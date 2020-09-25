Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks with members of Congress and guests prior to a memorial service in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the US Capitol, September 25 in Washington, DC. Erin Schaff/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Leaving the US Capitol after attending the ceremony to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sen. Kamala Harris spoke briefly about Ginsburg’s impact on the country and on her personally by helping clear a path for her candidacy.

“Today I’m just really thinking about RBG. I really am. I was just with her family so at this point I’m really just reflecting, on [a bit unclear but sounds like “her personally”]. All that she stood for,” Harris said. “I think it’s actually really it’s very important I think that in the midst of being 39 days away from the election that we honor one of the greatest Americans, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in terms of all that she did, all that she inspired, all that she empowered both legally and just in terms of the way she lived her life.”

Harris agreed that Ginsburg had cleared a path for her.

“Because she first of all made America see what leadership looks like and in the law, in terms of public service and she broke so many barriers and I know she did it intentionally knowing that people like me could follow,” she said.

Harris declined to discuss the peaceful transfer of power or other news of the day saying she wanted to keep the focus on Ginsburg.