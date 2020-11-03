South Dakota voters have approved a measure to legalize medical marijuana, CNN projects.
It was one of two marijuana-related questions on the ballot in South Dakota. The other, for full legalization, has not yet been called.
Measure 26 will establish a medical cannabis program and registration system for people with qualifying conditions.
Should the measure for recreational legalization also pass, South Dakota would be the first state to approve both simultaneously. Historically, states have moved in stages, first by decriminalizing, then approving medical marijuana and finally legalizing recreational marijuana.