New York attorney general found that Cuomo's senior staff committed "unlawful retaliation"

The investigators' report found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Executive Chamber staff committed "unlawful retaliation" in response to allegations of sexual harassment by one woman against the governor.

The Executive Chamber’s response to sexual harassment allegations also violated its internal policies, the report says.

The report concludes that Cuomo sexually harassed "a number of" state employees through unwelcome and unwanted touching and making numerous offensive and sexually suggestive comments.

The governor's conduct was "part of a pattern of behavior" that extended to his interactions with others outside of the state government, according to the report.