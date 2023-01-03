Warning sign for McCarthy: Conservative supporter says he believes he will eventually lose more backing

Ahead of the expected historic third ballot, here are things to look out for:
Change in votes. CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona says to watch if any of the 19 lawmakers who voted against McCarthy in the second ballot will change their votes the third time around.
“It’s a question of who they will vote for next, but still a lot of uncertainty about how this is going to go down and how many ballots it’s going to take,” Zanona said.
Any additional votes for Rep. Jim Jordan. Republicans have told CNN’s Manu Raju that they plan on standing down on their vote for Rep. Jim Jordan, who was nominated during the second ballot. GOP Rep. Bob Good told Raju that some voters are “dead set” in their opposition to McCarthy, and plan on voting for Jordan again in the third ballot.
Jordan earlier today urged voters to “rally around” McCarthy, but Raju said conservatives are “essentially ignoring it” and Good told CNN he expects votes for Jordan to grow.
“Beyond the 19 or so Republicans who voted for Jim Jordan, how many will vote for him on the third ballot? That’s going to be the big test,” Raju said.
1 hr 30 min ago
Here are the 19 Republican lawmakers who voted for Jordan instead of McCarthy in the second speaker ballot
From CNN's Annie Grayer, Clare Foran, Kristin Wilson and Jessica Dean
Nineteen GOP lawmakers who voted against Rep. Kevin McCarthy for House speaker in the first round voted for Rep. Jim Jordan in the second round.
Here are the lawmakers:
Rep. Andy Biggs
Rep. Dan Bishop
Rep. Lauren Boebert
Rep. Josh Brecheen
Rep. Michael Cloud
Rep. Andrew Clyde
Rep. Eli Crane
Rep. Matt Gaetz
Rep. Bob Good
Rep. Paul Gosar
Rep. Andy Harris
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna
Rep. Mary Miller
Rep. Ralph Norman
Rep. Andy Ogles
Rep. Scott Perry
Rep. Matt Rosendale
Rep. Chip Roy
Rep. Keith Self
1 hr 43 min ago
JUST IN: No House speaker elected in second ballot after McCarthy falls short on votes again
From CNN's Annie Grayer, Clare Foran, Kristin Wilson and Jessica Dean
GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy failed to lock down the votes needed for speaker again as the House concluded voting for a second round. The final vote was 212 votes for Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, 203 votes for McCarthy and 19 votes for GOP Rep. Jim Jordan.
All 19 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy in the first round voted for Jordan in the second round.
But Jordan, to show that he is not vying for the job, nominated McCarthy ahead of the vote on the second ballot. Six GOP lawmakers voted for Jordan in the first round.
Here's a look at the second-vote tally:
1 hr 42 min ago
GOP Rep. Byron Donalds on who he supports for speaker: "I'm open to whoever can close the deal"
GOP Rep. Byron Donalds, who has supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy in his bid for House speaker in the lasttwo ballots, says he is now open to a nominee who can close the deal.
"The one thing that's clear is he doesn't have the votes. And so at some point as a conference we'll have to figure out who does and so I think every member is having that thought process right now," Donalds told CNN's Jake Tapper.
He continued, "There's members who are thinking about this right now because at the end of the day, we do have a responsibility to get the House organized in order to move with the 118th Congress."
Donalds added that he's now open to considering a stronger candidate who can get to the 218 threshold.
"I'm open to whoever can now close the deal. That's where we are. You have to close the deal. At the end of the day somebody has to get the votes and when you get the votes, you can go ahead organize Congress and so I think that's what I'm looking for. And I think there's a lot of members in the chamber right now who are looking for the same thing," he said.
See his comments:
57 min ago
House GOP at an impasse as tensions grow
From CNN's Morgan Rimmer
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy's supporters and detractors remain at an impasse as the second ballot wraps up.
Republican Rep. Chip Roy, who voted for Rep. Byron Donalds on the first ballot and Rep. Jim Jordan on the second, railed against McCarthy as part of the establishment.
He also vented about the conference meeting this morning.
"At the end, they said, but if you don't vote for the party, we're gonna get rid of the rules. It's a game," Roy said, referring to the rules package negotiated with McCarthy critics.
Rep.-elect Mike Lawler, a McCarthy supporter, pushed back and said that they would stick by McCarthy, even if it went to 50 ballots. “We’ll keep voting, and if they want to say ‘We’re not giving in,’ well guess what, neither are we. And the vast majority of us far outweigh them."
It's a holding patten that might not end any time soon, CNN analysts say.
Lawmakers will continue voting until someone wins the majority. They can take successive votes and they also have the option to adjourn to negotiate among themselves — but the House does not kick off the new Congress until a speaker is elected.
The major opposition to McCarthy is coming in the form of a handful of conservative lawmakers, many members of the Freedom Caucus. Nineteen Republicans who didn't want to vote for McCarthy instead voted for Rep. Jim Jordan on the second ballot, who was nominated by Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Those lawmakers plan to vote again for Jordan on the third ballot, Republican Rep. Bob Good told CNN.
The problem is when this happens, it takes away votes from McCarthy — blocking anyone from winning the majority.
CNN correspondents say that might be exactly the point.
“This is a group who wants to burn it down. Kevin offered them everything, and they said no. They don't want it,” Jamie Gangel, CNN special correspondent said in her analysis, referring to negotiations between the conservative lawmakers and McCarthy before Congress convened Tuesday.
“The hallmark of this group of 19 and the folks who are kind of leading this charge is that it's all about throwing a wrench in the machine but not actually solving any problems," CNN anchor and political correspondent Abby Phillip said.
What happens next? No one really knows.
"Who is the alternative? No one has really emerged who will actually have a shot of getting to 218,” Phillip added.
McCarthy made it clear at the beginning of voting that he plans to continue to endure ballot after ballot and will not back down, sources said.
CNN's Manu Raju contributed reporting to this post.