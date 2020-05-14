Shawn Thew/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

When asked by Rep. Eshoo about what could be done for the country “to get it right” on coronavirus response, Bright noted that a “comprehensive strategy” was needed that included widespread testing, tracing and ongoing efforts to “develop a cure.”

“I believe with proper leadership and collaboration across government, with the best science leading the way, we can devise a comprehensive strategy, we can devise a plan that includes all Americans and help them help us guide us through this pandemic,” Bright said.

Bright said the Trump administration’s preparation for the pandemic was lacking and “critical steps” were not taken in time.

“The window is closing to address this pandemic because we still do not have a standard centralized coordinated plan to take this nation through this response,” Bright said.