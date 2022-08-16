By Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond and Melissa Macaya, CNN
Updated 10:36 p.m. ET, August 16, 2022
26 Posts
Sort by
1 min ago
Cheney: The path to victory was clear, but it would've required that I go along with Trump's election lies
Rep. Liz Cheney said that the path to winning the Republican nomination for her House seat "was clear," but it would have required her to "go along with President Trump's lie about the 2020 election."
"Two years ago, I won this primary with 73% of the vote. I could easily have done the same again. The path was clear," Cheney said during a speech from Jackson, Wyoming, after CNN projected her defeat. "But it would've required that I go along with President Trump's lie about the 2020 election. It would've required that I enable his ongoing efforts to unravel our democratic system and attack the foundations of our republic. That was a path I could not and would not take."
She continued: "No House seat, no office in this land is more important than the principles that we are all sworn to protect. And I well understood the potential political consequences of abiding by my duty our republic relies upon the goodwill of all candidates for office. To accept, honorably, the outcome of elections. Tonight Harriet Hageman, has received the most votes in this primary. She won. I called her to concede the race. This primary election is over. But now the real work begins."
8 min ago
"Our work is far from over": Cheney remembers words from Gold Star father that guided her work
After being projected to lose her primary bid for reelection in Wyoming, GOP Rep. Liz Cheney said a message she received from a Gold Star father more than a year ago has guided her actions.
"He said to me, 'standing up for truth honors all who gave all' and have thought of his words every single day since then," Cheney said in remarks from Jackson, Wyoming.
"I thought of them because they are a reminder of how we must all conduct ourselves. We must conduct ourselves in a way that is worthy of the men and women who wear the uniform of this nation and in particular, of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice," she added.
Cheney said "this is not a game," adding that "every one of us must be committed" to defending America. She also thanked her staff and said, "our work is far from over."
"And at the heart of our democratic process are elections. They are the foundational principle of our Constitution," she said.
12 min ago
CNN Projection: Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman defeats Liz Cheney in Wyoming’s House race
From CNN staff
Harriet Hageman will win the Republican nomination in Wyoming's House race, defeating Liz Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump and has helped lead the House Jan. 6 investigation, CNN projects.
Hageman grew up on her family's small ranch near Fort Laramie, with a population of 207, not far from the state's border with Nebraska. Long before her fight with Cheney, Hageman gained prominence as a natural resources attorney, specializing in cases protecting the state's water, public lands and agriculture.
"One of the things, I think, we need to do is make the federal government largely irrelevant to our everyday lives," Hageman told voters this week during a stop at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce luncheon, highlighting decades of legal work fighting against such policies as protecting gray wolves under the Endangered Species Act and broader plans of national forest conservation.
Hageman, 59, spent most of her career doing this work at her own law firm in Cheyenne. But now, she is a senior litigation counsel for the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a group based in Washington that battles environmental regulations, taxes and campaign finance restrictions.
She has spent much of the last year driving around the state to build a campaign against Cheney, telling voters that she's traveled about 40,000 miles since announcing her campaign nearly a year ago. Yet in the final week of the primary here, she had no public campaign events, rather meeting privately with groups.
Three other Republicans rounded out the primary ballot.
21 min ago
What the scene is like at the Cheney and Hageman campaign events as results start to come in
From CNN's Glen Dacy in Cheyenne, Wyoming and Jeff Zeleny in Jackson, Wyoming
As polls close across the state of Wyoming and results start to come in, a gathering is taking place in a third floor event center in the Cheyenne Frontier Days, home to one of the largest rodeos in the country located in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
The room is filled with enthusiastic Harriet Hageman supporters. They are serenaded by an ironic playlist of music by Elton John ("Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting"), Fleetwood Mac ("Don't Stop") Lynard Skynard ("Sweet Home Alabama") and Bruce Springsteen ("Glory Days").
People are jovial and light. Confidence fills the room as folks nibble on food and sip cocktails.
The evening started with a prayer and reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance.
At Rep. Liz Cheney’s event at a cattle ranch outside Jackson, Wyoming, CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports that people are gathered having food and drinks outside.
There is a sense that some friends of Cheney have driven from across the state to support, he said.
Zeleny reports that the crowd does not seem “dispirited,” as Cheney faces a tough challenge from Hageman, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Cheney has been one of the Trump's toughest critics and voted for his impeachment.
Zeleny said the crowd is wondering what she will say in her speech — regardless of the outcome of the election including her plans for 2024. He adds Cheney will likely not make a specific declaration about that but there is a “festive mood about what her future might be,” Zeleny reports.
40 min ago
Longtime television producer advising Jan. 6 committee is present at Cheney's event in Wyoming
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny in Jackson, Wyoming
James Goldston, the veteran television producer who has spent the last several months advising the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, is on hand in Wyoming tonight for Rep. Liz Cheney’s speech.
Goldston, the former president of ABC News, was surveying the scene at Cheney’s campaign event at a cattle ranch outside Jackson. He and a small film crew were taking in the picturesque landscape, with the Grand Tetons in the distance and the Wyoming prairie bathed in the evening sunlight, in what will be a stunning backdrop for a marquee Cheney speech expected later today.
As the vice chair of the committee, Cheney worked closely with Goldston’s team in presenting the findings in a TV-ready fashion to a national audience. They have worked together to edit hours and hours of recordings that have brought to life the insurrection as it unfolded.
Goldston was not in Wyoming as part of his work as a special adviser to the House committee, CNN has learned, but rather on assignment for his own production company for potential future projects involving Cheney.
“She invited him as a friend and it has nothing to do with committee work,” Jeremy Adler, a spokesperson for Cheney, told CNN.
Goldston declined to comment.
1 hr 11 min ago
Polls are closing in Wyoming. Here's what to know about the race between Cheney and a Trump-backed challenger
From CNN's Rachel Janfaza, Ethan Cohen, Melissa Holzberg DePalo, Clara Grudberg and Nicholas Anastacio
It is 9 p.m. ET and polls are closing in Wyoming.
The key race we are tracking: Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is facing several Republican challengers, including attorney Harriet Hageman, whom former President Donald Trump has endorsed. Cheney has been one of Trump's harshest critics and was ousted from her House Republican leadership post last year after publicly rejecting for months Trump's lie that he won the 2020 presidential election. Cheney is also the last of the House Republicans who voted for Trump's impeachment to face primary voters.
"No matter what the outcome, it is certainly the beginning of a battle that is gonna continue and is going to go on, and as a country, we're facing very challenging and difficult times. We are facing a moment where our democracy really is under attack and under threat," Cheney told CBS earlier today in Wyoming.
"And those of us across the board — Republicans, Democrats and independents — who believe deeply in freedom and who care about the Constitution and the future of the country, I think have an obligation to put that above party and, I think that fight is clearly going to continue and clearly going to go on," she said.
Cheney is expected to deliver remarks tonight near Jackson, Wyoming, and intends to make the case that she is at “the beginning of the battle,” advisers told CNN's Jeff Zeleny, as she calls on Republicans, Democrats and independents to join her fight to protect democracy and the rule of law in America.
A University of Wyoming poll released last week found that Cheney is trailing Hageman by 29 points. Yet one question looming over the Republican primary is how many Democrats and independents will switch parties and vote for Cheney, which even her supporters acknowledge is her only chance to stay competitive.
The Cowboy State is also holding a gubernatorial primary election.
She's facing a challenge from Trump-endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman, among others, in a state the former President won with nearly 70% of the vote in 2020. His enduring popularity there, coupled with Cheney's role as vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, has made the three-term congresswoman and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney a top target of Trump allies.
Trump's grip on the GOP has been proven again and again since he left Washington. Once considered an up-and-comer in the party, Cheney, a fierce conservative, was booted from House GOP leadership last year over her unyielding opposition to the former President.
Of the 10 House Republicans who voted for his second impeachment, at least seven are not coming back to Congress next year, either because they're not running for reelection or were defeated in a primary. The two survivors to date, in California and Washington, benefited from their states' nonpartisan primary system. Cheney has no such cushion, though a late push for Democrats and independents to register for the GOP primary might soften the ultimate count.
More about the primary: Leading Republicans on Capitol Hill have coalesced around Hageman, who has embraced Trump's false election fraud claims and called the 2020 contest "rigged." House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, another Hageman supporter, on Monday said during an appearance on Fox News that the election in Wyoming is "going to be a referendum on the January 6 committee."
Cheney's focus on the committee's work and her unwavering commitment to, in her words, doing "everything I can to ensure that (Trump) never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office," has set her apart from the small band of GOP colleagues who also voted for impeachment and are running for reelection. What her pledge entails, in practice, remains to be seen, but chatter about a 2024 presidential run has already begun.
Watch CNN's John King break down the Cheney vs. Hageman race:
2 hr 54 min ago
Cheney isn't the only Trump critic facing voters today
From CNN's Gregory Krieg
While Rep. Liz Cheney's fate in Wyoming has grabbed the most headlines, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican who voted to convict Trump during his second impeachment trial, is also facing new competition this year fueled by her lack of fealty to former President Donald Trump. Unlike Cheney, however, Murkowski — herself the latest in a proud statewide political dynasty — is a better bet to overcome the forces arrayed against her.
That's in large part due to Alaska's nonpartisan top-four primary, which, like in the House race, sends the top four candidates to the general election, which will be decided by a ranked-choice vote if no one receives a majority. That process should aid Murkowski against Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka, the former commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration.
Murkowski has in the past enjoyed broad support, across partisan lines, in a state that elected her father, Frank Murkowski, first to the Senate and then as its governor. He then appointed his daughter to her current position in 2002. When she was defeated in a 2010 primary during the tea party wave, Murkowski launched a write-in campaign and defeated GOP nominee Joe Miller in the fall.
The state's gubernatorial primary also features some familiar names: Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy and independent former Gov. Bill Walker, who likely would have lost to Dunleavy in his 2018 reelection bid had he not dropped out shortly before the election and endorsed Democrat Mark Begich.
Dunleavy, now seeking a second term, won the one-on-one contest by less than 10 points.
3 hr 24 min ago
Sarah Palin is looking to make a comeback in Alaska
From CNN's Gregory Krieg
If Wyoming GOP. Rep. Liz Cheney is threatened with being cast into her party's wilderness, a prominent figure from its recent past is hoping to return from more than a decade off the electoral map.
Former Alaska governor and 2008 vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, whose ascent marked a precursor to the party's Trump era, returned to the ballot on Tuesday. In this new iteration, she is the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump in a three-deep field vying to fill the remainder of the late GOP Rep. Don Young's seat.
Palin, who resigned as governor in 2009, is squaring off in the special election with Nick Begich III, the Republican scion of the state's most storied Democratic family, and former Democratic state Rep. Mary Peltola, who was endorsed by independent Al Gross after he dropped out of the race despite making the final four. If none of the three active candidates secures a majority of the vote, the election will be decided with a ranked-choice calculation that begins at the end of the month.
The three special election contenders — along with nearly 20 other candidates, most notably Republican Tara Sweeney — are also running in a concurrent primary that will determine the four finalists for the November election that will decide who will win the at-large House seat for the next full term.