Fauci says it's a "liberating feeling" to speak freely under Biden administration

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 21. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters that he feels liberated to speak freely about the coronavirus pandemic and the science behind it under the Biden administration.

When asked if he felt differently now that he works under President Biden versus President Trump, Fauci said:

"I don't want to be going back, you know, over history, but it's very clear that there were things that were said, be it regarding things like hydroxychloroquine and other things like that, that really was uncomfortable, because they were not based on scientific fact. I can tell you, I take no pleasure at all in being in a situation of contradicting the President. So, it was really something that you didn't feel that you could actually say something and there wouldn't be any repercussions about it."

Fauci noted that under President Biden, he feels that he can speak to topics based on his expertise.

"The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what the evidence —what the science is — and know that's it, let the science speak, it is somewhat of a liberating feeling," he said.

Watch the moment: