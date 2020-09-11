Pence attends 9/11 ceremony at Ground Zero

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence were seen wearing face masks when they walked in front of the podium at Ground Zero to speak at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum’s 19th anniversary commemoration ceremony honoring and remembering those killed in the terrorist attacks.
Pence delivered short remarks and shared a prayer from Psalm 23:1-6.
"In the memory of all those we lost on this day 19 years ago. In memory of the heroes that were forged that day. And heroes forged on battlefields ever since. And for the families, loved ones and friends they left behind. I pray these ancient words for comfort of your hearts and ours," Pence said.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also attended the memorial.
