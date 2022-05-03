Trump allies believe Vance win could boost other Trump-backed candidates
Some of former President Trump's closest allies believe J.D. Vance's win in the Ohio GOP Senate primary could have a ripple effect on other May primaries featuring Republican candidates who are backed by Trump.
Pointing specifically to North Carolina and Pennsylvania, one Trump ally predicted that Senate candidates Ted Budd and Dr. Mehmet Oz may see a boost now that Trump has momentum behind him.
"People want to be on the winning team, and I think you'll see voters coalesce behind other candidates now that Trump has proven that his guys win," said the Trump ally.
"Winning begets further winning," added former Trump campaign official Bryan Lanza.
Despite Vance's victory tonight, it is worth noting that at least two Trump-backed candidates in other races this month face uphill climbs against incumbents they are challenging: gubernatorial hopefuls David Perdue in Georgia and Janice McGeachin in Idaho.
Vance's win was "expected" given Trump's endorsement, CNN's Abby Phillip says
"Of all the candidates in the Trump wing of the party, I think Vance is one that the establishment thinks they can live with," Phillip said on CNN after CNN projected his win.
She continued, "He made a sharp turn towards Trump in order to run this race but I think, by and large, many Republican establishment types from what I've heard they feel like he can run a general election effectively in that state."
Phillip noted that as the results keep coming in, Vance is not only doing well in the more rural areas, but also performing "ok" in suburban areas as well, which are two factors Phillip says Republicans are going to keep an eye on "to see how he might perform in a general election."
"Not to mention the fact that Ohio has just become a much more conservative state. And so this is going to be an uphill battle for Democrats. It almost doesn't matter who the Republican nominee ends up being," she added.
CNN projection: Trump-backed J.D. Vance will win the Republican primary for Senate in Ohio
J.D. Vance will win the GOP primary for Senate in Ohio, CNN projects. Former President Donald Trump had endorsed him.
Ohio State Senator Matt Dolan has conceded to Vance, writing in a statement, “Ohio Republicans have spoken and now it’s time to look forward, united in our conservative convictions to make our state and nation a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Democrat Tim Ryan appeals to Republicans and independents in Ohio Senate primary victory speech
Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan stressed the need to come together as a state and country in his Ohio primary night victory speech Tuesday, telling supporters that doesn’t mean “looking at each other and seeing a Democrat or seeing a Republican.”
Ryan, who CNN projects will win Ohio’s Democratic Senate primary, will now have to convince several Republicans and former Democrats to vote for him if he is to have any chance in winning Ohio’s Senate race in November.
The state has moved away from the party in recent years — former President Donald Trump won the state twice and no Democrat other than Sen. Sherrod Brown has won nonjudicial statewide office in Ohio since 2008.
“Look, I’m not here to get in a fight, I’m not going to win on election day and try to punish 50% of the people that are living in this state or in this country,” Ryan said on Tuesday. “We are here to heal, we are here to become Americans, we are here to come together.”
He added: “We can do it, by coming together. … I am certain, I am absolutely in my bones certain that we can do this — if we come together. And it’s not about finding our differences, it’s not about hate. We have to love each other, we have to care about each other, we have to see the best in each other, we have to forgive each other, we have to show some grace.”
Ryan’s message appears to be squarely focused on Democrats who are skeptical in the ability of a voter who backed Trump twice to come back to the Democratic Party — or whether it is even worth Democrat’s time to attempt to win back that voter.
Ryan said in a recent interview with CNN that winning back a two-time Trump voter is “completely doable.”
“Clearly there are going to be people who support Trump and they will do whatever he says and vote for whoever he says, but Ohio voters, they don’t necessarily want to be told who to vote for,” Ryan said.
Because Ryan’s primary has been largely a forgone conclusion, he has been trying to do just that for months, including in his paid media.
In one ad, Ryan blames “both parties” in Washington for "wasting time on stupid fights." In another ad, Ryan — standing in a bar and playing darts — says, “Defunding the police is way off the mark. We need more cops—not less. My party also got it wrong on the trade deals that sent your jobs overseas.”
Both ads are meant to distance Ryan from national Democrats at a time when the perception of the national party in Ohio is increasingly negative.
“I want you to bring Republicans to our events, I want you to bring independents to our events, because this is a special movement happening here in Ohio,” Ryan said Tuesday. “We hear it all over.”
CNN projection: Frank LaRose will win GOP primary for secretary of state
Trump-backed incumbent Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose will win the Republican primary in his bid for a second term as the state’s top elections officer, according to a projection from the CNN Decision Desk.
He defeated conservative challenger John Adams and will face Democrat Chelsea Clark, who ran unopposed, in the general election this fall.
LaRose, a former state senator, initially criticized Trump and other Republicans who claimed the 2020 election had been stolen, calling it “irresponsible” to make the charge without evidence.
But LaRose, like so many others in the GOP, yielded in the face of political expediency and began to parrot alarmist rhetoric about the security of the elections he is tasked with overseeing.
He said in a tweet that "President Trump is right to say voter fraud is a serious problem” and suggested Democrats would undermine election security if the party gained control of his current office.
"(LaRose) presented himself as above petty, partisan politics," David Niven, a political scientist at the University of Cincinnati, told CNN’s Fredreka Schouten. "To go from that to playing footsie with election deniers is a real transformation."
CNN projection: Nan Whaley will win Democratic primary for governor in Ohio
Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will win the Democratic primary for governor in Ohio, according to a projection from the CNN Decision Desk.
Whaley was seen as the favorite in her race against John Cranley, the former mayor of Cincinnati.
Much like the Senate race, the race for governor is sure to be an uphill climb for Democrats. Ohio has moved further to the right over the last decade and backed former President Donald Trump both in 2016 and 2020. And only one Democrat has represented the state as governor since 1991 — former Gov. Ted Strickland's tenure from 2007 to 2011.
Whaley, in a recent interview with CNN, argued that her campaign will be different because her party has “never run anybody but a moderate white guy.” If Whaley were to win, she would be the first woman to be elected governor of Ohio.
“I think my husband says it best: Democrats like to run resumes, not run people that are really connected to humans,” Whaley told CNN. “That is what we have done for a long time. We have run really smart guys and not people who are connected to the working class.”
CNN projects Whaley will be facing off against Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican who has become an establishment force in the state. While many outside political watchers believe DeWine winning the Republican primary makes Whaley chances slimmer, Whaley argued that there is a growing distaste for corruption in Columbus and anti-DeWine sentiment in the state.
Whaley’s announcement video in 2021 included footage of Larry Householder, the Republican speaker of Ohio's House of Representatives, who was arrested in 2020 on charges connected to a $60 million bribery scheme, signaling from the outset he planned to make corruption central to her campaign.
Whaley also sought to distance herself and Ohio Democrats from some national Democrats, especially on economic issues.
“We are economic populists Democrats and the message that we always win by is about people’s wages, about trade, about pay, about their quality of life and communities,” she said. “And I think that has gotten a little different nationally but it hasn’t changed in the Democratic Party here in Ohio.”
CNN's John King: Will voters go for a candidate influenced by Trump or an establishment candidate?
CNN's John King said that while it's too early to get a clear picture of how today's GOP Senate primary election will go, there is only one candidate that differs in his stance from former President Trump's influence — Matt Dolan, an Ohio state senator.
Candidate J.D. Vance has Trump's endorsement and Josh Mandel, a former state treasurer is considered pro-Trump, while Dolan has said "he is not anti-Trump but he has said it is time to put the Big Lie away and focus on the election," King noted while highlighting key counties on the Magic Wall.
"So, what do you see on this map? Not a lot yet. Here's one thing I would watch Erin, as we go forward, in the hours ahead. This is Columbus, Franklin County, it's the largest, most populous county in the state, the capital, political establishment. Dolan is running ahead, right now, by a healthy margin ... Can he keep that up?," King said.
"Is the Republican establishment, traditional suburban Republicans, are they coming to state senator Matt Dolan? If that is the case, that would be significant because this is the number one population center, his family owns the Cleveland Guardians, the former Cleveland Indians, that is up here, the state's second largest county. That was one of Trump's weakest counties," King continued as he pointed to the map.
Watch King's full analysis here:
CNN projection: Mike DeWine will win GOP primary for governor in Ohio
Gov. Mike DeWine will win the GOP primary for governor in Ohio, according to a projection from the CNN Decision Desk, defeating three challengers as he seeks a second term in office.
DeWine, a staunch conservative but occasional critic of former President Donald Trump, benefited from the failure of his two leading rivals, former Rep. Jim Renacci and Joe Blystone, a farmer and first time candidate, to consolidate Trump’s base of support.
A veteran of nearly 40 years in Ohio GOP politics, DeWine appeared vulnerable early on in the campaign after a right wing backlash to his aggressive early handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. But his opponents struggled to raise money and DeWine, who has strong ties to state business community, entered the last weeks of the campaign with a comfortable lead in the polls.
DeWine will face off in November’s general election with either former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley or Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, who are competing for the Democratic nomination in a closely contested race.
CNN projection: Tim Ryan will win the Democratic primary for Senate in Ohio
Rep. Tim Ryan will win the Democratic primary for Senate in Ohio, according to a projection from the CNN Decision Desk.
Ryan was facing off against Morgan Harper, an attorney and former senior adviser at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Ryan has been running as the presumptive nominee for months now, looking to both take on the numerous candidates in the Republican primary while also attempting to win back the longtime Democratic voters who have left the party over in Ohio.
It’s an uphill climb for the longtime congressman. Ohio has not only moved away from Democrats in recent year, it has done so in dramatic fashion. No Democrat other than Sen. Sherrod Brown has won nonjudicial statewide office in Ohio since 2008, and President Barack Obama, in 2012, was the last Democratic presidential nominee to win Ohio. In 2020, Democrat Joe Biden became the first candidate in the last 60 years to win the White House without winning the state.
Ryan told CNN in a recent interview that while the “perception of the party is much different now than it was when I started,” he believes he has his “own record” and therefore “is not as tied to the Biden agenda only because I've got a 20-year record of doing things.”
“I've got a really good story to share with the Ohio voters that's not tied to Biden,” Ryan said. “So, I've got some room."
This strategy has been clear in Ryan’ paid advertising. In one spot, Ryan blames “both parties” in Washington for "wasting time on stupid fights." In another ad, Ryan – standing in a bar and playing darts – says, “Defunding the police is way off the mark. We need more cops—not less. My party also got it wrong on the trade deals that sent your jobs overseas.”
Ryan is hopeful that a chaotic primary on the GOP side will help turn off moderate Republican voters. And that voters who are interested in more than just the focus on securing former President Donald Trump’s nomination will be open to backing a Democrat.
"You know, the Columbus TV station doesn't just go to Republicans," Ryan said, joking that a range of voters, from moderate Republicans to Democrats have been activated by what he called a "divisive" GOP primary that focused on "very narrow issues."