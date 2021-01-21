Biden confirmation team feels "confident" about Defense secretary nominee's waiver
From CNN's Jessica Dean
The Biden team is feeling confident this morning about the prospect of retired Gen. Lloyd Austin receiving a waiver to serve as Secretary of Defense when the House votes later today, according to a source familiar.
The source confirmed the Biden team believes it is seeing progress as more members announce their support for the waiver.
Austin, who retired in 2016, has been reaching out to top House and Senate lawmakers who will have to agree to pass legislation to grant the waiver, something approved only twice before in history, including for James Mattis to run Donald Trump's Pentagon in 2017.
7 min ago
The Oval Office got a Biden makeover. Here are some of the American heroes now surrounding his desk.
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
The press got its first glimpse of President Joe Biden's Oval Office on Wednesday, showing how in a matter of hours the office has visibly transformed in both dramatic and subtle ways to reflect the taste and politics of the officeholder.
Biden made some changes to the office's artwork. A portrait of Andrew Jackson, to the left of the seat at the Resolute Desk, has been replaced with a portrait of Benjamin Franklin by Joseph Duplessis. Like other works routinely lent to the White House, the portrait appears to be on loan from the Smithsonian Institution's National Gallery of Art.
Chavez sought to bring awareness to the harsh conditions of farmworkers in the US and fight for better wages. The prominent inclusion of his bust in the West Wing came the same day that Biden proposed immigration legislation that would allow undocumented farmworkers to qualify to apply for green cards immediately.
Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the labor leader's granddaughter, is Biden's director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.
Though not entirely visible to television cameras, the Post reported that "busts of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy flank a fireplace in the office" — in an apparent nod to their efforts in the civil rights movement.
There are also busts of Rosa Parks, Eleanor Roosevelt and an Allan Houser sculpture depicting a horse and Chiricahua Apache rider. The sculpture, the Post said, once belonged to the late Sen. Daniel Inouye, a Democrat representing Hawaii.
The Post report says other parts of the office now feature paintings of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton and a bust of Daniel Webster, a former senator who defended the Union. A bust of Winston Churchill has been removed from display.
19 min ago
Many White House staffers working from home as Biden's team implements workplace Covid-19 precautions
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
Unlike the Trump administration, many of Biden's staffers will continue working from home in the coming days and weeks.
Officials say they received new government computers and phones that were activated at noon on Wednesday that will allow them to conduct official business from living rooms, kitchens and home offices.
While many of the West Wing's individual offices have been assigned, the building will not be at capacity as it was for much of last year, despite the pandemic.
The few places that did implement some work from home requirements under Trump, like the National Security Council, will continue having officials work remotely.
This doesn't include Biden's top staffers like chief of staff Ron Klain and press secretary Jen Psaki, who were in the building yesterday when Biden arrived for the first time.
But other mid-level and lower-level staffers will work from home, a departure from the Trump aides who mostly continued coming to work without wearing masks.
As Psaki said during her press briefing on Wednesday, all staffers entering the complex will be required to undergo a Covid-19 test, wear an N95 mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Plexiglass barriers were also mounted on desks in the West Wing, something Trump officials had resisted.
24 min ago
House Democrats could deliver impeachment article as early as Friday
From CNN's Lauren Fox and Manu Raju
House Democrats are in discussions to send over the article of impeachment to the Senate as early as Friday, two sources say, but a complicating factor remains the fact that former President Donald Trump still does not have a lawyer to represent him in a Senate trial.
“The articles could be walked over Friday,” one source told CNN.
There are also discussions about how to ensure a trial can move quickly and not overwhelm the Biden agenda, but ultimately no timing has been finalized. Trump’s lack of lawyer underscores the chaos that the former president is still injecting on Capitol Hill even after he left Washington Wednesday.
Democrats want to make sure that the trial looks fair given the fact that Democrats are hoping to convince some Republican senators to vote to convict Trump. The fear is that moving ahead without Trump having a lawyer could make it harder to convince Republicans the process was fair.
29 min ago
House will vote on waiver today to allow Biden's defense secretary pick to serve in role
From CNN's Clare Foran
The House is expected to vote Thursday on a waiver to permit retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to serve as secretary of defense in the Biden administration.
President Joe Biden's pick for defense secretary will, in effect, have to win two votes: one from both chambers of Congress to grant the waiver and another from the Senate to confirm him for the position.
CNN has previously reported that Austin, who retired in 2016, has been reaching out to top House and Senate lawmakers who will have to agree to pass legislation to grant the waiver, something approved only twice before in history, including for James Mattis to run Donald Trump's Pentagon in 2017.
