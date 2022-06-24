According to updated guidance from the White House, President Biden will address the Supreme Court decision at 12:30 p.m. ET from the White House.
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Biden to address nation on Roe v. Wade being overturned this afternoon
From CNN's Matthew Hoye
Liberal justices warn decision will hurt women and impact "countless life decisions"
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
Abortion rights advocates had long warned about the implications of overturning Roe v. Wade, and liberal justices said in their dissent on Friday that the decision will impact “countless life decisions,” including “whether and how to invest in education or careers, how to allocate financial resources and how to approach intimate family relationships.”
“Taking away the right to abortion, as the majority does today, destroys all those individual plans and expectations,” the dissenters said and emphasized “in so doing, it diminishes women’s opportunities to participate fully and equally in the Nation’s political, social, and economic life.”
The language of the dissent mirrored a “friend of the court brief” filed by economists that focused on the societal and economic effects abortion access has had on women over the last 50 years.
The economists pointed to studies that show that expansion of abortion access ushered in by Roe reduced teen motherhood by 34% and teen marriage by 20%. “Studies also demonstrate that for women experiencing unintended pregnancies, access to abortion has increased the probability that they attend college and enter professional occupations,” they wrote.
“There is a substantial body of well-developed and credible research that shows that abortion legalization and access in the United States has had — and continues to have — a significant effect on birth rates as well as broad downstream social and economic effects, including on women’s educational attainment and job opportunities,” they concluded.
Attorneys for Mississippi as well as Justice Amy Coney Barrett at oral arguments had suggested that abortion access is no longer as relevant to women and their families in the modern day due to improvements in health care and adoption laws.
Texas attorney general says abortion now illegal in state and declares June 24 a holiday for his office
From CNN's Roxanne Garcia
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his statement on the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade announced the statewide closure of his agency’s offices Friday “in honor of the nearly 70 million unborn babies killed in the womb since 1973,” according to a release from the attorney general’s office.
“Roe v. Wade and its successor case Planned Parenthood v. Casey have absolutely no basis in the U.S. Constitution,” said Paxton. “Nevertheless, for half a century, Americans have had to live under these illegitimate, illegal, and unconstitutional dictates of a partisan, willful Supreme Court. No more. Today, the question of abortion returns to the states. And in Texas, that question has already been answered: abortion is illegal here. I look forward to defending the pro-life laws of Texas and the lives of all unborn children moving forward.”
“Further,” Paxton added, “we cannot forget the extraordinary violence that Roe and Casey unleashed on our nation. Because of those decisions, almost 70 million babies have been killed in the womb. And so, today at noon, I am closing all my offices as a memorial to these babies. Our hearts and prayers go out to all of them. Never again should something like this happen in America.”
Half of US states could ban abortions as Roe v. Wade is overturned
The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.
Going forward, abortion rights will be determined by states, unless Congress acts.
Legislators in 13 states have passed so-called "trigger laws," which are bans designed to go into effect if Roe is overturned. In some cases, the law requires an official such as an attorney general to certify that Roe has been struck down before the law can take effect.
Here's a look at where abortion rights stand across the US:
Louisiana attorney general says trigger law banning abortion in state is in effect
From CNN’s Devon Sayers
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a statement on the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Louisiana is one of 13 states with trigger laws that take effect after the court’s decision.
"As noted in both my legal brief to the Supreme Court and the majority’s opinion: the Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision," according to his statement.
"Because of the Court’s ruling in this case about a Mississippi law limiting abortions after 15 weeks of gestation with exceptions for health emergencies and fetal abnormalities, Louisiana’s trigger law banning abortion is now in effect," he said.
"My office and I will do everything in our power to ensure the laws of Louisiana that have been passed to protect the unborn are enforceable, even if we have to go back to court," his statement continued.
National Right to Life Convention erupted in cheers when ruling was announced
From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi
At the annual National Right to Life Convention in Atlanta, which is being held this weekend, cheers erupted when someone shouted “Roe’s been overturned!” at 10:10 a.m. ET.
Attendees hugged one another, and some were visibly emotional.
“We are all excited,” Carol Tobias, the president of the National Right to Life Committee, told CNN. “Of course, everybody here is erupting in tears of joy that this has finally happened. We are going to be celebrating for the rest of the weekend.”
But, Tobias acknowledged: “We have a long battle ahead of us. Abortion is not going to be illegal because of this decision. The elected officials are now going to have to determine what the laws will be – federal and state levels. There’s a lot of work to do. And we need to build a culture that’s pro-mom, pro-baby, pro-life. We certainly know this is not the end.”
How the 9 Supreme Court justices ruled on overturning Roe v. Wade
The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.
Five justices signed onto the majority opinion, striking down the landmark decision. They are:
- Clarence Thomas
- Samuel Alito
- Brett Kavanaugh
- Neil Gorsuch
- Amy Coney Barrett
And three justices dissented:
- Stephen Breyer
- Sonia Sotomayor
- Elena Kagan
Chief Justice John Roberts did not join the majority, writing in a concurring opinion that he would not have overturned Roe but instead would have only upheld Mississippi's law banning abortions after 15 weeks.
Ruling opens door for reconsidering rights to gay marriage and contraception
From CNN's Tierney Sneed and Ariane de Vogue
The Supreme Court’s opinion on abortion Friday could open the door for courts to overturn same-sex marriage, contraception and other rights.
It’s already set off a debate among justices over whether overturning Roe puts those precedents in danger.
The majority opinion attempted to wall of its holding in Friday’s abortion case from those other rulings, but Justice Clarence Thomas wrote separately to call explicitly for those other rulings to be revisited – a concurrence that the liberals seized upon to argue that those rulings are now at risk.
In their dissent, the liberal justices wrote “no one should be confident that this majority is done with its work.”
“The right Roe and Casey recognized does not stand alone,” they wrote. “To the contrary, the Court has linked it for decades to other settled freedoms involving bodily integrity, familial relationships, and procreation. Most obviously, the right to terminate a pregnancy arose straight out of the right to purchase and use contraception. In turn, those rights led, more recently, to rights of same-sex intimacy and marriage.”
The liberals added: “Either the mass of the majority’s opinion is hypocrisy, or additional constitutional rights are under threat. It is one or the other.”
Justice Samuel Alito, in a new section of the opinion that was not present in the leaked draft, responded to the dissenters’ warnings.
He emphasized a line the majority opinion that said “[n]othing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”
“We have also explained why that is so: rights regarding contraception and same-sex relationships are inherently different from the right to abortion because the latter (as we have stressed) uniquely involves what Roe and Casey termed ‘potential life,’” Alito said.
Alito’s assertions were undercut by a concurrence by Justice Thomas, who explicitly called for the court to reconsider its rulings striking down state restrictions on contraceptives, state sodomy bans and state prohibitions on same sex marriage.
“Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous,’” Thomas wrote, “we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents.”
The liberal dissenters used Thomas’ concurrence to go after Alito’s assurances that the court was not putting those precedent at risks by overturning Roe.
“The first problem with the majority’s account comes from JUSTICE THOMAS’s concurrence — which makes clear he is not with the program. In saying that nothing in today’s opinion casts doubt on non-abortion precedents, JUSTICE THOMAS explains, he means only that they are not at issue,” the liberals wrote, as they quoted from Thomas’ concurrence.
“So at least one Justice is planning to use the ticket of today’s decision again and again and again,” they said.
Pelosi on SCOTUS ruling: "The hypocrisy is raging, but the harm is endless"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also called Friday's Supreme Court ruling a hypocrisy that will cause endless harm.
"The hypocrisy is raging, but the harm is endless. What this means to women is such an insult. It's a slap in face to women about using their own judgment to make their own decisions about their reproductive freedom," she said Friday.
She again criticized the Republicans for supporting pregnancy but opposing "any family planning."
"I always have said: determination of a pregnancy is just their opening act. It's just their front game. Behind it and for years, I have seen in this Congress, opposition to any family planning domestic or global."
Looking ahead to the November elections, she said, reproductive freedom will be on the ballot.
"This is deadly serious," she said. "A woman's right to choose, reproductive freedom is on the ballot in November. We cannot allow them to take charge so that they can institute their goal which is to criminalize reproductive freedom."