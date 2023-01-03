GOP Rep. Bob Good says McCarthy opponents will "never cave" and he will vote for Jordan on next ballot

Rep. Kevin McCarthy critic GOP Rep. Bob Good said he thought his allies would get 10-15 "no" votes against McCarthy on the first ballot and was pleased to get 19.
He said he expects more "no" votes on the second ballot.
“He is never going to be speaker. We will never cave. We will never vote for him. The sooner he pulls out, for the good of the country, for the good of the Congress, for the good of the conference, the better everyone it is and we can move together to find who the best person is who can get 218,” he told reporters off the House floor.
He said he will vote for Rep. Jim Jordan on the next ballot and expects Jordan and others to get more votes going forward.