Cuomo denies conduct detailed in New York attorney general's report

Attorney for accuser Charlotte Bennett is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his senior staff “who protected and enabled him” to “resign immediately” following the release of the New York attorney general's report.

The report found Gov. Andrew Cuomo "sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law."

“The findings released today demonstrate what Charlotte Bennett stated publicly, at great personal cost, more than six months ago: Governor Cuomo sexually harassed her during her employment as his executive assistant and his enablers protected him and covered it up,” attorney Debra Katz said.

Katz goes on to say “He subjected Charlotte to sexual harassment, individually, and created a sexually hostile and toxic work environment for all women.”

“Sadly, Charlotte was not the only extraordinary woman whose career in the Executive Department was cut short and derailed as a result of the Governor’s illegal behavior. The Governor’s actions have deprived New Yorkers of the professionalism, passion, and dedication to their state that Charlotte and the many others who refused to submit to his advances have to offer.”

Bennett, a former executive assistant and health policy adviser, says she thought the governor was trying to sleep with her and she was deeply uncomfortable with questions he asked.

Bennett was named in the report.

Cuomo has repeatedly denied the allegations of misconduct and sexual harassment.