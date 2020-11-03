Live TV
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Melissa Mahtani, Jessica Estepa and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 1:09 a.m. ET, November 4, 2020
1 min ago

It's just after 1 a.m. ET. This is where the balance of power in Congress stands.

Based on CNN's current projections, this is how the balance of power in Congress is shaping up.

Democrats have 44 seats in the Senate so far. Republicans have 45. Either side needs 51 seats to have a majority.

In the House, Democrats have 154 seats. Republicans have 155.

8 min ago

CNN Projection: Sen. Ernst wins reelection in Iowa

Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images
GOP Sen. Joni Ernst will win reelection in Iowa, CNN projects.

23 min ago

All members of "The Squad" win reelection 

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images/FILE
All four congresswomen — Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — have won reelection. 

Since taking office in January 2019, the lawmakers, all women of color, have electrified the progressive base thanks to their social media savvy but have also attracted controversy, most notably over their criticism of the US relationship with Israel.

33 min ago

CNN Projection: Rep. Pressley wins reelection in Massachusetts

Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images/FILE 
Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley will win reelection in Massachusetts, CNN projects.

Pressley is a member of “The Squad” — a group of four first-term, progressive Democratic congresswomen, including Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

44 min ago

CNN Projection: Sen. Risch wins reelection in Idaho

GOP Sen. James Risch will win reelection in Idaho, CNN projects.

44 min ago

CNN Projection: Sen. Reed wins reelection in Rhode Island

Democratic Sen. Jack Reed will win reelection in Rhode Island, CNN projects.

55 min ago

This is where the balance of power stands right now in Congress

Based on CNN's current projections, this is how the balance of power in Congress is shaping up.

Democrats have 43 seats in the Senate so far. Republicans have 43. Either side needs 51 seats to have a majority.

In the House, Democrats have 139 seats. Republicans have 146.

1 hr 1 min ago

CNN Projection: Sen. Warner wins reelection in Virginia

Sen. Mark Warner gestures toward former Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine and his wife Anne Hoton, left, while his wife Lisa Collis, right, looks as during his address to the news media about his Senate race against Daniel Gabe, on election night in Alexandria, Virginia, on Tuesday.
Sen. Mark Warner gestures toward former Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine and his wife Anne Hoton, left, while his wife Lisa Collis, right, looks as during his address to the news media about his Senate race against Daniel Gabe, on election night in Alexandria, Virginia, on Tuesday. Cliff Owen/AP

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner will win reelection in Virginia, CNN projects.

1 hr 3 min ago

CNN Projection: South Dakota voters approve medical marijuana 

From CNN's Lauren Dezenski

South Dakota voters have approved a measure to legalize medical marijuana, CNN projects.

It was one of two marijuana-related questions on the ballot in South Dakota. The other, for full legalization, has not yet been called.

Measure 26 will establish a medical cannabis program and registration system for people with qualifying conditions.

Should the measure for recreational legalization also pass, South Dakota would be the first state to approve both simultaneously. Historically, states have moved in stages, first by decriminalizing, then approving medical marijuana and finally legalizing recreational marijuana.