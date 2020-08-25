President Donald Trump joins first lady Melania Trump on stage after her speech to the 2020 Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House, on Tuesday in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

As President Donald Trump watched from the audience, first lady Melania Trump praised his administration and defended his leadership style during her Republican National Convention remarks delivered from the White House Rose Garden.

"In my husband, you have a president who will not stop fighting for you and your families. I see how hard he works each day and night and despite the unprecedented attacks from the media and opposition, he will not give up. In fact, if you tell him that it cannot be done, he just works harder," the first lady said.

She took a moment of her speech to uphold Trump's character and leadership style, and why she believes he is the President the country needs for four more years.

"He is what is best for our country. We all know Donald Trump makes no secrets about how he feels about things. Total honesty is what we as citizens deserve from our President, whether you like it or not, you always know what he is thinking," she said. "And that is because he is an authentic person who loves this country and its people, and wants to continue to make it better. Donald wants to keep your family safe, he wants to help your family succeed. He wants nothing more than for this country to prosper and he does not waste time playing politics."

The first lady said the President is a "husband who supports me in all that I do," and she praised Trump's administration for having "an unprecedented number of women in leadership roles." She added that her husband "has fostered an environment where the American people are always the priority" and "welcomes different points of view and encouraged thinking outside of the box."

The first lady said that they would be "honored to serve this incredible country for four more years."

"I believe that we need my husband's leadership now more than ever in order to bring us back once again to the greatest economy and the strongest country ever known," she said in closing.