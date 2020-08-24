Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

RNC day 1

live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Wisconsin police shooting

Live Updates

Republican National Convention 2020: Day 1

By Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Rebekah Metzler and Jessica Estepa, CNN

Updated 0031 GMT (0831 HKT) August 25, 2020
17 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

The first night of the RNC has begun. Here's what you need to know.

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

President Donald Trump speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention on Monday, August 24, in Charlotte.
President Donald Trump speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention on Monday, August 24, in Charlotte. Chris Carlson/AP

Republicans have kicked off night one of the Republican National Convention tonight with a theme focused around the "Land of Promise" after formally nominating President Donald Trump earlier in the day.

While the in-person Democratic National Convention was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic, Republicans began their convention with an in-person roll call in Charlotte, North Carolina, and then move to remote speeches largely from an auditorium in Washington, DC — but, in an unprecedented move, also from the White House.

The start to the Republican convention comes as the first polls since the DNC last week show Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has gained popularity, but has not widened his lead over Trump.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence appeared at the roll call in North Carolina on Monday to thank delegates.

Notable speakers tonight will include some of Trump's Republican allies in Congress (Sen. Tim Scott, House GOP Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Jim Jordan), former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and the President's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Besides lawmakers, tonight's program includes a list of speakers who appear to have credited the Trump administration and Republicans for policy successes or who have been successful examples of the President's policies in action.

The lineup will include the father of a student killed in the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, a GOP congressional candidate who starred in a viral video about "the reality for Black people" in Baltimore and a coffee shop owner who was the first to qualify for a Paycheck Protection Program loan in Montana.

There will also be remarks by Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the couple who drew national attention this summer after they were filmed brandishing guns at a group of protesters who were walking along the neighborhood's private street, en route to the St. Louis mayor's residence to advocate for policing reform.

Read more about key things to watch tonight here.

8 min ago

No live audience at DC auditorium tonight

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

While there will be an audience when President Trump delivers his address from the South Lawn Thursday night, sources tell CNN the RNC and Trump campaign scrapped plans to have a live audience at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC, where Donald Trump Jr. and others will give their speeches Monday night. 

Gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited in Washington under current regulations and it became too much of a headache to figure out how to safely have an effective audience, an official involved in the planning told CNN.

11 min ago

RNC will address Covid-19 tonight

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

The conversation at the Republican National Convention is expected to focus on Covid-19 during at least a portion of the program Monday night.

Officials, lawmakers and allies of President Donald Trump will attempt to rebut four days of Democrats hammering his response as inadequate during last week's Democratic National Convention.

On Monday, Trump teased possible breakthroughs for a vaccine as critics accused him of putting a political timeline on a scientific endeavor. 

Trump is expected to appear with frontline workers tonight.

19 min ago

Cardinal Timothy Dolan defends decision to offer prayer at RNC

From CNN's Ganesh Setty and Kevin Bohn

Cardinal Timothy Dolan defended his Republican National Convention appearance by stating he doesn't see offering a prayer as an endorsement of a party or a candidate after receiving online criticism.

Posting on Twitter his previous statement on why he agreed to participate, Dolan said that had he been invited to offer a prayer during the Democratic National Convention he would have "happily accepted," as he did during the 2012 DNC convention

The statement says it’s one of his “most sacred obligations” to “try and respond positively whenever I am invited to pray.”

“Prayer is speaking to God, offering Him praise, thanking Him for his many blessings, and asking for His intercession; it is not political or partisan.”

In response to CNN’s inquiry about some of the criticism he has received since word emerged of his participation, Dolan acknowledged it.

“I want to say that I maintain almost neutrality when it comes to Politics, we the church absolutely don't get involved in party politics, I only represent a sector of the church, if we don't pray for America, as Catholics, who will? The RNC involvement is giving me a positive criticism these past days," he told CNN.

The Archdiocese of New York says that they notified the Democratic National Committee that Cardinal Dolan would accept an invitation to pray at the Democratic National Convention as well.

"We notified the DNC that the Cardinal would also accept an invitation to pray at their convention, if they wished. However, they had already invited other Catholic representatives to pray," Joseph Zwilling, the director of communications for the Archdiocese of New York told CNN.

Read the tweet:

24 min ago

"Surprises" to come at tonight's RNC, Trump campaign official says

From CNN's DJ Judd

A senior Trump campaign official told reporters on a call today that the President "will be making an appearance every night” of this week’s Republican National Convention, though he will not be speaking every night.

Tonight’s appearance involves Trump “meeting with frontline workers during the course of the broadcast, honoring them for their sacrifices and commitment to keeping the American people healthy, safe and supplied. These will include police officers, firefighters, nurses, truckers and delivery drivers, and President Trump will be welcoming and thanking the frontline workers for their efforts,” according to the official.

The official also pointed to the list of speakers announced earlier today for tonight’s RNC programming, telling reporters, “there may be names, not included on the list, who will in fact speak tonight. And we do anticipate that there will be some surprises that we are not rolling out at this point, and there may be further information about those as we get closer to airtime.”

25 min ago

Joe Biden was endorsed by more than 2 dozen former GOP lawmakers on first day of RNC

From CNN's Chandelis Duster

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, August 20, in Wilmington, Delaware.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, August 20, in Wilmington, Delaware. Andrew Harnik/AP

More than two dozen former Republican lawmakers announced Monday they are endorsing Joe Biden for president.

Former Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona and former Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania are among those throwing their support behind the Democratic presidential nominee through "Republicans for Biden," and the endorsements come on the morning of the first day of the Republican National Convention.

Biden has repeatedly emphasized Republican support as he looks to build a broad coalition in his campaign against President Trump.

While the endorsements offer a symbolic boost to Biden as he seeks to win over persuadable voters, Trump is still overwhelmingly popular among Republicans, a point made by Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh, who dismissed the significance of the endorsements.

"Joe Biden has been a failure in the Washington Swamp for a half century, so no one should be surprised when Swamp creatures gather to protect one of their own," Murtaugh said. "President Trump has unprecedented support — over 95% — among real Republican voters and is also making strong inroads in Biden's core Democrat constituencies, like Black Americans, Latinos, and union members. President Trump's record of success for all Americans will carry him to victory in November."

Along with Flake and Dent, former Sens. Gordon Humphrey of New Hampshire and John Warner of Virginia added their support.

Read more about the endorsements here

34 min ago

Trump kicked off the RNC with a dark message despite aides claims of optimism

From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Mary Kay Mallonee

President Donald Trump speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention on Monday, August 24, in Charlotte.
President Donald Trump speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention on Monday, August 24, in Charlotte. Chris Carlson/AP

Ahead of the Republican National Convention kicking off today, President Donald Trump said to expect an overall positive message.

“I think the overall is going to be a very positive as opposed to a dark — a very, very positive message," Trump said in an interview on Fox News with “The Next Revolution” host Steve Hilton that was taped on Friday and aired Sunday night.

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said Republicans would present an "optimistic and upbeat convention this week" in contrast with what he described as last week's "massive grievance fest" of a Democratic National Convention.

Speaking from Charlotte, North Carolina, moments after he was formally renominated as the Republican Party standard-bearer, however, Trump delivered a screed that predicted a legally contested election in November and complained that Democrats were exploiting the coronavirus pandemic — still raging in the United States — to undermine his reelection.

"What they're doing is using Covid to steal an election. They're using Covid to defraud the American people, all of our people, of a fair and free election," Trump said, without evidence, to applause from GOP delegates, who were gathering in North Carolina to conduct the formal business of the party convention.

It was hardly the optimistic message that Trump's advisers have been relentlessly previewing ahead of this week's renomination festivities. Instead, Trump's speech was indistinguishable from the meandering, grievance-filled appearances he has been making in the lead-up to his scaled-down convention.

37 min ago

Former "Apprentice" producer helping to put together RNC

From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Jim Acosta

Sadoux Kim, a former producer of “The Apprentice,” is one of the producers and consultants helping to put together the Republican National Convention, three sources confirmed to CNN.

A source familiar with convention planning, a White House official and a campaign official confirmed to CNN Kim is helping to put together the show but did not detail his specific role.

The New York Times, which first reported Kim’s involvement, said he was a longtime deputy to Mark Burnett, who created and produced “The Apprentice.”

44 min ago

RNC will not adopt new platform at 2020 convention

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Jim Acosta

The Republican National Committee has confirmed it will not release a new platform during the 2020 convention this week — and in lieu of one, the party will support President Trump's agenda. 

In one of several resolutions issued and viewed by CNN, the RNC said it has "unanimously voted to forego the Convention Committee on Platform, in appreciation of the fact that it did not want a small contingent of delegates formulating a new platform without the breadth of perspectives within the ever-growing Republican movement." 

Instead there will be no new platform until the next convention in 2024 and, in the meantime, the RNC "will continue to enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda." Despite multiple opportunities, Trump has struggled repeatedly to articulate what a second term of his presidency would look like and what goals he'd like to achieve. 

On June 12, Trump tweeted, "The Republican Party has not yet voted on a Platform. No rush. I prefer a new and updated Platform, short form, if possible."

The resolution issued this week said is due to logistics and if the platform committee had been able to meet this year without Covid-19 restrictions, the RNC "would have undoubtedly unanimously agreed to reassert the Party’s strong support for President Donald Trump and his Administration."

Before the convention was dramatically scaled back, Trump's aides, including Jared Kushner and Bill Stepien, had been assembling a platform for 2020, which they were hoping would be slimmed down.

The RNC accused the media of misrepresenting why it is not adopting a new platform this convention and said reporters are engaging in "misleading advocacy for the failed policies of the Obama-Biden Administration." 

It ends by saying "any motion to amend the 2016 Platform...will be ruled out of order."