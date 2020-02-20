Judge Amy Berman Jackson just acknowledged that Justice Department initially recommended a sentence of seven to nine years — and then changed its mind.

This reversal — which came after Trump tweeted criticism of the initial proposed sentence — prompted four prosecutors to withdraw from the case. A new sentencing memo from the DC US Attorney's Office still asked for a prison sentence, though for "far less" time than the office had asked for a day earlier.

The prosecutors declined to say how much time in prison Stone should serve.

Jackson noted that the first recommendation is still in the record.

“I note the initial memorandum has not been withdrawn,” Jackson said.