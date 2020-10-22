President Donald Trump participates in the final presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belmont University on October 22 in Nashville. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

President Trump said during Thursday’s debate that he understands why parents of color fear that their children may be unfairly targeted by the police — but he didn't expand on what he plans to do to solve that problem.

Both Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden were asked about "the talk" many parents of color have with their children about how to respond if they encounter police. The candidates were asked whether they understand why these parents fear that their children will be targeted for the color of their skin.

“Yes, I do,” Trump responded. “And again, (Biden’s) been in government for 47 years. He never did a thing.”

Trump continued to criticize Biden’s involvement in the 1994 crime bill before moving on to listing what he perceived as his accomplishments for the Black community.

“Nobody has done more for the Black community than Donald Trump. And if you look, with the exception of Abraham Lincoln … nobody has done what I’ve done,” Trump said, specifically citing criminal justice reform efforts, funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the establishment of Opportunity Zones.

The President later said he thinks he has “great relationships with all people.”

“I am the least racist person in this room,” Trump continued.

The President said he didn’t know what to say to Americans who are concerned with his rhetoric being racist.

“I don’t know what to say … It makes me sad,” Trump said.

Watch the moment: