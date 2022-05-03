Supreme Court confirms that the draft opinion is authentic

(Senate TV via AP)

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it’s “a dark and disturbing morning for America,” in the wake of the draft Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico that would strike down Roe v. Wade.

He said, “The Republican-appointed justices reported votes to overturn Roe v. Wade will go down as an abomination. One of the worst, most damaging decisions in modern history.”

Schumer argued the blame for this reported decision falls on “every Republican senator who's supported Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and voted for Trump justices pretending that this day would never come.” He said they will now “have to explain themselves to the American people.”

Schumer said while this day has come, “we will fight it all the way.”

As the Supreme Court “is poised to strike down Roe,” Schumer said it’s his intention that the Senate will vote to codify the right to abortion into law. But in the split 50-50 Senate, there is currently no path forward to do that.

“A vote on this legislation is not an abstract exercise,” he added. “This is as urgent and real as it gets. We will vote to protect a woman's right to choose and every American is going to see which side every senator stands. Every American is going to see on which side every senator stands.”