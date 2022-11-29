Audio
Jury reaches verdict in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

By Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 2336 GMT (0736 HKT) November 29, 2022
7 min ago

Here's what it looked like inside the courtroom as the verdicts were read

(Sketch by Bill Hennessy)
A jury found five members of the right-wing militia group, the Oath Keepers, guilty of at least one charge each in the historic criminal trial following the events of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.

There are no cameras allowed during federal proceedings, but artist Bill Hennessy’s sketches provide a glimpse of the events.

(Sketch by Bill Hennessy)
The group's leader Stewart Rhodes and fellow group member Kelly Meggs were found guilty of the most serious charge, seditious conspiracy. Rhodes, Meggs and the three other defendants – Jessica Watkins, Kenneth Harrelson and Thomas Caldwell – were also convicted of obstructing an official proceeding.

The jury was made up of seven men and five women.

(Sketch by Bill Hennessy)
9 min ago

National security analyst: It's a great day for the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power

The rule of law and peaceful of transfer of power were on the line in the Oath Keepers trial, CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem noted on Tuesday – and the guilty verdicts sent a message.

"This is a really great day for the United States, for the rule of law, for the peaceful transfer of power and making sure that that is protected because that is essentially what was on trial," she said.

Kayyem added, "But the overall charge against, in particular, Stewart Rhodes, is monumental because it is saying to the world that this was, one word, conspiracy, more than one. It is not a bunch of guys vacationing and deciding to get a little bit disruptive. It was planned before, during, and possibly after to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power."

Kayyem also highlighted how the verdicts may impact other cases moving forward, sending a message to groups and individuals that participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, US Capitol attack — potentially leading some to take pleas.

"We have to figure out exactly what each count relates to in terms of the guilty verdict. So it is not just a statement to those defendants, it's a statement to potentially future defendants. This is how these cases, this is how violent organizations die, which is a good thing. They get disrupted at the top. They turn on each other, which is what we saw in this case. They have no trust amongst each other, and they know that they have now been exposed."

Kayyem said that the result is that others facing similar charges will get nervous. "And they will take more pleas or they will take pleas that are being offered by the Department of Justice."

2 min ago

Former DC police officer: Guilty verdicts are learning tool for those who don't think insurrection was serious

Michael Fanone
Michael Fanone (CNN)

Michael Fanone, a former Washington, DC, police officer who was at the US Capitol during the insurrection, said he hopes the guilty verdicts for several members of the Oath Keepers is a "learning tool" for others to recognize the seriousness of the insurrection.

“I would hope that this would serve as a learning tool for many members of Congress and many Americans who don’t believe that Jan. 6 was serious, that it was a serious attack on our democracy," he told CNN.

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and fellow group member Kelly Meggs were found guilty of seditious conspiracy, the most serious charge. All five defendants were also convicted of obstructing an official proceeding.

"I think the verdict speaks for itself," Fanone said. "The evidence that was put forth by the government proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Stewart Rhodes and at least one of his conspirators engaged in a seditious conspiracy to overthrow the United States government by means of violence."

He added that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol did a good job making connections between former President Donald Trump and leaders of the Oath Keepers and other right-wing groups during its investigation and public hearings.

“So if I was the former president and many of his allies, I would be shaking in my boots seeing these verdicts coming down," Fanone added.

25 min ago

Jury acquits 3 Oath Keepers of destroying government property

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz and Holmes Lybrand

On the remaining charges, the jury acquitted Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and another defendant of conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties, while convicting their three co-defendants of that charge. 

The jury also acquitted three of the defendants accused of destroying government property, while convicting Jessica Watkins, who was charged with civil disorder.

In addition, the four defendants charged with tampering with documents were convicted.

The court is in recess.

53 min ago

Capitol Police officer praises jury and DOJ: "Thank you for getting justice"

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz and Holmes Lybrand

Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn thanked the Justice Department and jury for the verdicts in the historic trial of five alleged leaders of the right-wing militia group, the Oath Keepers.

Dunn was in the courtroom, sitting in the front row.

“It was emotional I didn’t expect to cry in there. I am appreciative to the jury and the justice department," Dunn said. "Thank you for getting justice for not just me and my fellow officers, but the United States. I don’t look at as a victory when you do what’s right… It’s a lot to process.”
57 min ago

Defendants expressed little emotion while verdict was being read

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz and Holmes Lybrand

While the verdict was being read in the federal courtroom, the five defendants expressed little emotion.

All of them were convicted of at least one charge.

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers who was found guilty of the most serious seditious conspiracy charge, among others, had his head down, writing notes to one of his attorneys, Ed Tarpley.

Members of the prosecution congratulated each other after the jury had left. None of the prosecutors commented on the verdict.

One of the defendants, Thomas Caldwell, and his wife prayed together several times before entering the courtroom.

1 hr 6 min ago

Oath Keepers leader acquitted of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz and Holmes Lybrand

Stewart Rhodes
Stewart Rhodes (Jim Urquhart/Reuters/FILE)

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes has been acquitted, along with two other defendants, of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, which was the vote in Congress to certify the 2020 presidential election results on Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters stormed the US Capitol. 

The other two defendants were convicted of that charge.

The Justice Department has charged about 50 defendants with some form of conspiracy as part of its broader prosecution related to the insurrection, while prosecutors have applied the rare seditious conspiracy charge of which Rhodes was acquitted in fewer cases. 

The defendants in the Oath Keepers case face a range of other charges, including the destruction of government property, civil disorder, and tampering with documents.

1 hr 19 min ago

Jury acquits some defendants of seditious conspiracy 

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz and Holmes Lybrand

The jury has convicted Kelly Meggs of seditious conspiracy in addition to Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes.

The three other defendants were acquitted of that charge.

1 hr 27 min ago

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes convicted of seditious conspiracy 

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz and Holmes Lybrand

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes has been convicted by a Washington, DC, jury of seditious conspiracy for orchestrating a far-reaching plan to stop the peaceful transfer of power after former President Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

The conviction is a win for the Justice Department, which has argued that the US Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, was more than just a political protest that got out of control — but rather a violent attack on the seat of American democracy and an effort to keep Biden out of the Oval Office by any means necessary.

There are four other defendants facing multiple charges; the verdict is still being read in court.