Congressional Democratic leaders are trying to move swiftly to confirm Cabinet members and other key officials following Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.
A schedule update from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer's office earlier this week announced that the House is expected to consider the legal exception needed to appoint Austin as secretary of defense on Thursday.
To win the waiver and confirmation, Austin must overcome objections from some lawmakers to allowing a recently retired general to assume the top civilian post at the Pentagon.
He addressed those concerns directly at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Tuesday afternoon, saying, "If confirmed, I will carry out the mission of the Department of Defense, always with the goal to deter war and ensure our nation's security, and I will uphold the principle of civilian control of the military, as intended."
50 min ago
Here's what to expect on the first full day of the Biden presidency
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will focus on tackling the coronavirus pandemic during their first full day of the Biden presidency today.
Biden is expected to deliver remarks at 2 p.m. ET on his administration’s Covid-19 response. The President is also expected to sign executive orders and other presidential actions related to the pandemic.
Biden and Harris will also receive a briefing from members of their Covid-19 team on the state of the pandemic and vaccinations.
Here's a look at their schedule:
10 a.m. ET: Biden, Harris and their spouses attend the Virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service hosted by the Washington National Cathedral.
12:45 p.m. ET: Biden and Harris receive the President's Daily Brief.
2 p.m. ET: Biden delivers remarks on his administration's coronavirus response. He will also sign executive orders. Harris is expected to attend the event.
2:25 p.m. ET: Biden and Harris receive a briefing from their Covid-19 team.
4 p.m. ET: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. She said Dr. Anthony Fauci would appear in the briefing.
32 min ago
Dr. Fauci will be at today's White House briefing, press secretary says
From CNN's Betsy Klein
Dr. Anthony Fauci will appear at today’s White House press briefing, currently scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during an appearance on MSNBC.
Psaki said during Wednesday’s briefing that the Biden administration would resume regular briefings with public health officials on coronavirus.
Biden asked Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious, to stay on in his role and to be a chief medical adviser in his incoming administration.
Fauci hit the ground running today, speaking to the World Health Organization at 4 a.m.
35 min ago
Biden's pick for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will testify in the Senate today
From CNN's Dan Merica and DJ Judd
The Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee will hold a hearing at 10 a.m. ET today to consider the nomination of Peter Buttigieg to be transportation secretary.
The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate would be the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary should his nomination make it through the chamber.
In remarks prepared for delivery ahead of his confirmation hearing, Buttigieg previews his vision for the department, saying that as a Cabinet secretary, he anticipates his department will “have a lot of work to do to improve the infrastructure in this country, a mission that will not only keep more people safe, but also grow our economy as we look to the future.”
President Biden said last month when nominating Buttigieg, that he sees the Department of Transportation as the "site of some of our most ambitious plans to build back better" and that he trusts "Mayor Pete to lead this work with focus, decency, and a bold vision."
Where Cabinet confirmations stand: The Senate confirmed Biden's first Cabinet nominee Wednesday evening, voting to approve his pick for director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, on his first day in office
CNN's Manu Raju, Jeremy Herb and Zachary Cohen contributed reporting to this post.
37 min ago
Biden issues pandemic plan to improve vaccine distribution, expand testing and reopen schools
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Joe Biden’s first full day in office today will focus on Covid-19, rolling out his national strategy for the pandemic amid the Trump administration response he inherited, with record high cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
There is a lot of work to do, officials said, and it’s actually “so much worse” than they thought.
White House Covid coordinator Jeff Zients noted there was “big confusion” surrounding the FDA-recommended schedule for a second dose of vaccine, but said that pointed to a larger issue.
“That speaks to the larger problem I was talking about before, which is what we’re inheriting from the Trump administration — what we're inheriting is so much worse than we could have imagined, and you know, we are committed to being transparent and honest with American people,”
“For almost a year now, Americans could not look to the federal government for any strategy, let alone a comprehensive approach to respond to Covid. And we've seen the tragic costs of that failure. As President Biden steps into office today that, that'll change tomorrow,” Zients added.
Zients railed against a “lack of cooperation” from the Trump administration, which he called an “impediment” as the administration faces the challenges of vaccinations with visibility into supply and allocations. He said he felt “confident” the administration can meet its 100 million shots in 100 days target, but called for additional funding from Congress to help with badly-needed infrastructure, particularly testing.
“We do not have nearly enough testing capacity in this country. On the diagnostic side, we still are too slow, don't have the right capacity and then on the asymptomatic screening side, we're woefully under capacity so we need the money in order to really ramp up testing,” Zients said.
The Biden strategy, he said, will be “a fundamentally different approach from the Trump administration,” and will be “driven by science, data, and public health,” not politics.