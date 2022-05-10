Audio
West Virginia and Nebraska 2022 primary elections

By Maureen Chowdhury, Meg Wagner, JiMin Lee and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 6:25 p.m. ET, May 10, 2022
1 min ago

Nebraska is one of the most Republican states. Heading into today's primary, it's an even deeper shade of red.

From CNN's Gregory Krieg, Jeff Zeleny and Dan Merica

People in Greenwood, Nebraska, arrive for a rally that former President Donald Trump was scheduled to attend on May 1.
Nebraska is one of the most Republican states in the country. Heading into Tuesday's primary, it's an even deeper shade of red.

Over the last two months, the Republican Party has gained nearly 8,500 registered voters, according to the Nebraska secretary of state, including about 6,400 in April alone.

The state's Democratic Party has lost nearly the same number, confirming speculation that Democrats are so eager to weigh in on one of the state's most fiercely competitive elections in years that they have switched parties to take sides in the GOP governor's primary.

A whisper campaign among local Democrats steadily grew in recent weeks, urging voters to change parties to support state Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, a Republican who is seen by some as a more acceptable conservative alternative to Charles Herbster, the candidate backed by former President Trump, or Jim Pillen, supported by Gov. Ricketts.

Nebraska has not elected a Democrat to the governor's office since Ben Nelson won a second term in 1994, so Democrats are well aware that their best ability to influence the race comes by voicing their views in the Republican primary.

While 8,500 new voters may not seem like much in a state with more than 600,000 registered Republicans, the last time Nebraska saw a competitive primary for governor, in 2014, Ricketts won by only 2,300 votes.

6 min ago

Voter voices: West Virginians say inflation and high gas prices are key issues this primary season

From CNN's Rachel Janfaza

CNN spoke with a number of primary election voters outside of Jefferson High School in Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia, Tuesday, where voters were deciding between candidates in the hotly contested Republican congressional primary between Reps. Alex Mooney and David McKinley.

Amid concerns about inflation and high gas prices, voters agreed that the school board election and debates over critical race theory were also top of mind. 

Melodie Williams, who serves on the Jefferson County Republican Executive Committee as a representative for Charles Town and was on the ballot herself Tuesday, told CNN she voted for Mooney. 

Asked what issues mattered most in Tuesday’s race, Williams said “getting a conservative … to represent us locally here.”

“Alex Mooney is that person,” she said. “We need somebody to, you know … offset the Biden administration as much as possible,” Williams said, citing qualms with President Joe Biden’s energy and economic policies. 
“It’s really putting hardships on people. We’re talking $5 gas,” Williams said of the inflation and rising gas prices. 

Williams said she appreciates that Mooney “stands on our gun rights” and “is a very pro-life candidate.” Asked about the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, Williams said she does not think the final decision will be “as detrimental as people think."

She said if Roe v. Wade is overturned, “it will just go to the states and then the states can decide how they want to do it in their particular state ... Which is how it should be.” 

One couple whose son attended and was very involved at Jefferson High School told CNN their focus Tuesday was on the school board election, listing critical race theory, or CRT, as something that should be left out of classroom curriculum.

“I don’t think it needs to be taught in school,” Stephanie Gianniny, a 54-year-old from Harpers Ferry, said of CRT.

“This is as grassroots as it gets,” Jim Gianniny, who is 64, said of the school board election. Jim told CNN he is “very concerned with the shape of our country right now,” and described the school board election as “an ingredient that goes into the bigger picture.” 

The couple, who said they had sat in on a lot of school board meetings in the past, said they “would like to see [the school board] status quo.” 

“We realize it can be kind of a thankless job at times so the least we can do is come here to support them,” said Jim.

Yet for his part, Ramon Alvarez, an 81-year-old from Charles Town, said he is “very anti those who want to eliminate CRT.”

Alvarez, who said the school board race was the driving factor behind his trip to the polls Tuesday, believes the board “determines what type of education our future generation will have,” and described his ideal curriculum as one that is “open,” “progressive” and will encourage “college bound” students. 

Alvarez, who told CNN he cast a ballot for McKinley, described the West Virginia Republican backed by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin as “more progressive,” and described his vote as “anti-Alex Mooney.” 

“I don’t think he’s a West Virginian, and I don’t think he’s voted on behalf of West Virginia,” Alvarez said of Mooney. 

Though Alvarez appreciates that Manchin has been “fiscally responsible,” and thinks he has “done a good job,” he said Manchin’s endorsement in the race did not play a role in his decision making process. 

