President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden just wrapped up their second and final presidential debate of the 2020 election.
We want to know what you thought about it.
Tell us what impact it had on you, using the form below.
By Meg Wagner, Kyle Blaine, Jessica Estepa, Melissa Macaya and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN
From CNN's Melissa Mahtani
At the end of tonight’s final presidential debate, President Trump kept a similar lead in speaking time he maintained throughout the debate, speaking for approximately three more minutes than former Vice President Biden.
From CNN's Anneken Tappe
President Trump, who has long touted his own prosperity as a selling point, attacked Biden’s lifestyle, saying, “You have houses all over the place.”
Facts first: This is false.
While Biden has reported earning millions since leaving office, the former vice president doesn’t have houses “all over the place.” He owns two properties in Delaware.
Biden’s main home in Greenville, a suburb of Wilmington, was constructed on land he bought in 1996 for $350,000.
Biden bought a vacation home, also in Delaware, for $2.7 million in 2017 — after he finished his tenure as vice president and signed a lucrative book deal.
From CNN's Sierra Jenkins and Elizabeth Cohen
President Trump claimed a vaccine for Covid-19 is ready.
“We have a vaccine that’s coming, it’s ready,” said Trump.
Facts First: It’s false to say that a vaccine is currently ready. The FDA has not approved a vaccine for emergency use authorization.
There are currently four US clinical vaccine trials in Phase 3 with Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson.
Two clinical trials are paused with no indication when they will resume. AstraZeneca paused more than a month ago on Sept. 8 when a participant developed an unexplained illness. Johnson & Johnson paused on Oct. 12 for the same reason.
Pfizer and Moderna have both said they could apply for Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration in the coming weeks, but only if they have positive results from their Phase 3 clinical trials. Neither company says they know whether the results will be positive. Pfizer has said they could apply for emergency use authorization after the third week in November. Moderna has said they could apply in early December.
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
President Trump said during Thursday’s debate that he understands why parents of color fear that their children may be unfairly targeted by the police — but he didn't expand on what he plans to do to solve that problem.
Both Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden were asked about "the talk" many parents of color have with their children about how to respond if they encounter police. The candidates were asked whether they understand why these parents fear that their children will be targeted for the color of their skin.
“Yes, I do,” Trump responded. “And again, (Biden’s) been in government for 47 years. He never did a thing.”
Trump continued to criticize Biden’s involvement in the 1994 crime bill before moving on to listing what he perceived as his accomplishments for the Black community.
“Nobody has done more for the Black community than Donald Trump. And if you look, with the exception of Abraham Lincoln … nobody has done what I’ve done,” Trump said, specifically citing criminal justice reform efforts, funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the establishment of Opportunity Zones.
The President later said he thinks he has “great relationships with all people.”
“I am the least racist person in this room,” Trump continued.
The President said he didn’t know what to say to Americans who are concerned with his rhetoric being racist.
“I don’t know what to say … It makes me sad,” Trump said.
From CNN's Kevin Liptak:
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden were both asked a provocative and important question about race: Could they understand why Black parents give their children the “talk” about how to handle encounters with law enforcement?
Trump’s instinct was to insist -- again -- that he’s done more for African-Americans than any previous president since Abraham Lincoln — and to attack Biden for his record, including on a crime bill from the 1990s.
He didn’t specifically address the question.
But when pressed about his previous reluctance to condemn white supremacy by moderator Kristen Welker, who is herself Black, Trump made a bold claim.
"I’m the least racist person in this room,” Trump said.
Biden, meanwhile, sought to cast Trump as stoking racial divisions, one of the driving arguments of his entire campaign.
"Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist presidents we've had in modern history,” he said, making reference to Trump’s previous claim. “This guy has a dog whistle as big as a fog horn.”
The candidates’ responses were designed less to convince Black voters that either man would be better for them than to convince White voters that Trump is or is not racist. It’s one of the factors that has driven down Trump’s poll numbers among suburban women, who have been turned off by Trump’s constant stoking of divisions.
How Trump simply stating that he is not racist reverses that impression — given the ample evidence of him stoking racist conspiracies or fomenting racial divisions — isn’t clear.
CNN's Aditi Sangal
President Trump slammed former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama for doing a "poor job" during their two terms in the White House.
"Joe, I ran because of you. I ran because of Barack Obama. Because you did a poor job. If I thought you did a good job, I would have never run," Trump said.
As Biden talked about his policy plan on race and criminal justice reform, Trump accused the former vice president of doing "nothing" during his tenure in the White House.
"Why didn't you do that four years ago, even less than that? You were the vice president. You keep talking about all these things you're going to do. But you were there just a short time ago and you guys did nothing," Trump added.
From CNN's Kate Sullivan
Former Vice President Joe Biden said Thursday during the presidential debate that he understands why people of color fear that their children could be targeted by police because of the color of their skin.
The moderator, NBC’s Kristen Welker, described "the talk" that many Black and brown parents in America have with their children.
“It happens regardless of class and income — parents who feel they have no choice but to prepare their children for the chance that they could be targeted, including by the police, for no reason other than the color of their skin,” Welker said.
“Mr. Vice President, in the next two minutes, I want you to speak directly to these families,” Welker continued. “Do you understand why these parents fear for their children?
“I do,” Biden responded, adding that his daughter is a social worker who has written about this topic.
“I never had to tell my daughter if she's pulled over make sure she puts, for a traffic stop, put both hands on top of the wheel and don't reach for the glove box because someone might shoot you,” Biden said.
He continued, “But a Black parent, no matter how wealthy or poor they are, has to teach their child when you're walking down the street don't have a hoodie on when you go across the street, making sure you in fact if you get pulled over, yes, sir, no, sir, hands on top of the wheel, because you are in fact the victim whether you're a … person making $300,000 a year person or someone who's on food stamps.”
“The fact of the matter is there is institutional racism in America,” Biden said.
From CNN's Mackenzie Happe and Kate Sullivan
The candidates are being asked about the climate crisis and their campaign proposals on the topic.
Here's a look at how they compare on this policy issue: