauren Fox

Rep. Steve Scalise, left, shakes hands with Rep. Kevin McCarthy after nominating him for House speaker before Tuesday's third round of voting. (Alex Brandon/AP)

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said he is not giving up his fight for speaker despite the fact 19 Republican members voted against him.

A third round of voting is underway after McCarthy was nominated by Rep. Steve Scalise.

"We stay in until we win," McCarthy told reporters, adding that the numbers "will change eventually." But he provided no evidence of how. 

Pushed further, he told CNN, "I know the path."

1 hr 39 min ago

Here's what to look out for in a third House speaker ballot

Lawmakers are poised to cast their votes for the third time after House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough votes twice.

Ahead of the expected historic third ballot, here are things to look out for:

Change in votes. CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona says to watch if any of the 19 lawmakers who voted against McCarthy in the second ballot will change their votes the third time around.

“It’s a question of who they will vote for next, but still a lot of uncertainty about how this is going to go down and how many ballots it’s going to take,” Zanona said.

Any additional votes for Rep. Jim Jordan. Republicans have told CNN’s Manu Raju that they plan on standing down on their vote for Rep. Jim Jordan, who was nominated during the second ballot. GOP Rep. Bob Good told Raju that some voters are “dead set” in their opposition to McCarthy, and plan on voting for Jordan again in the third ballot.

Jordan earlier today urged voters to “rally around” McCarthy, but Raju said conservatives are “essentially ignoring it” and Good told CNN he expects votes for Jordan to grow.

“Beyond the 19 or so Republicans who voted for Jim Jordan, how many will vote for him on the third ballot? That’s going to be the big test,” Raju said.

1 hr 30 min ago

Here are the 19 Republican lawmakers who voted for Jordan instead of McCarthy in the second speaker ballot 

From CNN's Annie Grayer, Clare Foran, Kristin Wilson and Jessica Dean

Nineteen GOP lawmakers who voted against Rep. Kevin McCarthy for House speaker in the first round voted for Rep. Jim Jordan in the second round.

Here are the lawmakers:

  1. Rep. Andy Biggs
  2. Rep. Dan Bishop
  3. Rep. Lauren Boebert
  4. Rep. Josh Brecheen
  5. Rep. Michael Cloud
  6. Rep. Andrew Clyde
  7. Rep. Eli Crane
  8. Rep. Matt Gaetz
  9. Rep. Bob Good
  10. Rep. Paul Gosar
  11. Rep. Andy Harris
  12. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna
  13. Rep. Mary Miller
  14. Rep. Ralph Norman
  15. Rep. Andy Ogles
  16. Rep. Scott Perry
  17. Rep. Matt Rosendale
  18. Rep. Chip Roy
  19. Rep. Keith Self

1 hr 43 min ago

JUST IN: No House speaker elected in second ballot after McCarthy falls short on votes again

From CNN's Annie Grayer, Clare Foran, Kristin Wilson and Jessica Dean

 (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

No one received enough votes to become House speaker after a historic second vote. 

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy failed to lock down the votes needed for speaker again as the House concluded voting for a second round. The final vote was 212 votes for Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, 203 votes for McCarthy and 19 votes for GOP Rep. Jim Jordan.

All 19 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy in the first round voted for Jordan in the second round. 

But Jordan, to show that he is not vying for the job, nominated McCarthy ahead of the vote on the second ballot. Six GOP lawmakers voted for Jordan in the first round. 

Here's a look at the second-vote tally:

1 hr 42 min ago

GOP Rep. Byron Donalds on who he supports for speaker: "I'm open to whoever can close the deal"

GOP Rep. Byron Donalds, who has supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy in his bid for House speaker in the last two ballots, says he is now open to a nominee who can close the deal.

"The one thing that's clear is he doesn't have the votes. And so at some point as a conference we'll have to figure out who does and so I think every member is having that thought process right now," Donalds told CNN's Jake Tapper.

He continued, "There's members who are thinking about this right now because at the end of the day, we do have a responsibility to get the House organized in order to move with the 118th Congress."

Donalds added that he's now open to considering a stronger candidate who can get to the 218 threshold.

"I'm open to whoever can now close the deal. That's where we are. You have to close the deal. At the end of the day somebody has to get the votes and when you get the votes, you can go ahead organize Congress and so I think that's what I'm looking for. And I think there's a lot of members in the chamber right now who are looking for the same thing," he said.

57 min ago

House GOP at an impasse as tensions grow

From CNN's Morgan Rimmer

Rep. Chip Roy voted for Rep. Byron Donalds on the first ballot and Rep. Jim Jordan on the second.
Rep. Chip Roy voted for Rep. Byron Donalds on the first ballot and Rep. Jim Jordan on the second. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy's supporters and detractors remain at an impasse as the second ballot wraps up. 

Republican Rep. Chip Roy, who voted for Rep. Byron Donalds on the first ballot and Rep. Jim Jordan on the second, railed against McCarthy as part of the establishment. 

He also vented about the conference meeting this morning. 

"At the end, they said, but if you don't vote for the party, we're gonna get rid of the rules. It's a game," Roy said, referring to the rules package negotiated with McCarthy critics. 

Rep.-elect Mike Lawler, a McCarthy supporter, pushed back and said that they would stick by McCarthy, even if it went to 50 ballots. “We’ll keep voting, and if they want to say ‘We’re not giving in,’ well guess what, neither are we. And the vast majority of us far outweigh them." 

1 hr 55 min ago

As a House speaker stalemate continues — here's why no one really knows what comes next

Representatives gather in the House chamber on Tuesday.
Representatives gather in the House chamber on Tuesday. (Craig Hudson/Sipa/AP)

A stalemate in the House to elect a speaker continues, after Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy appears to have failed to get the majority of votes needed on the second ballot.

It's a holding patten that might not end any time soon, CNN analysts say.

Lawmakers will continue voting until someone wins the majority. They can take successive votes and they also have the option to adjourn to negotiate among themselves — but the House does not kick off the new Congress until a speaker is elected.

The major opposition to McCarthy is coming in the form of a handful of conservative lawmakers, many members of the Freedom Caucus. Nineteen Republicans who didn't want to vote for McCarthy instead voted for Rep. Jim Jordan on the second ballot, who was nominated by Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Those lawmakers plan to vote again for Jordan on the third ballot, Republican Rep. Bob Good told CNN.

The problem is when this happens, it takes away votes from McCarthy — blocking anyone from winning the majority.

CNN correspondents say that might be exactly the point.

“This is a group who wants to burn it down. Kevin offered them everything, and they said no. They don't want it,” Jamie Gangel, CNN special correspondent said in her analysis, referring to negotiations between the conservative lawmakers and McCarthy before Congress convened Tuesday.

“The hallmark of this group of 19 and the folks who are kind of leading this charge is that it's all about throwing a wrench in the machine but not actually solving any problems," CNN anchor and political correspondent Abby Phillip said.

What happens next? No one really knows.

"Who is the alternative? No one has really emerged who will actually have a shot of getting to 218,” Phillip added.

McCarthy made it clear at the beginning of voting that he plans to continue to endure ballot after ballot and will not back down, sources said.

CNN's Manu Raju contributed reporting to this post.