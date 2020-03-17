Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders delivers a campaign update at the Hotel Vermont on March 11 in Burlington, Vermont. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders focused an address he gave on election night entirely on responding to the coronavirus outbreak, including proposals he plans to introduce to Democratic leadership to tackle the crisis.

"This is an unprecedented moment that will require an unprecedented amount of money," Sanders said via livestream from Washington, DC, where the Senate is in session this week. He added that it will take "$2 trillion to prevent deaths, job losses and to avoid an economic catastrophe."

Among those proposals, Sanders said Medicare should be empowered to cover all medical bills and called for using existing emergency authority under the Defense Production Act to dramatically scale production in the US for masks, ventilators and medical equipment.

He also asked supporters to reach out with suggestions for proposals.

"In every state there is a different level of crisis," Sanders said. "In every occupation, a different level of concern."

Sanders said there would be more details about the proposals posted on his campaign website tomorrow.