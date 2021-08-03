President Biden calls on Andrew Cuomo to resign

President Biden has called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign.
Asked at a press conference today if he will you call on Cuomo to resign given the investigators said the 11 women were credible, Biden said, "Yes."
Biden said that he stood by his statement in March when he said that Cuomo should resign if the allegations were proven by the investigation.
"I think he should resign. I understand that the state legislature may decide to impeach. I don't know that for fact. I have not read all that data," Biden added.
In response to a follow-up question about Cuomo, Biden said that he had not read the report but stands by what he said in March.
"Look, what I said was if the investigation of the attorney general concluded that the allegations are correct, that back in March I would recommend he resign. That's what I'm doing today. I have not read the report. I don't know the detail of it. All I know is the end result."