Lindsey Graham says the Senate is "not going to split the day" during the trial

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, said he doesn’t think Republicans should agree to split impeachment trial days to also consider other legislative business, such as Covid-19 relief and confirming President Biden’s cabinet nominees, for the duration of the trial.
“We’re not going to split the day,” Graham said Friday. “At least I wouldn’t. That’s the business of the Senate, once we go into it, they’re choosing to do this. We’re going to do it the way we’ve always done it. We’ve never split the day.”
He also said he’s hopeful Schumer and McConnell will reach an agreement “fairly quickly” on how to proceed to the trial, after the New York Democrat announced this morning that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will send over the article of impeachment on Monday.