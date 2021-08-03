Cuomo denies conduct detailed in New York attorney general's report

New York State legislative leaders condemned Gov. Andrew Cuomo's conduct detailed in a report released Tuesday.
The report found Gov. Andrew Cuomo "sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law."
New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says Cuomo can no longer serve as the governor. She previously called on the governor to resign if the investigation showed something inappropriate happened.
"Now that the investigation is complete and the allegations have been substantiated, it should be clear to everyone that he can no longer serve as Governor," the majority leader said in a statement Tuesday.
New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie called the findings in the Attorney General's report "disturbing" and "gut wrenching,” but did not call for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation.
"The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office," Heastie says.
The assembly Judiciary Committee, which is actively conducting an impeachment investigation, will conduct an "in-depth examination" of the report, Heastie said in a statement released Tuesday.
Read the statement From Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins:
“This report highlights unacceptable behavior by Governor Cuomo and his administration. As I said, when these disturbing allegations first came to light, the Governor must resign for the good of the state. Now that the investigation is complete and the allegations have been substantiated, it should be clear to everyone that he can no longer serve as Governor. Our highest elected offices must reflect the values and integrity that they profess and New Yorkers hold dear. I thank the Attorney General and her investigators for their thorough investigation. I also wanted to give a special thank you to the courageous women who bravely stepped forward to shed light on this awful situation. We all owe them a debt of gratitude.”
Here's statement from Speaker Carl Heastie:
We have received the Attorney General's 168 page report containing findings of sexual harassment and misconduct committed by Governor Cuomo. The findings contained in the report are disturbing. The details provided by the victims are gut-wrenching. Our hearts go out to all the individuals who have had to endure this horrible experience. The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office.
The report has been forwarded to the members of the Judiciary Committee as well as all members of the Assembly. We will now undertake an in-depth examination of the report and its corresponding exhibits with our Assembly counsels as well the legal firm we have retained to assist us.
We will have more to say in the very near future.