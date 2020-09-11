Pence attends 9/11 ceremony at Ground Zero

Alex Brandon/AP

President Trump observed a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. ET in a conference room aboard Air Force One, according to the print pool traveling with the President.

Here's how the print pool described the moment:

Trump and the first lady participated in a moment of silence in a conference room cabin to commemorate the moment the first plane hit the World Trade Center.

The President made no remarks. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows explained to him ahead of time that there would be an announcement at 8:46 a.m ET when the moment of silence would begin. Trump stood with his arms clasped and the first lady stood next to him in same position.

“God bless America,” Meadows said when the moment of silence was concluded.

Trump repeated, “God bless America.”

Earlier this morning, Trump tweeted about the anniversary.