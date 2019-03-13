Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she is going to let both sides argue what they think the sentence should be for Paul Manafort.

Jackson says she has signed the agreed order of forfeiture for $11 million. She offered Manafort a small reprieve: That Manafort has met his burden, gives him credit for pleading and giving sworn admissions in court.

However, her determination that he legally accepted responsibility isn't a judgment of character: That will come later from Jackson today, she said. His acceptance responsibility, per her determination so far, is not "in a more existential and personal sense."

What the defense team is saying: Manafort's lawyers said he accepted responsibility by pleading guilty.

"Our view is that he did not back away," Tom Zehnle said. "Mr. Manafort has come forward, he's accepted responsibility by pleading guilty" to both counts."

What prosecutors are saying: Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann argued the flip side, pointing out that Manafort tried to argue he wasn't a leader of the conspiracy — that Manafort tried to say it was just him and Rick Gates involved in the scheme. That's not correct, Weissmann said, and should be considered regarding acceptance of responsibility.

Manafort made "false statements to the FBI and false statements to the grand jury repeatedly" Weissmann reminded Judge Jackson.

What Manafort is doing throughout all of this: Manafort has been sitting exceptionally still in his wheelchair. He has one arm on the table, pushed slightly away from it and turned so he doesn't have anyone — including the judge — in his gaze. He is either looking at the wall or has his eyes closed as Weissmann speaks.