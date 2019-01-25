"I am person number one," in the Stone indictment, Jerome Corsi said. "The statements in the indictment about me are accurate."

"They're consistent with the testimony I gave to the special counselor," Corsi said.

"What is contained in the indictment confirms I did nothing wrong," Corsi said.

He said he still has his differences with the special counsel – and has brought a lawsuit against Mueller – but he said Stone and his allies should be advised "the investigation being done by the special counselor is extremely thorough," Corsi said.

"They have everything," he said. "I can tell you that from first-hand experience."

"I'm still angry with Roger," Corsi said, referring to Stone's comments about Corsi. "His statements about me have been increasingly defamatory and untrue."

What you need to know about Corsi: He is an acquaintance of Roger Stone. Earlier this month, he confirmed that the Senate Intelligence Committee had subpoenaed him for documents as well as an interview. He also said he provided information to Mueller's team that he believed would be damaging to Stone.