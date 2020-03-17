2020 primaries in Florida, Illinois and Arizona
There’s a widespread concern among Illinois primary voters about the effects of coronavirus
Preliminary findings from a CNN Primary Poll in Illinois finds widespread concern about the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, with many worried about the direction of the nation’s economy in the next year.
A majority of Democratic primary voters in the state say they are very concerned about the effects of the virus, and nearly 9 in 10 say they are at least somewhat concerned about it.
About half say they are very worried about the direction the nation’s economy could take, a figure that rises to almost 6 in 10 among those who are deeply concerned about the virus’ effects.
Sanders calls for $2 trillion package to deal with coronavirus
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders focused an address he gave on election night entirely on responding to the coronavirus outbreak, including proposals he plans to introduce to Democratic leadership to tackle the crisis.
"This is an unprecedented moment that will require an unprecedented amount of money," Sanders said via livestream from Washington, DC, where the Senate is in session this week. He added that it will take "$2 trillion to prevent deaths, job losses and to avoid an economic catastrophe."
Among those proposals, Sanders said Medicare should be empowered to cover all medical bills and called for using existing emergency authority under the Defense Production Act to dramatically scale production in the US for masks, ventilators and medical equipment.
He also asked supporters to reach out with suggestions for proposals.
"In every state there is a different level of crisis," Sanders said. "In every occupation, a different level of concern."
Sanders said there would be more details about the proposals posted on his campaign website tomorrow.
"Our country and our world are facing an unprecedented series of crises," Sanders said. "We are dealing with a growing economic meltdown ... We are dealing with a political crisis as well."
Majority of Democratic primary voters prioritize a candidate who can beat Trump
Voters in the three states hosting elections today are no different than their predecessors in the primary so far on at least one score: Majorities in all three prioritize nominating a candidate who can beat President Donald Trump over one who agrees with them on the issues.
About two-thirds in Arizona and Florida say so, as do about 6 in 10 in Illinois. That’s right about on par with the overall share across all states where exit, entrance or primary polls have been conducted so far.
In Arizona, a state widely expected to be a battleground in November, about 7 in 10 say they are angry about the Trump administration, slightly higher than the roughly two-thirds who say so in Illinois and the 6 in 10 who feel the same way in Florida.
Around a quarter in Arizona are dissatisfied with the Trump administration, a third in Florida, and a quarter in Illinois. One in 10 or less are enthusiastic or satisfied with the administration.
Joe Biden will deliver election remarks via livestream
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will deliver primary election night remarks via livestream Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, according to campaign statement.
“As the country and world face an unprecedented public health and economic crisis, Vice President Biden will lay out his vision for America, call on Americans to come together to address this global health pandemic, and describe how we will come out of the crisis stronger as one nation,” the campaign said in the statement.
Few Democratic primary voters said coronavirus would change their decision to vote
Relatively few Democratic primary voters in Florida and Illinois said that the coronavirus itself would change their decision to vote, according to preliminary CNN polling.
Voters interviewed from Thursday on who had not yet voted early were asked how likely it was that they would change their decision to vote because of the virus.
All told, just 8% of primary voters in Illinois and 6% in Florida said it was very or somewhat likely that the impact of coronavirus could change their decision to vote.
Here's where things stand in Florida
Some polls have already closed in parts of Florida, where 219 delegates are at stake.
With 11% of the vote in Florida, Joe Biden is already leading with 59.4% to Bernie Sanders' 18.3%.
The former vice president is up by more than 100,000 votes right now in Florida.
Watch:
Democratic primary voters trust Biden over Sanders to handle a major crisis, CNN poll finds
Democratic primary voters across all three states heading to the polls on Tuesday said they trust former Vice President Joe Biden over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to handle a major crisis like the coronavirus pandemic facing the nation, according to preliminary findings from CNN primary polling.
About 6 in 10 in Illinois and Arizona said they would trust Biden more in a crisis, while in Florida, that stood higher at about 7 in 10.
That mirrors findings from exit polling conducted last week, which found Biden trusted by a wide margin over Sanders among Democratic primary voters in Michigan, Missouri, and Washington.
Bernie Sanders will speak tonight about coronavirus
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday will give remarks on the coronavirus crisis at 7:15 p.m. ET, his campaign said. He will address "how our response to the outbreak should put working families and the most vulnerable first."
He'll speak to reporters via livestream.
This Illinois resident says she didn’t vote at all
Stacey Chiampas didn’t feel safe doing in-person voting today.
She didn’t struggle with the decision to stay home, saying, "It was both out of concern for my health, as I am near 60, but also for my parents and the health of other elderly folks. Wish it could wait until May or early June like what they did in Ohio.”
Chiampas noted that her vote “would have gone to former Vice President Joe Biden” if she would have voted today, something she hopes she can do come November.
“Hopefully I can give Joe my vote in November,” she added.
Chiampas had tweeted at Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker two days ago — before Ohio postponed its primary.
“@GovPritzker cancel the election! The elderly who are in the line of fire of this virus are the ones more apt to vote!!!”