Likewise, Barbara Campbell, a 72-year-old retired teacher who lives in Charles Town, said education was the issue that drove her to the polls Tuesday. Campbell would like to see smaller class sizes, especially in elementary schools, she said. 

Though she did not share who she voted for, Campbell said that the high profile endorsements in the congressional primary did “not really” play a role in her decision making process and were “neither here nor there.”

Polls in West Virginia close at 7:30 p.m. ET.

22 min ago

West Virginia is holding the country’s first member vs. member primary this election cycle. Here's why.

From Janie Boschma, Renée Rigdon, Byron Manley and Ethan Cohen

Every 10 years, states redraw the boundaries of their congressional districts to reflect new population counts from the census. West Virginia lost a congressional seat due to population decline, which meant Republicans couldn’t protect all three of their congressional incumbents.

The state legislature drew two safe Republican seats, putting Reps. Alex Mooney and David McKinley in the state’s new 2nd District. Mooney vs. McKinley is the country’s first member vs. member primary this election cycle.

See the new and old map in the story below:

39 min ago

What Nebraska voters are saying about Herbster's candidacy — and the sexual misconduct allegations he's facing

From CNN's Rachel Janfaza and Maeve Reston

Charles Herbster speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference in February.
Allegations of sexual misconduct by eight women against Nebraska Republican Charles Herbster, and former President Trump's defense of him, have brought national attention to the candidate's quest for the state's governorship in Tuesday's primary.

But like many of the more than 50 voters CNN spoke with here, most of whom are Republicans, 59-year-old Lisa Ketcham said she has "mixed" feelings about the allegations, amid fierce pushback from the businessman and farmer/rancher, who has denied them. Ketcham, a Republican from Omaha, said the allegations raised concerns for her but neither the controversy nor Trump's endorsement would be the driving factors when she casts her ballot.

The Nebraska Examiner's mid-April accounts of seven women who said they were groped by Herbster at political events or beauty pageants, and an additional woman who accused him of kissing her forcibly, injected a jolt of uncertainty into the GOP primary to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts. The Examiner said that all eight accounts were corroborated either by witnesses or people who spoke to the women about what happened immediately afterward.

It's already been an unpredictable three-way race in this heavily Republican state between Herbster; hog farmer and University of Nebraska Board of Regents member Jim Pillen, who has Ricketts' support; and state Sen. Brett Lindstrom. And earlier this month, Trump —whose endorsement is widely sought in GOP primaries — traveled to Nebraska to shore up Herbster at a rally where he dismissed the women's accounts.

In an interview with CNN, Herbster also dismissed the allegations as a "politically-timed smear."

"They did it to Donald J. Trump. They did it to Brett Kavanaugh," Herbster said, alluding to sexual assault allegations against the former President and current Supreme Court justice.

Ketcham, the 59-year-old from Omaha whom CNN met at the Village Pointe shopping center, said she plans to do her "research" on Herbster, "as far as what he can do for Nebraska," but is leaning toward Pillen, Herbster's chief rival. Still, she said she wants to see the women's claims investigated more deeply: "If (Herbster) wants to have any kind of clout, he needs to clear up those allegations."

But conversations with voters suggested that Ricketts' support of Pillen could ultimately carry greater weight on Tuesday than Trump's backing of Herbster. Though Trump won Nebraska 58% to 39% over now-President Joe Biden and remains enormously popular among GOP voters, Ricketts has actively campaigned against Herbster, a longtime political rival whom he has said is not qualified to be governor.

Many voters in the state said they were supporting Pillen, in part because of Ricketts' faith in him and his focus on economic issues, while others said they were backing Lindstrom because they think he has been less negative. Some voters expressed distaste for the negativity of Herbster's ads, as well as an overall exhaustion with the "mudslinging," as one voter put it, at a time when Nebraskans are facing pressing economic concerns such as inflation.

"World issues are affecting us like anybody else. ... Gas is up, ag is up, fertilizer. We can't get fertilizer to farmers, and we're an ag community," said Vicky Ewin, a 64-year-old Republican who works for an agriculture supply, maintenance and distribution company. "Those farmers are suffering."

Read the full story:

55 min ago

Analysis: GOP still favored in midterms — despite Supreme Court possible overturning of Roe v. Wade

Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten

People demonstrate outside of the Supreme Court building on May 4.
The national political environment has favored Republicans since last fall. And it has only gotten worse for Democrats in the months since as inflation has skyrocketed and President Biden's approval rating has dropped.

The recent leak of a draft US Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wadeseemed to give Democrats a winning issue to rally their base and swing voters in the midterm elections. After all, most Americans support the landmark 1973 high court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Our new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, however, shows that such hopes are likely unfounded. Republicans look like they remain in the driver's seat for November because voters don't trust Democrats on the all-important issue of the economy.

