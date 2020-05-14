Coronavirus whistleblower Rick Bright testifies
Here's what needs to be done to halt the pandemic, according to Bright
When asked by Rep. Eshoo about what could be done for the country “to get it right” on coronavirus response, Bright noted that a “comprehensive strategy” was needed that included widespread testing, tracing and ongoing efforts to “develop a cure.”
“I believe with proper leadership and collaboration across government, with the best science leading the way, we can devise a comprehensive strategy, we can devise a plan that includes all Americans and help them help us guide us through this pandemic,” Bright said.
Bright said the Trump administration’s preparation for the pandemic was lacking and “critical steps” were not taken in time.
“The window is closing to address this pandemic because we still do not have a standard centralized coordinated plan to take this nation through this response,” Bright said.
Ousted vaccine director: "Let us speak without fear of retribution"
In his opening remarks, ousted vaccine director Rick Bright told House members that “Americans deserve the truth,” and he said scientists must be allowed to “speak without fear of retribution.”
“We need to be truthful with the American people. Americans deserve the truth. The truth must be based on science. We have the world's greatest scientists. Let us lead. Let us speak without fear of retribution. We must listen. Each of us can and must do our part now,” Bright said.
In his filed a whistleblower complaint last week, Bright alleged he was removed from his post in retaliation for opposing the broad use of a drug frequently touted by President Trump as a coronavirus treatment.
Rick Bright: "Without better planning, 2020 could be darkest winter in modern history"
Dr. Rick Bright, who once lead the federal office charged with developing countermeasures to infectious diseases, said the US will endure "darkest winter in modern history" if the US does not take extra preparations for coronavirus.
"Our window of opportunity is closing. If we fail to improve our response now, based on science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged. There will be likely a resurgence of Covid-19 this fall that will be greatly compounded by the challenges of seasonal influenza," he said. "Without better planning, 2020 could be darkest winter in modern history."
Bright was recently removed from his post at Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. He has said he was removed and transferred to "a more limited and less impactful position" at National Institutes of Health after he "resisted efforts to promote" the "unproven" drug hydroxychloroquine.
Watch:
Top committee Republican: Bright "raised serious allegations, and they deserve investigation"
Rep. Michael Burgess, the Republican ranking member of the House's health subcommittee, noted that whistleblower Dr. Rick Bright “raised serious allegations” in his complaint.
"Every whistleblower deserves to be heard. Dr. Bright has raised serious allegations, and they deserve investigation. Whistleblowers must have their rights protected and deserve to have their allegations investigated with policies and procedures that have been long established and upheld as independent and fair," Burgess said.
However, Burgess called Bright's hearing “premature” and said it was a “disservice” to investigations into Bright’s complaint.
Burgess also slammed his Democratic colleagues for what he alleged was a delayed participation in the coronavirus pandemic debate.
“We should be conducting a hearing on the real time implementation of the pandemic all hazardous preparedness in advance reservation act. And we should have done it in February.” Burgess said.
About the complaint: Bright, who once served as the director of a key federal office charged with developing medical countermeasures, said he filed a whistleblower complaint last week alleging he was removed from his post in retaliation for opposing the broad use of a drug frequently touted by President Trump as a coronavirus treatment.
Watch:
Democrat: "We can't have a system where the government fires those who get it right"
Chair Anna Eshoo, a Democrat from California, at today's House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee criticized the Trump administration.
“We can’t have a system where the government fires those who get it right and reward those who get it completely wrong," she said.
She called Dr. Rick Bright’s whistleblower filing “one of the most specific and troubling whistleblower complaints I’ve ever seen.”
Some background: Bright was recently removed from his post at Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. He has said he was removed and transferred to "a more limited and less impactful position" at National Institutes of Health after he "resisted efforts to promote" the "unproven" drug chloroquine.
Top committee Democrat: Trump's coronavirus response was "inept, ineffective and extremely late"
Rep. Anna Eshoo, the chair of the House's Health subcommittee, kicked off today's hearing by slamming the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are the greatest country on earth and yet we have the most cases and the most deaths from Covid-19 of any nation in the world,” Eshoo said.
Eshoo called the White House’s response an “inept, ineffective and extremely late effort” and said the government has failed the more than “80,000 souls that have been lost.”
Watch:
House committee observes moment of silence for coronavirus victims
Rep. Anna Eshoo, the chair of the health subcommittee of the House's Committee on Energy and Commerce, paused during her opening statement for a moment of silence to honor the victims of cortonavirus.
"I now ask for a moment of silence in honor of the over 80,000 Americans who have lost their lives from Covid-19," she said.
Here’s what it looks like inside the House hearing room during a pandemic
The health subcommittee of the House's Committee on Energy and Commerce is in session to hear the testimony of Rick Bright, the ousted director of the office involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine.
Bright is wearing a mask, as are some of the House members.
Lawmakers are seated far apart from each other inside the hearing room.
The hearing just started
The House Committee on Energy and Commerce health subcommittee is now in session.
The members will hear testimony this morning from Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted director of the federal office charged with developing countermeasures to infectious diseases.
Bright is expected to warn that "2020 will be darkest winter in modern history" without additional preparations to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
You can read his full prepared opening statement here.