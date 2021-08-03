New York attorney general's report on Gov. Cuomo is civil, not criminal
New York Attorney General Letitia James' office's report is civil in nature and does not any have criminal consequences.
James’ office does not have legal jurisdiction to bring forth criminal action. Special investigator Anne Clark said Tuesday that investigators are leaving it to local authorities to decide whether any criminal charges should be brought forward.
In the report, the investigators repeatedly described Cuomo’s conduct as “unlawful.” A footnote in the report, however, said that the report was not reaching a conclusion as to “whether the conduct amounts to or should be the subject of criminal prosecution. “
New York attorney general: Cuomo "created a hostile work environment for women"
The investigators’ report released by the New York attorney general’s office Tuesday claims that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed a number of current and former New York state employees by “numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women."
The report states that Cuomo’s behavior was not limited to members of his own staff, but extended to other state employees, including a state trooper on his protective detail, as well as members of the public.
“We also conclude that the Executive Chamber’s culture—one filled with fear and intimidation, while at the same time normalizing the Governor’s frequent flirtations and gender-based comments—contributed to the conditions that allowed the sexual harassment to occur and persist,” investigators Joon Kim and Anne Clark wrote in the report. “That culture also influenced the improper and inadequate ways in which the Executive Chamber has responded to allegations of harassment.”
The report states Cuomo made specific denials of conduct that complainants recalled clearly, but investigators said “we found his denials to lack credibility and to be inconsistent with the weight of evidence obtained during our investigation.”
CNN has reached out to Cuomo’s office for comment.
Here's what the New York attorney general's executive summary of the Cuomo investigation says
An executive summary James released details some of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s alleged harassment.
Here's what it says:
“We, the investigators appointed to conduct an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, conclude that the Governor engaged in conduct constituting sexual harassment under federal and New York State law. Specifically, we find that the Governor sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women. Our investigation revealed that the Governor’s sexually harassing behavior was not limited to members of his own staff, but extended to other State employees, including a State Trooper on his protective detail and members of the public. We also conclude that the Executive Chamber’s culture—one filled with fear and intimidation, while at the same time normalizing the Governor’s frequent flirtations and gender-based comments—contributed to the conditions that allowed the sexual harassment to occur and persist. That culture also influenced the improper and inadequate ways in which the Executive Chamber has responded to allegations of harassment."
Cuomo released a statement at the time of the allegations acknowledging some of his comments in the workplace “may have been insensitive or too personal” and said he was “truly sorry” to those who might have “misinterpreted (the remarks) as an unwanted flirtation.”
Cuomo has denied ever touching anyone inappropriately.
Evidence against Cuomo reveals "a deeply disturbing yet clear picture," New York attorney general says
New York Attorney General Letitia James gave the details of her office's investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
She said that over the course of the five-month investigation, the investigators spoke to 179 people, including complainants, current and former members of the executive chamber, state troopers, additional state employees, and others who interacted regularly with the governor.
In addition, the investigators reviewed more than 74,000 pieces of evidence including documents, emails, texts, audio files, and pictures, James said.
"These interviews and pieces of evidence reveal a deeply disturbing yet clear picture."
According to the report:
New York's attorney general says "Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law"
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced today that her investigation concluded that Gov. Andrew Cuomo "sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law."
Here's what the NY AG announced today:
"The independent investigation has concluded. That governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law and specifically the investigation found that governor Andrew Cuomo sexual harassed current and former state employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women. The investigators independently corroborated and substantiated these facts through interviews and evidence and including contemporaneous notes and communications. This evidence will be made available to the public along with the report."
These are the allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
McGrath told the Times that Cuomo looked down her shirt during a one-on-one meeting, stared at her body, commented on her appearance and made suggestive comments to her and another executive aide. Additionally, Cuomo labeled her and a co-worker "mingle mamas," asked about her divorce proceedings and lack of a wedding ring, and told her that she was beautiful in Italian, she told the paper. She did not accuse Cuomo of making sexual contact, but characterized his actions as sexual harassment.
More on the allegations against Cuomo: McGrath's allegations echo those of other accusers – including former staffer Ana Liss, who says she met with investigators from the New York Attorney General's Office on Thursday. The investigation into the multiple sexual harassment allegations facing the embattled governor has been ramping up in recent days, with Liss, Charlotte Bennett and Lindsey Boylan – all former staffers who have also accused Cuomo of sexual harassment – all meeting with investigators this week, CNN has reported.
During multiple interviews with the Times this week, McGrath asserted that Cuomo habitually interspersed personal conversation with flirtation and encouraged competition among female co-workers – a trend normalized and exacerbated by demands for secrecy.
"He has a way of making you feel very comfortable around him, almost like you're his friend," McGrath told the Times. "But then you walk away from the encounter or conversation, in your head going, 'I can't believe I just had that interaction with the governor of New York.' "