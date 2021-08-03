These are the allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at Grace Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon, New York, on March 22. (Seth Wenig/Pool/Getty Images)

In March, Alyssa McGrath, a current aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, joined a chorus of other women in accusing the governor of sexual harassment, accusing the Democrat of having behaved and spoken to her in an inappropriate sexual manner, The New York Times reported.

McGrath told the Times that Cuomo looked down her shirt during a one-on-one meeting, stared at her body, commented on her appearance and made suggestive comments to her and another executive aide. Additionally, Cuomo labeled her and a co-worker "mingle mamas," asked about her divorce proceedings and lack of a wedding ring, and told her that she was beautiful in Italian, she told the paper. She did not accuse Cuomo of making sexual contact, but characterized his actions as sexual harassment.

More on the allegations against Cuomo: McGrath's allegations echo those of other accusers – including former staffer Ana Liss, who says she met with investigators from the New York Attorney General's Office on Thursday. The investigation into the multiple sexual harassment allegations facing the embattled governor has been ramping up in recent days, with Liss, Charlotte Bennett and Lindsey Boylan – all former staffers who have also accused Cuomo of sexual harassment – all meeting with investigators this week, CNN has reported.

During multiple interviews with the Times this week, McGrath asserted that Cuomo habitually interspersed personal conversation with flirtation and encouraged competition among female co-workers – a trend normalized and exacerbated by demands for secrecy.