The May 3-5 CNN survey, conducted after the draft opinion became public, shows Republicans with a 49% to 42% advantage on the generic congressional ballot. If that 7-point lead held through the election, it would be as large a win for the GOP in the national House vote as it was in 2010 — when Republicans regained the House majority and ended up with 242 seats out of 435.

More to the point, it's the widest edge for Republicans on the generic ballot in a CNN poll this entire cycle. Just before the draft opinion leaked, an April 28-May 1 CNN poll gave Republicans 45% and Democrats 44% on the generic ballot question. A CNN survey conducted from January to February put Republicans at 44% and Democrats at 43%.

It would be a mistake, at this point, to interpret these results as Republicans benefiting from a potential Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade. Polls shift all the time for many reasons, and my guess is this is just statistical noise.

But it definitely does seem, at this time, that the news of the draft abortion opinion hasn't shifted voters toward Democrats.

Of course, midterms are not only about voter preference. They're also about who turns out to vote. Midterm turnout is traditionally significantly lower than in presidential years.

CNN's polling gets at the potential differential turnout by asking voters how enthusiastic they are about voting in November. The correlation between enthusiasm and turnout isn't perfect, but a motivated voter is more likely to vote.

You could imagine Democrats becoming more fired up to vote (relative to Republicans) this past week because they would be upset over a potential Supreme Court decision overturning Roe.

Read the full analysis here.

1 hr 13 min ago

Trump dismisses groping allegations against Nebraska gubernatorial candidate he's supporting

From CNN's Gabby Orr and Paul LeBlanc

Former President Donald Trump arrives for a rally in Greenwood, Nebraska, on May 1.
Former President Trump defended Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster at a rally on May 1, dismissing recent sexual misconduct allegations against him as "malicious" and saying they were the main motivation for his decision to hold an event in the Cornhusker State ahead of the GOP primary later this month.

"He's been badly maligned and it's a shame. That's why I came out here," Trump, who has faced more than a dozen sexual misconduct allegations and denied them, said of Herbster during his remarks in Greenwood, Nebraska. "It would have been easy for me to say, 'I'm not gonna come.' I defend my people when I know they're good."

The full-throated defense came just days after the Nebraska Examiner reported that seven women, including Republican state Sen. Julie Slama, had accused Herbster of groping them at political events or beauty pageants, with an additional woman accusing him of kissing her forcibly. In six cases, at least one eyewitness corroborated the women's allegations, the publication reported.

Herbster has denied the allegations, calling them "100% false." He filed a lawsuit Friday against Slama —who says that Herbster reached up her skirt during a Republican fundraising dinner in 2019 — and claimed to have suffered "grievous harm to his reputation" from her accusation.

Trump at the rally claimed to have met several friends of Herbster who defended him before the former President took the stage.

"Charles W. Herbster will never bend to the RINOs, the media, or the radical left. That's why they're doing everything they can to stop him. Malicious charges to derail him long enough that the election can go by before the proper defense can be put forward," the former President said.

1 hr 40 min ago

Democratic Sen. Manchin was in ad for West Virginia Republican facing Trump-endorsed rival in primary

From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi

US Sen. Joe Manchin speaks on Capitol Hill in March.
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be taking sides in the bitter Republican primary in his home state of West Virginia that pits US Rep. David McKinley against Trump-backed Rep. Alex Mooney.

In a 30-second video ad released in April, Manchin says, "Alex Mooney has proven he's all about Alex Mooney. But West Virginians know David McKinley is all about us."

McKinley and Mooney are facing off in Tuesday's Republican primary for West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District after the state lost a seat in redistricting following the 2020 census.

Former President Trump endorsed Mooney last year after he voted against a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which was a key part of President Biden's economic agenda. McKinley voted for the infrastructure package, which Biden later signed into law.

In the ad, Manchin accuses Mooney and his "out-of-state supporters" of suggesting McKinley supported Biden's sweeping Build Back Better plan, saying it was an "outright lie."

"David McKinley has always opposed reckless spending because it doesn't make sense for West Virginia," says Manchin, who also did not support the President's climate and social spending plan.

CNN reached out to McKinley's campaign for comment.

Asked if Manchin was endorsing McKinley, the senator's spokesperson Sam Runyon told CNN that the "ad speaks for itself."

Read more here.

