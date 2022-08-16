Voters cast ballots at a polling location in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on August 16. (David Williams/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Polls are closing in Wyoming at 9 p.m. ET. The immediate political future of Rep. Liz Cheney, one of former President Donald Trump's most powerful critics in the GOP, is at stake tonight as the last of the House Republicans who voted for his impeachment to face primary voters.

She's facing a challenge from Trump-endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman, among others, in a state the former President won with nearly 70% of the vote in 2020. His enduring popularity there, coupled with Cheney's role as vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, has made the three-term congresswoman and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney a top target of Trump allies.

Trump's grip on the GOP has been proven again and again since he left Washington. Once considered an up-and-comer in the party, Cheney, a fierce conservative, was booted from House GOP leadership last year over her unyielding opposition to the former President.

Of the 10 House Republicans who voted for his second impeachment, at least seven are not coming back to Congress next year, either because they're not running for reelection or were defeated in a primary. The two survivors to date, in California and Washington, benefited from their states' nonpartisan primary system. Cheney has no such cushion, though a late push for Democrats and independents to register for the GOP primary might soften the ultimate count.

More about the primary: Leading Republicans on Capitol Hill have coalesced around Hageman, who has embraced Trump's false election fraud claims and called the 2020 contest "rigged." House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, another Hageman supporter, on Monday said during an appearance on Fox News that the election in Wyoming is "going to be a referendum on the January 6 committee."

Cheney's focus on the committee's work and her unwavering commitment to, in her words, doing "everything I can to ensure that (Trump) never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office," has set her apart from the small band of GOP colleagues who also voted for impeachment and are running for reelection. What her pledge entails, in practice, remains to be seen, but chatter about a 2024 presidential run has already begun.

