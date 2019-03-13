Paul Manafort sentencingBy Katelyn Polantz, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Manafort will address the court
Paul Manafort will address the court, his lawyers said.
He will "show he is truly sorry for violating the law" his lawyer Kevin Downing said.
Prosecutor: Manafort "had to make a choice. He decided to represent foreign governments."
In his final sentencing argument, prosecutor Andrew Weissman said Paul Manafort "had to make a choice" — and he decided to work for other countries instead of for the US.
Prosecutors make final sentence argument: Manafort "committed crimes that undermined our political process"
Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann is making final sentencing argument now.
Here's the first sentence of it, which he's reading from a paper at the podium: “We’re here today because of crimes Paul Manafort committed for over a decade.”
Weissmann mentions the foreign bank accounts, and includes that some money came from Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch who came up in proceedings but never registered in the meat of the case, which was largely about Ukrainian politicians
Weissmann asks restitution of $6 million from Jackson.
"Mr. Manafort committed crimes that undermined our political process."
Both prosecutors and defense team will argue what they think the sentence should be
Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she is going to let both sides argue what they think the sentence should be for Paul Manafort.
Jackson says she has signed the agreed order of forfeiture for $11 million. She offered Manafort a small reprieve: That Manafort has met his burden, gives him credit for pleading and giving sworn admissions in court.
However, her determination that he legally accepted responsibility isn't a judgment of character: That will come later from Jackson today, she said. His acceptance responsibility, per her determination so far, is not "in a more existential and personal sense."
What the defense team is saying: Manafort's lawyers said he accepted responsibility by pleading guilty.
What prosecutors are saying: Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann argued the flip side, pointing out that Manafort tried to argue he wasn't a leader of the conspiracy — that Manafort tried to say it was just him and Rick Gates involved in the scheme. That's not correct, Weissmann said, and should be considered regarding acceptance of responsibility.
Manafort made "false statements to the FBI and false statements to the grand jury repeatedly" Weissmann reminded Judge Jackson.
What Manafort is doing throughout all of this: Manafort has been sitting exceptionally still in his wheelchair. He has one arm on the table, pushed slightly away from it and turned so he doesn't have anyone — including the judge — in his gaze. He is either looking at the wall or has his eyes closed as Weissmann speaks.
Judge Jackson: Whether Manafort lied to Robert Mueller's team has "some relevance"
Judge Amy Berman Jackson addressed whether Paul Manafort was a leader of the criminal activity.
Why this matters: This factors into his sentence recommendations. They've got to settle the numbers on this for legal reasons — even with the 10-year cap — before she determines his actual sentence.
She took up Manafort's request to reconsider her breach of plea determination, related to Rick Gates and the Aug. 2 meeting. She said even though the defense had a point, she still finds the Special Counsel's Office was correct, and that Manafort gave intentionally gave false statements about his 2016 interactions with Konstantin Kilimnik, who was one of his closest business contacts and a Russia-based political operative.
Manafort's lawyer pushed back and said their position is that Manafort did accept responsibility.
The judge is outlining how she is sentencing Manafort today
Judge Amy Berman Jackson — who can sentence Paul Manafort to a maximum of 10 years today — just outlined how she is sentencing Manafort for two charges today.
"No charge carries the potential maximum sentence the defendant was facing for bank fraud in the other case," Jackson said. (That max was 30 years.)
Judge Jackson said they've got two issues to discuss today:
- Manafort's acceptance of responsibility
- Whether he had a leadership role in the offense.
Jackson made clear she is not handling Manafort's tax and bank fraud crimes, which he was sentenced for last week.
"What's happening today cannot be ... a review or revision of what's happening in another court," Jackson said.
Manafort's attorney argued for a lighter sentence before today's hearing
Paul Manafort's defense team argued in a recently filed sentencing memo that the former Trump campaign manager should serve less than the 10-year maximum total.
Manafort's lawyers asked that his sentence in DC run alongside his sentence in Virginia, instead of stacking the two sentences consecutively. Manafort pleaded guilty to his crimes as a part of a cooperation agreement.
"His case is not about murder, drug cartels, organized crime, the Madoff Ponzi scheme or the collapse of Enron," Manafort's defense attorneys wrote in the sentencing memo.
"Rather, at its core, the charges against the defendant stem from one operable set of facts: Mr. Manafort made a substantial amount of income working as a political consultant in Ukraine, he failed to report to the government the source and total amount of income he made from those activities, and he attempted to conceal his actions from the authorities. He has accepted full responsibility by pleading guilty to this conduct," Manafort's lawyers wrote.
Manafort has been in jail since June 2018 for a witness tampering allegation to which he admitted.
Manafort is in the courtroom
Paul Manafort is in the Washington, DC, courtroom ahead of his sentencing.
He is again in a wheelchair, but he's wearing a suit this time, unlike his last sentencing last week. Manafort isn't under the same condition that Judge T.S. Ellis set, where he was forced to keep the inmate scrubs on when there was no jury around.
The prosecutors are also in the courtroom. Meanwhile, more than 70 journalists, prosecutors, clerks and members of the public are congregated in the hallway outside the courtroom.
Manafort's family and friends have begged for leniency
Paul Manafort's family and friends wrote letters on his behalf to Judge Amy Berman Jackson before his sentencing today.
The letters paint the imprisoned former political operative as a successful, generous and empowering colleague and father — and an asset to Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
Here's what Doug Davenport, a friend and colleague, wrote to Jackson:
"Paul came to the Trump Presidential Campaign in early 2016 genuinely believing he could assist in helping elect an extremely unconventional GOP Candidate. He never deviated—day in/day out—from the sole mission he had been brought in to help achieve: a solid RNC Convention Delegate Operation and a secure GOP Presidential nomination for Donald Trump. ... Paul was simply an easy lightning rod to go after for detractors of Candidate — and now President—Trump."
In other letters to the judge submitted Monday, his wife, Kathleen, called him "the rock the family has relied on for years."
"I love him very much," she wrote. She attended nearly all of his major court hearings and his three-week criminal trial in summer 2018 for financial fraud, in which he was first convicted.
His daughter, other relatives and a neighbor who testified against him at his Virginia trial also wrote to Jackson, asking for mercy. One friend noted how Manafort coached youth basketball; another described how Manafort served as an altar boy in elementary school.