2 hr ago

Ohio's Senate primary was the first major midterm test of Trump's endorsement power — and his candidate won 

From CNN's Eric Bradner, Dan Merica and Gregory Krieg

J.D. Vance, a candidate for the US Senate, arrives on stage in Cincinnati after winning the GOP primary in Ohio on May 3.
J.D. Vance, a candidate for the US Senate, arrives on stage in Cincinnati after winning the GOP primary in Ohio on May 3. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Primary season continues to roll on with contests Tuesday in West Virginia and Nebraska. GOP primaries in both states will again test the power of former President Trump's endorsement.

Last Tuesday, Ohio's Republican Senate primary was the first major midterm test of Trump's enduring influence over the Republican Party — and Trump's candidate won.

J.D. Vance, the venture capitalist and "Hillbilly Elegy" author, emerged from a well-funded field of Republicans vying to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman.

It was the marquee contest of primaries in Ohio and Indiana last Tuesday in which incumbents and establishment-backed figures otherwise largely prevailed. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine easily bested Republicans who had criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, while Democratic Rep. Shontel Brown cruised to victory in her Cleveland-area congressional district in a rematch against progressive Nina Turner.

Vance was languishing in the polls and written off by several of his rivals — until Trump stepped into the race. With his mid-April endorsement, the former President delivered Vance what nearly everyone else in the race had coveted and built their campaign around trying to secure.

The shift was immediate. At Vance's campaign stops, some attendees said they were persuaded by Trump. At his rivals' events, voters said they had planned to vote for someone else — but Trump's endorsement had given them pause.

Vance's victory underscored the former President's role as the kingmaker in the Republican Party. Though it's not clear whether Trump will succeed in his effort to oust incumbent Republicans he believes have wronged him, Ohio's results demonstrated that in open-seat races, his endorsement might be the most important factor.

The political press, Vance said at his victory party Tuesday night, "wanted to write a story that this campaign would be the death of Donald Trump's 'America First' agenda. Ladies and gentlemen, it ain't the death of the 'America First' agenda."

How Vance did it: Vance tapped into an anti-establishment message, taking constant aim at China and slamming Democrats over border security problems that he blamed for Ohio's opioid crisis. He also copped to his biggest liability in the primary, telling Republican crowds bluntly that his past criticism of Trump had been wrong.

It didn't hurt that the Republican primary was a months-long demolition derby. At an early debate, former state treasurer Josh Mandel and businessman Mike Gibbons — who at the time were jockeying for first place in the polls — nearly fist-fought. No one consistently topped 30% in the polls, and a huge portion of the primary electorate was undecided.

Vance's ready-for-television personality and ease at the microphone were obvious. He had the backing of billionaire tech mogul Peter Thiel, who pumped millions of dollars into a television advertising campaign to boost Vance. And he had already won over Trump's GOP acolytes — he campaigned with Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump Jr.

But all of that wasn't enough to overcome his previous critiques of the former President — until Trump himself endorsed Vance and said at a rally in Delaware County last month that he didn't mind that Vance had once "said some bad sh*t about me."

"I want to pick somebody that's going to win, and this man is going to win," Trump said at the rally.

Read takeaways from last week's Ohio and Indiana primaries here.

2 hr 17 min ago

More tests of Trump's sway are coming today

From CNN's Eric Bradner, Dan Merica and Gregory Krieg

Campaign posters with former President Donald Trump are seen in Greenwood, Nebraska, on May 1.
The 2022 primary calendar is set to accelerate, with contests in Nebraska and West Virginia today. And in both states, former President Trump is playing a prominent role in marquee races.

In Nebraska's race to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, Trump has endorsed Charles Herbster, a candidate who has faced more than a dozen sexual misconduct allegations and denied them.

Trump defended Herbster at a rally earlier this month. "He's been badly maligned and it's a shame. That's why I came out here," Trump said. "It would have been easy for me to say, 'I'm not gonna come.' I defend my people when I know they're good."

The full-throated defense came just days after the Nebraska Examiner reported that seven women, including Republican state Sen. Julie Slama, had accused Herbster of groping them at political events or beauty pageants, with an additional woman accusing him of kissing her forcibly.

In six cases, at least one eyewitness corroborated the women's allegations, the publication reported. Herbster has denied the allegations, calling them "100% false." He filed a lawsuit Friday against Slama — who says that Herbster reached up her skirt during a Republican fundraising dinner in 2019 — and claimed to have suffered "grievous harm to his reputation" from her accusation.

West Virginia, meanwhile, lost a seat in the House after the 2020 census, leading to two congressmen, Reps. Alex Mooney and David McKinley, squaring off for a single seat.

Trump endorsed Mooney, and conservative groups have lined up behind his campaign. McKinley, meanwhile, has establishment support — including from Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who appeared in a television ad on McKinley's behalf.