Abortion rights advocates had long warned about the implications of overturning Roe v. Wade, and liberal justices said in their dissent on Friday that the decision will impact “countless life decisions,” including “whether and how to invest in education or careers, how to allocate financial resources and how to approach intimate family relationships.”

“Taking away the right to abortion, as the majority does today, destroys all those individual plans and expectations,” the dissenters said and emphasized “in so doing, it diminishes women’s opportunities to participate fully and equally in the Nation’s political, social, and economic life.”

The language of the dissent mirrored a “friend of the court brief” filed by economists that focused on the societal and economic effects abortion access has had on women over the last 50 years.

The economists pointed to studies that show that expansion of abortion access ushered in by Roe reduced teen motherhood by 34% and teen marriage by 20%. “Studies also demonstrate that for women experiencing unintended pregnancies, access to abortion has increased the probability that they attend college and enter professional occupations,” they wrote.

“There is a substantial body of well-developed and credible research that shows that abortion legalization and access in the United States has had — and continues to have — a significant effect on birth rates as well as broad downstream social and economic effects, including on women’s educational attainment and job opportunities,” they concluded.

Attorneys for Mississippi as well as Justice Amy Coney Barrett at oral arguments had suggested that abortion access is no longer as relevant to women and their families in the modern day due to improvements in health care and adoption laws.