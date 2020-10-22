Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Final 2020 debate

live news

Live

Coronavirus updates

Live Updates

Final 2020 presidential debate

By Meg Wagner, Kyle Blaine, Jessica Estepa, Melissa Macaya and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 9:23 p.m. ET, October 22, 2020
22 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
17 min ago

The final Trump-Biden debate has begun 

From CNN's Maeve Reston

Source: Pool
Source: Pool

The final 2020 presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden just kicked off in Nashville. 

Trump enters the debate in need of a major shakeup that will change the trajectory of the race as he trails Biden in both national polls and key swing states that will determine whether he has a path to victory in the Electoral College.

With just 12 days to go before Election Day, Trump has been campaigning across the country with grievance-laden rallies, lashing out at his advisers and medical experts, blaming China for the spread of coronavirus and refusing to take any blame for his poor handling of the pandemic, which has created a huge drag on his poll numbers.

Biden currently has a larger lead in national polls than Hillary Clinton did at this point in 2016. In CNN's Poll of Polls, Biden is leading Trump by 10 points nationally and he is also showing considerable strength in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin where Trump won by narrow margins in 2016.

16 min ago

Melania Trump has entered the debate hall

From CNN's Kate Bennett

First lady Melania Trump arriving before the start of the second and final presidential debate on Thursday in Nashville.
First lady Melania Trump arriving before the start of the second and final presidential debate on Thursday in Nashville. Julio Cortez/AP

Melania Trump has entered the debate hall and is wearing a mask.

Her attendance marks a shift from Tuesday, when, citing an "abundance of caution" and a "lingering cough" after her bout with Covid-19, Trump backed out of a planned appearance with her husband to introduce him at a Pennsylvania rally.

27 min ago

Here's what some undecided voters are looking for in tonight’s debate

CNN's Aditi Sangal

CNN's Gary Tuchman is watching tonight's presidential debate with 11 undecided voters in Davidson, North Carolina.

One voter says she's looking get some more specifics tonight before making a decision.

"I haven't gotten specifics that tell me that there is a candidate among them who has the will and the wherewithal and the temperament to do what's right for our country," she said.

Another voter is split between voting on policy issues or election fairness.

"Well, I really oppose abortion. But I'm concerned that President trump is a threat to the fairness of elections, so I'm really torn," he said.

We'll check in with these voters at the end of the debate to get their reaction and ask them if they've made a decision. 

Hear what the voters had to say:

31 min ago

Win or lose, tonight is Trump’s final presidential debate ever

From CNN's Kevin Liptak:

Win or lose, tonight is President Donald Trump’s final appearance ever on a presidential debate stage. 

His methods haven’t changed much since his first time out in a primary debate in 2015 — when he sparred with moderator Megyn Kelly and later made sexist attacks on her. He still enters the sessions relying primarily on his instincts as a brawler and doesn’t prepare nearly as much as his adversaries.

He held a brief and informal session earlier on Thursday with some of his team, but did not conduct a full mock debate before tonight.

That has been his practice for most of his relatively brief debating career. Trump has preferred more ad-hoc sessions, with advisers peppering him with questions during down moments, than a full dress rehearsal. 

He’s had some hits and misses along the way. Some of his general election debates in 2016, and particularly his final one against Hillary Clinton, were viewed by his team as a success.

After that first debate with a large GOP primary field in 2015, many Republicans wondered how much longer they would have to contend with his outbursts and behavior.

Five years later, those traits — and those concerns — are as present as ever.

40 min ago

Trump has arrived at the debate site

President Trump's motorcade has arrived at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, for his final debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The debate begins at 9 p.m. ET.

1 hr 4 min ago

Where Biden and Trump stand in CNN's poll of polls

The CNN Poll of Polls tracks the average poll result in the race for president between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The poll of polls includes the most recent polls that meet CNN’s CNN’s standards for reporting and that measure the views of registered or likely voters. The poll of polls does not have a margin of sampling error.

Here's where the candidates stand as of today in the polling average:

1 hr 7 min ago

Here's why GOP senators are also bracing for tonight's debate 

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny

It’s not just the race for the White House that Republicans are anxious about – it’s holding onto their Senate majority.

The first debate caused heartburn for senators locked in tight contests across the country.

Since then, a handful have gently sought to distance themselves from President Trump – hoping to do what they can to prevent significant defeats down-ballot.

If tonight’s debate is a repeat of the first one, watch for even more senators to join that chorus – and begin making the case that a Republican Senate is needed as a check on a potential Joe Biden presidency.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has told his GOP senators to do whatever they think is best – even making that point.

Of course, it’s an open question whether such an argument would work at this late stage of the campaign.

1 hr 12 min ago

The debate is less than 1 hour away. Here's what you need to know about tonight's showdown.

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

Less than two weeks from Election Day, Joe Biden and President Trump are scheduled to appear onstage ge 9:00 p.m. ET for the final general election presidential debate of 2020.

The televised event may be the last opportunity for both candidates to reach a massive national audience before Nov. 3.

Here's everything you need to know about the final debate:

  • The location: The debate will take place at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. It is scheduled to run from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET without commercial breaks.
  • The topics: Debate moderator, NBC's Kristen Welker, will bring six topics: "Fighting COVID-19," "American Families," "Race in America," "Climate Change," "National Security" and "Leadership."
  • The debate structure: Each segment will last about 15 minutes, and the candidates will have two minutes to respond after the moderator opens each segment with a question. Welker will then use the rest of the time in the segment to facilitate further discussion on the topic.
  • How this debate is different: The Commission on Presidential Debates recently announced that Biden and Trump would have their microphones muted during portions of the debate. At the start of each of the six segments, each candidate will be given two minutes to answer an initial question, and during that portion, the opposing candidate's microphone will be muted. The rule change was made after the first debate devolved into chaos, with Trump frequently interrupting and heckling Biden and the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News.
  • How to watch and follow: The debate will air live on CNN, CNN en Español and CNN International. It will stream live in its entirety, without requiring log-in to a cable provider, on CNN.com's homepage, across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV. You can also follow CNN's live debate coverage on CNN.com, which will include analysis and fact checking.

1 hr 10 min ago

This could be one of Biden's biggest challenges tonight

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden arrives on his campaign plane at Nashville International Airport on Thursday in Nashville.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden arrives on his campaign plane at Nashville International Airport on Thursday in Nashville. Carolyn Kaster/AP

Joe Biden’s messaging for the past several months has been consistent – focusing on the coronavirus pandemic and the economy as he’s tried to turn the election into a referendum of President Trump's handling of the crisis.

It’s a contrast to the President, who has waged multiple lines of attacks on Biden to try to find something that will stick.

One of the challenges for Biden tonight is to not get bogged down in the directions President Trump might try to take this debate – including those personal attacks on his family.

One tactic Biden used during that first debate that he’s expected to repeat again tonight is looking directly into camera as he makes his case.

These were moments that the Biden campaign feels worked well for Biden last time around as he looked to connect with voters at home.