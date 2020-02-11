Win McNamee/Getty Images

Since Iowa, Pete Buttigieg has been the center of attacks from virtually all the other presidential campaigns — and his aides are very comfortable with being in that position, because they see it as a sign that other campaigns view them as the winners.

“You know when you’re getting attacked from multiple directions that you’re doing something right here,” one senior adviser to the campaign said.

Aides over the weekend largely shrugged of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders’ attacks, showing very little concern about them.

Their strategy has been for Buttigieg to answer questions about it, but not dwell on the attacks. In recent days, Buttigieg has a critiqued Sanders more pointedly on policy, but has largely ignored Joe Biden who has lobbed some of the most pointed attacks against him.

Overall, the campaign’s view of their criticism is that it has allowed Buttigieg to pivot back to his core outsider message. With the attention of other candidates trained on him, and after Iowa, this has given Buttigieg a big platform at a time when, according to our exit polls, nearly half of the voters in the state were making up their minds.